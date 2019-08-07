Fan Bingbing on her tax evasion ordeal: ‘It has made me calm down’

Last year, Fan Bingbing disappeared from public view for months. There were no social media posts, no red carpet appearances, no fan encounters, nothing. Her family and friends didn’t know where she was. As it turns out, she had been forced into some kind of resort-prison because she had committed tax fraud on a massive scale. After months at the resort-prison (which is how the Western media made it sound, like it’s definitely a prison but she wasn’t being mistreated), Fan released a public apology for tax evasion/fraud and accepted some harsh terms from the Chinese government. Those terms were: pay $70 million in back taxes (for her personal fortune) and her production company owes $60 million in back taxes too. It felt like the Chinese government was like: we’ll let you go but we’re taking all of your money. That was the trade-off.

Since her release, Fan has been making appearances here and there, mostly in Beijing and Shanghai. She hasn’t made many public statements since her lengthy apology last year. But she recently spoke to the New York Times:

Fan Bingbing is opening up about her $70 million tax evasion scandal. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Chinese star, 37, addressed the scandal and her disappearance from the public eye last year. “It may be a trough I encountered in my life or in my work, but this trough is actually a good thing,” she told the newspaper. “It has made me calm down and think seriously about what I want to do in my future life.” The actress added, “No one can have smooth sailing throughout the journey.” The X-Men star made headlines almost a year ago, in September, after she dropped off the radar both in public and on social media. Her disappearance worried fans, who soon began speculating as to her whereabouts. In October, Fan was fined $70 million for tax evasion by Chinese authorities. “There are regrets, pain and fragility,” she told the Times. “But I still feel that I need to keep on living.”

When we spoke about Fan’s case last year, after her release and the $70 million fine, there was some disagreement in the comments about just how harsh her treatment was at the Chinese resort-prison. We still don’t know, and we probably never will know. I want to believe that the Communist Party wouldn’t detain and torture one of their most famous and popular citizens, just because… that could end up backfiring on them, especially if they treated her so badly that she ended up leaving China permanently. That being said, everything from her apology to these quotes to the NY Times make it seem like she went through a very difficult ordeal and she’s grateful to be alive and (moderately) free. “It has made me calm down and think seriously about what I want to do in my future life.” That’s how people describe near-death experiences.