Vanessa Kirby reported her car stolen after she’d forgotten where she parked it

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first cast of The Crown, is carving a spot for herself in the action film community, having roles in both Mission Impossible – Fallout and currently co-starring in Hobbs & Shaw. Vanessa appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the movie. During her segment, she told Jimmy a wild story about how she almost missed her appearance because the car she’d rented was stolen while she was in a meeting. Or so she thought.
Remember when you’re watching this clip that Vanessa is promoting a franchise that is famously about people who are experts with cars:
I will transcribe the story but do yourself a favor and listen to Vanessa telling it. Her delivery is what makes this both charming and laugh-out-loud funny. That and Vanessa has an incredible voice.
I heard you had some kind of car trouble. Was this in Los Angeles?
I was renting this really nice Audi car for the first time. I don’t drive much, I’m not good. I went into my meeting, and then I came out and I was like, “Oh my God, my car is gone.” There was like an empty space. So I thought, “if it’s been towed,” because I couldn’t remember if I’d paid the meter… So we were ringing every impound place, because my car nearly got towed the day before so it was already on the registrar. And then eventually, I had to go to the police, because it was officially a missing car, like a stolen car.
Wow. Did you ever find the car?
40 hours later, after a big search and, you know, we’d thought it was gone forever. Uhm, it was on… I’d come out a different entrance.
This story raises more questions than it answers. Why had her car almost been impounded the day before? Was it because she’s a terrible driver? How did no one circle the block in the 40 hours the car was missing? And where, in downtown LA, can you park a car for 40 hours without getting it towed? I can’t fault her for the meter thing, those things baffle me too. I generally buy enough time for the next seven cars to park in that space because I can’t ever figure out how to take away time so – you’re welcome, LA drivers. I can’t fault her for not recognizing where she’d parked her car, either. It wasn’t her car, she doesn’t live here, who knows if she’d ever been to that building before. I’ve lost the car I drive every day in parking lots I frequent weekly – cars hide from us! Although, I’ve never actually reported it stolen but I do have a friend that did. To the grocery store security guy, not the cops, but I still razz her about it to this day. CB said she had a date who had the same thing that happened to Vanessa happen to him and like Vanessa, found his car a week later. A week!
I once saw two officers escort an elderly lady to her car after she’d reported it stolen. She apologized with every step and one of the officers told her that he was so glad she’s called because it allowed all of them a happy ending for their day. They’d greeted her with, “we have fantastic news!” I don’t know why but that little scene always stayed with me. I hope Vanessa got this kind of reception, and not a tsking. Although she’s kind of on top of the world right now, I’m not sure a tsk would bother her much.
This is a party I want to be invited to
Photo credit: YouTube and WENN Photos
If you’re in a mall/office building type parking lot where there’s multiple floors/entrances, take a picture of the parking marker or area. You used to have to remember, now you just click your phone and while you might be on the wrong side when leaving, at least you know where you’re going. I’m surprised she didn’t go to security before calling LAPD.
I do this all the time, especially at long-term airport parking when going away for a few days. Really helps cut down on time and angst looking for my car. I’m so glad somebody thought to tell me this years ago.
I once got lost after a haircut in the town where I live! I walked around for hours with a dead phone battery trying to figure out which of the ten million identical parking garages I had left my car in. Now I take pictures lol.
My brother couldn’t find his car one morning. It wasn’t where he swore he left it. He was calling it in and walking to the T to get to work and, as he was describing it to the police on the phone, he walked by it. Oops! Never mind, officer!
I have had my new car for more than a year but I still spend time to locate it at a parking lot every single time haha
I have a very common car, and more than once have been at someone else’s, wondering why it wasn’t unlocking!
I forget who it was, but someone else just told a similar story on one of the late-night shows. I guess it’s pretty common!
My husband and I were at a baseball game and when it was over we went to the parking garage to get our car. He was walking in front of me and I wasn’t paying attention to him. I walked up to the passenger side of what I thought was our car and was standing there for several seconds when I looked up and saw him several cars down, looking at me and laughing. He said he was wondering how long it would take me to realize it wasn’t our car.
We went to see Hobbs and Shaw last Friday and of course, it’s hardly a cinematic masterpiece but it’s delightful dumb fun and she’s great in it.
I can’t fault her! I lost my car and could not find it for 16 hours following running in a half marathon earlier that day… In my defense, all of the parking garages in downtown Columbus, OH look the same. I also attribute it to arriving super early in the morning, not paying attention to where I’d parked due to pre-race jitters, and exhaustion/ low sodium after the race. It happens lol. 🤦🏼♀️😂
I could not find my car in a parking garage once and called security because I thought it had perhaps been stolen. Turns out I entered a different door than I exited, and it had like half levels, and it was very confusing, but I found it right before security arrived. I was very embarrassed
That’s happened to me, tbh. I don’t drive often, just enough to keep my hand in, and everytime I do, I lose the bloody thing for hours. As in, I called my partner crying, and he’s like, “Okay, go home, cook dinner, and we’ll do a once around before calling the police and insurance company.” Did as told — found it in the adjoining car park.
So, I feel her.
The last car I owned (I live in a big city and don’t drive now) was an orange Honda Fit. I bought it because it stuck out like crazy. I was always losing my silver small sedan I had before that, so I figured a garish car would be harder to lose track of. Worked pretty well.