Chrissy Teigen admits she hasn’t ‘been feeling like my best self lately’



A few weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen responded to a Twitter user who made an unfunny, thoughtless “joke” about her backside. When she responded, he tried to backtrack and put the onus on her for not understanding what he meant. Other commenters piled on with him, while others defended Chrissy. I can’t imagine how exhausting it is to be a celebrity and to just be living your life with your spouse and children and to have to put up with garbage from people with unkind opinions.

That would be frustrating enough, but Chrissy has said that she’s been feeling less-than-great lately, and medical issues may be partly to blame. She first opened up in 2017 about her battle with postpartum depression after her daughter, Luna, was born.

Chrissy Teigen continues to keep it real on social media. On Saturday, the 33-year-old supermodel opened up about how she’s been feeling lately. And while many of her followers are used to seeing a hilarious, bubbly Chrissy, she shared that hasn’t been the case. “I haven’t been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it,” she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself at the beach. “I think I have an ulcer. Also I’m super cranky. And tired. Don’t tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part is there a cranky dr.” She continued in the comment section, “I just realized I ordered a golden milk latte from sunlife organic 3 days ago and I gave my name and just left. I think I need to eat really bland things for a month. I eat so spicy and garlicy and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go.”

Poor Chrissy. I hope that she does get her (potential) ulcer checked out soon. It stinks when you feel unwell in more ways than one. I identify so much with that. Lately, if I don’t feel well, I’ve just been telling myself that I’m actually fine, that everything is going to be OK, that it’s “just stress.” From my own experience, I’m going to guess that some of Chrissy’s crankiness is due to not feeling physically well, so once she finds out what’s going on, I hope that she starts to feel a bit better.