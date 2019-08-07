Dave Annable unfollowed everyone: ‘Instagram can cause depression & anxiety’

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been pondering taking a Facebook break because it seems like scrolling through my newsfeed makes me alternately happy and anxious. I know there are reports that social media usage can contribute to depression and anxiety; I took a year-long break several years ago and it absolutely was beneficial for my overall mood. However, since I use social media to keep up with a lot of friends around the country and world, it’s hard to quit. One person who has had no problems deprioritizing social media is actor Dave Annable, who announced Monday that he’s changing his Instagram habits after realizing that they were contributing to his depression and anxiety:
Dave Annable is prioritizing his emotional wellbeing.
The Brothers & Sisters star announced Monday that he is scaling back on using social media after experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety.
“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” Annable, 39, began his Instagram post. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”
The only person Annable still follows is wife, actress Odette Annable, with whom he shares daughter Charlie, 3.
“Still gonna follow the wifey to make sure she doesn’t talk too much s— about me,” he said. “Also, I heard she’s gotta a really cute kid. 😉.”
The actor added that while he’ll be staying “active with posting cause it’s now a part of our job,” he “won’t be comparing” his life to what he sees on social media anymore.
“I’ll be thinking of you guys who I followed but even better…I won’t be comparing,” he said. “See you soon, in real life. #freedom.”
In July, Instagram announced new features to combat online bullying. It is also testing a feature that would hide the like and view counts of posts from followers.
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri told Buzzfeed News that testing the new feature is “about creating a less pressurized environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves,” adding, “We do hear people worry about how many like counts they get.”
Social media allows us to document, share and compare in ways we couldn’t have imagined before and that comes with so many benefits and drawbacks. It’s great that Dave recognized that Instagram was bothering him and that he took measures to scale back. I try to remember that there’s a certain “performative” aspect of social media, and that most people aren’t going to post often about mundane or upsetting things (which is fine, of course). But that means that if you are comparing your life to what people share, you’re missing the entire picture. I hope that Dave finds that changing his Instagram habits make a positive difference in his health.
Photos credit: WENN and via Instagram
