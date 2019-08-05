Jenna Bush Hager welcomed son Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager, her first son

I totally forgot about Chelsea Clinton’s third pregnancy until the birth announcement for Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, and then I totally forgot about Jenna Bush Hager’s third pregnancy too. I guess I just forget about First Daughters in general? Perhaps. I have little memory of Jenna’s second pregnancy as well, but apparently she gave birth to daughter Poppy Louise four years ago. I did remember her oldest – daughter Mila – who was George W. Bush’s first grandchild, and Dubya was very emotional about it. So Jenna and her husband Henry Hager had two girls, and then went for the boy. They got him:

Jenna Bush Hager is a mom of three! The Today show co-anchor, 37, and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, on Friday morning, August 2, at 9:02 a.m. Baby Hal arrived weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz. and measured 19.29 inches. “We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager into this world!” the new mom tells PEOPLE. “He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she says. The newest addition to the Hager household joins big sisters Poppy Louise, who turns 4 on Aug. 13, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6. “His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming ‘welcome to the world Hal Pal!’ ” Bush Hager adds.

Thoughts on the alliterative name? Henry Harold Hager sounds like a name from a George Bernard Shaw play, or perhaps the name of a guy who eventually becomes a superhero. I’m kind of meh on the “Hal” nickname, although I understand why they’re coming right out and announcing the nickname. As Jenna says, there are probably a million Henrys on the Hager side (including Jenna’s husband) and she wants an easy way to differentiate. That being said… surely Hank is also an option? Maybe Hank for when he’s older, Hal when he’s just a kid?

Also: will Jasper Clinton and Henry Harold grow up together and play together in New York? Hm.

