Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith are Instagram-official, but are they married?

We’ve heard for months that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have been seeing each other, and that their relationship has progressed pretty quickly. In June, we heard that they were “heating up.” Then earlier this month, we heard that they had gotten a marriage license in California. No one knows if they really did get a license, or if they eloped, or if they just visited City Hall or anything. But doesn’t this ‘gram look like a wedding photo or an engagement announcement? Jodie posted this on her Instagram yesterday – she and Joshua looking at each other with so much love that I actually felt a serious pang of jealousy. Sigh… he’ll never look at me like that!
Anyway, nobody knows anything. Did they get married? Will they eventually get married? Will they have half-Canadian babies? So many questions. Jodie turns 31 years old in less than a month. Joshua is 40 years old. Neither has been married before, although Joshua was obviously in a long-term partnership with Diane Kruger. In retrospect, I definitely think Diane was the one who didn’t want to marry him, and I think Joshua fancies the idea of making it official. I desperately want to know if Joshua already gave Jodie a ring.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.
In the header picture- is it just me or does her body language read: annoyed and tense?
Really? I think she looks flirty and coquettish but I am not well versed in body language.
I had a second look and I’m kind of seeing the annoyed look as well.
That’s literally how she smiles.
I only read posing for a camera, that position for arms supposedly makes them thinner.
She looks like he’s just said something silly and she’s looking at him with a ‘really?’ look and he’s laughing at her.
To me it’s a cute and spontaneous picture.
She clearly likes it otherwise wouldn’t have posted it!
this
Read a blind item about them on cdan and then you will know why she is annoyed and tense. Josh is a liar and cheater. And no, they are not getting married and they won´t have kids. Jodie should run.
People still believe blind items?
Oh, they definitely ARE getting married.
Jodie isn’t going anywhere.
Cdan is bullshit. Take everything he says with a boulder of salt.
Blind gossip and cdan predicted Josh Jackson/D.Kruger breakup long before they officially announced their breakup.
Josh and Jodie will not marry. I think Jodie will be out of this “relationship” soon.
They will make beautiful babies.
They won´t get married. Never. Ring-schming – just a show for naive idiots. Josh and Jodie will not marry. There´re pictures of him – taken just few weeks ago- making out with another woman. He doesn´t love Jodie. Why would she marry this guy who doesn´t love , doesn´t respect her and who publicly cheated on her, is she an idiot?
wow, what’s with the hate towards Josh, joe?
Aw, I like this couple! Jodie is a goddess and I always thought Josh was sexy AF.
Word.
very nice picture
“Take a picture of us!”
:stares at each other:
“Perfect”
Lol I don’t know, it’s just an odd photo. But I’m just being pessimistic. I don’t know who she is but I hope he found happiness with her!
It screams engagement/wedding picture to me. Who knows? Glad they are happy.
They look lovely! Whatever they choose to do next, God bless.
I went on her instagram and she is very similar to Diane in terms of the persona she is presenting: übercool, trendy, no f*cks given, confident to the point of being arrogant, captions are always provocative and ‘clever’ in a minimalistic way. It’s a common persona on ig, I guess to me though it feels s but exhausting when it comes from somebody who’s over 21. This is the qualm I have… but they are gorgeous, and Joshua probably adored that side of Diane I mentioned above, and they look in love!
I have NEVER interpreted Diane that way lol. Quite the opposite.
See, from my perspective that is the “embarrassed to be gazing eyeball to eyeball but smile and take the damn picture” pose. Even for my beloved, I don’t like to pose for pics like that.
They are cute together. They definitely have chemistry. Ive been seeing the trailer for Queen & Slim everywhere and it looks so good. If they are engaged/married then I am happy for them both. I’ve always like Joshua and Jodie has very cool vibes about her.
They’re really sexy. I’ve always loved Josh but I like him even better without Diane lol. Jodie’s a great match for him.
Super cute together. People should marry or not marry if they want, but for some reason the thought of them getting married makes me really happy. Her upcoming film Queen and Slim (with Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out) looks amazing!
She is gorgeous. I’m happy for them getting married.