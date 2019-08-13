Jason Momoa is bringing attention to the construction still happening on Mauna Kea

For nearly a month, protesters in Hawaii have been speaking out against the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea, a volcano which is the location of several sites that are sacred or important for other reasons to Native Hawaiians. Celebrities including The Rock and Jason Momoa, both of whom have ties to Hawaii, have joined the protesters and have been speaking out in support of their efforts. People wrote about Jason’s continued vocal opposition to the telescope:

Jason Momoa is continuing to protest the construction of a telescope in his home state of Hawaii. In an Instagram post last week, the 40-year-old actor joked that he had gotten “run over by a bulldozer” while “trying to stop the desecration of his native land” during the construction on the Mauna Kea volcano, for the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). “F— THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa captioned a re-posted photo showing the 1992 construction of the Subaru Telescope, also located on Mauna Kea. “THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” the Game of Thrones alum concluded. Momoa shared a series of videos to his Instagram Story on Sunday, showing the volcano from an aerial view and, later, during a drive sending his love to fellow protesters as they lined the road he rode down. “Standing with my hero’s Love my ohana proud to stand and protect our sacred,” Momoa captioned a Monday photo gallery, adding the hashtags, “#maunaready,” “#maunamajority, “#kukiaimauna” and “#wearemaunakea.”

[From People]

Hawaii News Now reported that this weekend, researchers were able to access the observatory for the first time in nearly five weeks, and protesters held a “Jam 4 Mauna Kea” that was broadcast live on Facebook. (Jason had posted about it last week.) I’m glad that Jason is continuing to bring attention to the protests. I still have no idea how this is going to end, but neither side seems to be budging. I appreciate both sides of the argument, but I still think that, given the number of telescopes already on the mountain, another site should have been chosen for TMT. I know that’s not as easy as finding a site for a typical building, but I can’t believe that these protests and the uproar weren’t foreseen by the telescope’s designers. The New York Time’s great overview noted that “[protesters] do not trust promises that the Thirty Meter Telescope will be the last one built,” because “they say they have heard [this] before.” So for the universities and institutes behind the telescope to believe that the protesters would suddenly not care about TMT or that they’d be easily cowed was insultingly naive.