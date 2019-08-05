Russell Brand: ‘Prayer can be a way of accessing latent aspects of yourself’

Ever since I reported on Russell Brand’s self help videos he’s been coming up in my suggested videos on YouTube. He’s so interesting! There’s the argument that he’s full of sh-t, but most of what he says comes across as genuine and like he’s learned some things and wants to talk about them. I especially liked what he said about prayer in a recent video. That’s above and here are the highlights.
We’ve been taught to think of prayer as a kind of dumb recycler, an empty incantation, but prayer can be a way of accessing latent aspects of yourself. Aspects of your own consciousness, your own being that lie dormant because you live in a culture that only interacts with a limited aspect of you, that only sees you as a passive consumer and a worker. Through prayer we can nurture parts of ourselves that would otherwise be neglected. Who are you? Who do you want to be? Do you want to be a man in a brown hat talking to a screen?
I pray every morning. I do use some old fashioned prayers such as Christian ones. How I interpret them is a kind of personal universalism. What do these words truthfully mean to me? “Our father,” all of us are children, brothers and sisters.
I don’t see the transcendent deity that governs all beingness as having a particular sex of sex organs or traits, merely as being a powerful parenthetic force holding me in great power within and without. I suppose even deeply committed atheists understand that the limits of human knowledge are not the limits of all potential knowledge because human knowledge is continually changing and altering. The potential for us to communicate with different types of being, inner and outer, does exist potentially. I want my will to be in alignment with these forces. What is the deepest me? Who am I really? What is beingness itself? Can I possibly commune with that? I actually believe I can through meditative techniques and even the recurring memories of psychedelic experiences… There are different “me”s ready to be realized.
The power of prayer is to commune with some untainted and essential self that lies beneath all possibility waiting to be realized. You can control, govern, nurture and influence the way you’re going through prayer and make yourself a nicer person.
[From Russell Brand on YouTube]
That was so cute how he started and ended talking about his hat! (I didn’t transcribe that part.) He’s a charming guy, he’s worked on himself and thought about these things and a lot of what he said resonated with me. I identify as a humanist and don’t believe in a deity but I sort-of pray. I’ve been meditating for about a year and the benefits really blow me away. It definitely changed my outlook and has given me an entirely new perspective on prayer and on faith. I just meditate through YouTube guided videos and some of them talk about manifesting. That stuff has worked for me. It probably works by inspiring me to take action on specific things and convincing me that I can do it, but it works either way. So while I still don’t consider myself a believer, I understand and appreciate prayer and faith in a different way now. I also like how Brand is conceptualizing Christian prayers in a more general way.
Here are the highlights in a quicker video:
I am Muslim and in Islam prayer is an essential tenet. I am admit that I am not always the best at being saying all of my prayers-but I strive to be. And prayer is one of the few things that when I feel disconnected or out of sorts brings me back to myself. And by that I mean my essential self that is apart from this world. The spiritual self.
My addict abusive cheating ex boyfriend became obsessed with Russell Brand at the end of our relationship. He was still an abusive liar with drinking/drug problem but he loved to repost Russell Brand videos on social media for attention and to make it look like he was going through an awakening. Behind closed doors, I knew he was still the same terrible person he always was though. It was so gross.
I do need to meditate more, I tend to just… wander off, tbh. I will go and listen to a few of his videos. Cheers for sharing.
I pray. And it is odd, I don’t attend church. I don’t study the bible .. I haven’t found a church I love that I felt would embrace any human who walks through the door. However …my prayers get answered. It is so, so, so odd. Have any of you read the book E Squared? Celebitchy you would LOVE it. It talks about The Universe. How it wants us to be happy. There are experiments in there. They will blow your mind. Gosh, I love Russell. Russell in his neat, little hat.
I can get behind this. I was raised Catholic, am no longer one, and dislike organized religion, but I still pray on occasion. Admittedly, my faith in God has greatly diminished (not completely), but the way Russell describes this, is close to how I feel now about prayer and a higher being. I don’t believe in a vengeful God that we must fear, but in my mind, it’s an all loving, all accepting force/being. I’ve always wanted to learn to meditate so @Celebitchy, if you can post a favorite YouTube vid or two, I’d really appreciate it.