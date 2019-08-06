Best-selling versatile cream, cute stud earrings and an instant cooling towel



I got that cosmetic caddy I put in Thursday’s post. It’s really nice, it was easy to put together and fits so much because it’s huge! I should have measured my shelf in the bathroom because it’s way too big and I don’t want to get a new shelf. So next time I buy something like that I’ll measure first. I just decided to rearrange my stuff instead. The Invoda waterproof storage bag is wonderful though! I got two blue ones and they’re way better than I expected, they look high end, and they’re a size that’s just right. Plus they have so many useful compartments and look great on a shelf. I will definitely use them to store stuff for traveling and may buy a couple more.



I bought these wedges from Clarks! They’re super cute, very comfortable and go with both shorts and dresses. You can also walk so long in them without noticing you’re wearing heels at all. These have an F from Fakespot unfortunately but I’m vouching for them! I bought another much more expensive pair from another brand first on Zappos (not a pair I featured here) and they were too tight on top despite all the good reviews so you never know. People call them “super comfortable,” “cute,” and say that the straps don’t rub at all. Some recommend ordering a size up. I’m a size 10 and they did fit just right but a size up would probably fit me too.

An instant cooling towel for hot days



My mom gifted me a similar product from QVC that really works. You just wet it and it gets cold somehow. I use it for when I’m riding my motorcycle on hot days and it’s incredible how cold it gets. This would also work great at the beach or for when you’re working outside. You can get 4 cooling towels for $16 or 2 for $11. It has 668 reviews, 4.8 stars and an A from Fakespot. People call these towels “a lifesaver” and “an amazing product that actually works.” One person writes that she uses them to treat her migraines and another says the size is just right “not too big,” and “not too small.” It comes in so many color choices too.

Cute fit and flare dresses that you can wear anywhere



I’m going to keep preaching about the power of a good dress. You look put together with the least amount of effort when you wear a dress. One piece, some simple jewelry and you’re done. Add a jacket and you look polished. They go from day to night and you can wear one basically anywhere. Here are links to three cute very affordable fit and flare dresses. Two come in sizes small to xx-large. The cap sleeve gathered v-neck one above is in 20 different color and print options, and here’s a link to feminine but casual print dress which comes in so many floral and psychedelic prints. Here’s a link to plus-sized short sleeve fit and flare dress that comes in sizes 14 to 26 and so many prints!

A set of so many metal-back stud and hoop earrings for less than $12!



I got a set of six pairs of stud earrings from Lucky Brand at a TJ Maxx for around this same price. It was a great buy and the earrings are so versatile, I wear them all the time. You can get a similar excellent deal from Amazon. This listing has so many sets of earrings to choose from, some are cute little silver and rose gold studs, there are hoops and even a set of comic art studs including little lips and microphones. These have over 100 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say they “are good quality,” “a great selection” and “kinda cheap but you get a bunch.”

Plastic storage that’s durable and will make you look organized

I use fabric storage bins in my second bathroom with the least amount of under-sink storage and they are falling apart. These plastic storage bins are the number one best seller on Amazon in shelf baskets. They’re $15 each or 3 for $30 for the large size. They also come in medium and small sizes, with the dimensions on Amazon’s site. They have 320 reviews, 4.4. Stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviews call them “perfect,” “a great basket” and “super cute.”

Five blade women’s razors for just $1.25 each



We featured these Amazon brand razors last month and they’ve been a bestseller. So many of you use and recommend them. They’re super affordable at about half the price of comparable women’s razors. These have 350 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot! (Amazon removed the reviews that were dragging down the rating.) Women write they’re just as good as the name brand, that they are “surprisingly good quality” and don’t irritate sensitive skin.

An affordable cream that soothes dry and sensitive skin



How have I never heard of this cream before? This paraben and fragrance-free cream by Vanicream is around $13 for a whopping pound, it has 4,500 reviews, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot! It comes in both a light and more moisturizing formula. People say it works wonders for psoriasis and eczema and some put it on their scalp and swear by it. One woman calls it “miraculous” and writes that “this has made a great difference in three days!” Others use the “lite” version on their face and say it prevents acne, which sounds too good to be true, but a couple people claim that, and a woman with psoriasis writes “My skin is so much calmer, smoother and moisturized.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! Please always research alternatives and don’t feel pressured to buy from here if you can find it cheaper.