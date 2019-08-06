Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘You think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn’t cook?’

Years ago, I remember reading and covering an article about an event Gwyneth Paltrow hosted in support of either her first or second cookbook. It was probably her first, because she went all-out and managed to get all of her famous friends (are there any other kind?) to come out for a special dinner in support of the cookbook. The dinner was for about 70 people, and there were several headlines: one, Chris Martin was being a sucky baby and he didn’t want to be there to support his wife. Two, Jessica Seinfeld was always THE WORST. Three, they really tried to convince people that Gwyneth “cooked” for 70 people. That irritates me. It’s one thing for Gwyneth to claim that she alone “invents” all of these recipes (she does not) all by herself, but it’s another to try to promote this image of Gwyneth as so capable, she can just pull together a dinner for 70 all by herself, just cooking away in her humble kitchen.

All of which to say, I believe Gwyneth cooks. I believe that she goes to her kitchen and makes meals for herself and her children. I believe she experiments and tries out recipes and she enjoys all of that. But I also believe she has a team of people helping her write her cookbooks and, obviously, doing the bulk of the cooking and baking for which Gwyneth takes credit. So with that in mind, Gwyneth did an Instagram Live Q&A session and someone asked her “Do you actually cook?” Gwyneth’s response: “Do I actually cook? Yes, I f–king cook! Goddamnit. You think I would write — you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn’t cook? F—k that person!” The NSFW-for-language video:

this is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/kJXcSg2DJz — leana 📌 (@valkyriesnat) August 3, 2019

“You think I would write — you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn’t cook?” Well… kind of? Again, I think she actually cooks… some of it. But the unseen team of helpers, y’all.