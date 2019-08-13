Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith are Instagram-official, but are they married?

We’ve heard for months that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have been seeing each other, and that their relationship has progressed pretty quickly. In June, we heard that they were “heating up.” Then earlier this month, we heard that they had gotten a marriage license in California. No one knows if they really did get a license, or if they eloped, or if they just visited City Hall or anything. But doesn’t this ‘gram look like a wedding photo or an engagement announcement? Jodie posted this on her Instagram yesterday – she and Joshua looking at each other with so much love that I actually felt a serious pang of jealousy. Sigh… he’ll never look at me like that!

Anyway, nobody knows anything. Did they get married? Will they eventually get married? Will they have half-Canadian babies? So many questions. Jodie turns 31 years old in less than a month. Joshua is 40 years old. Neither has been married before, although Joshua was obviously in a long-term partnership with Diane Kruger. In retrospect, I definitely think Diane was the one who didn’t want to marry him, and I think Joshua fancies the idea of making it official. I desperately want to know if Joshua already gave Jodie a ring.

Joshua Jackson joins Jodie Turner-Smith for a lunch date in Beverly Hills

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instagram.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith are Instagram-official, but are they married?”

  1. ariel says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:29 am

    In the header picture- is it just me or does her body language read: annoyed and tense?

    Reply
    • ChillyWilly says:
      August 13, 2019 at 11:34 am

      Really? I think she looks flirty and coquettish but I am not well versed in body language.

      Reply
    • astrid says:
      August 13, 2019 at 11:51 am

      I had a second look and I’m kind of seeing the annoyed look as well.

      Reply
    • Kendra says:
      August 13, 2019 at 11:53 am

      I only read posing for a camera, that position for arms supposedly makes them thinner.

      Reply
    • Yamayo says:
      August 13, 2019 at 12:15 pm

      She looks like he’s just said something silly and she’s looking at him with a ‘really?’ look and he’s laughing at her.
      To me it’s a cute and spontaneous picture.

      She clearly likes it otherwise wouldn’t have posted it!

      Reply
    • joe says:
      August 13, 2019 at 12:16 pm

      Read a blind item about them on cdan and then you will know why she is annoyed and tense. Josh is a liar and cheater. And no, they are not getting married and they won´t have kids. Jodie should run.

      Reply
      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        August 13, 2019 at 12:23 pm

        People still believe blind items?

      • dupeX says:
        August 13, 2019 at 12:26 pm

        Oh, they definitely ARE getting married.

        Jodie isn’t going anywhere.

      • Lux says:
        August 13, 2019 at 12:26 pm

        Cdan is bullshit. Take everything he says with a boulder of salt.

      • joe says:
        August 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm

        Blind gossip and cdan predicted Josh Jackson/D.Kruger breakup long before they officially announced their breakup.
        Josh and Jodie will not marry. I think Jodie will be out of this “relationship” soon.

      • dupeX says:
        August 13, 2019 at 12:36 pm

        They will make beautiful babies.

      • joe says:
        August 13, 2019 at 12:46 pm

        They won´t get married. Never. Ring-schming – just a show for naive idiots. Josh and Jodie will not marry. There´re pictures of him – taken just few weeks ago- making out with another woman. He doesn´t love Jodie. Why would she marry this guy who doesn´t love , doesn´t respect her and who publicly cheated on her, is she an idiot?

      • sherry says:
        August 13, 2019 at 1:18 pm

        wow, what’s with the hate towards Josh, joe?

  2. ChillyWilly says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Aw, I like this couple! Jodie is a goddess and I always thought Josh was sexy AF.

    Reply
  3. Nev says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:30 am

    very nice picture

    Reply
  4. Chelsey says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:33 am

    “Take a picture of us!”
    :stares at each other:
    “Perfect”

    Lol I don’t know, it’s just an odd photo. But I’m just being pessimistic. I don’t know who she is but I hope he found happiness with her!

    Reply
  5. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:36 am

    It screams engagement/wedding picture to me. Who knows? Glad they are happy.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:50 am

    They look lovely! Whatever they choose to do next, God bless.

    Reply
  7. Jenna says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:52 am

    I went on her instagram and she is very similar to Diane in terms of the persona she is presenting: übercool, trendy, no f*cks given, confident to the point of being arrogant, captions are always provocative and ‘clever’ in a minimalistic way. It’s a common persona on ig, I guess to me though it feels s but exhausting when it comes from somebody who’s over 21. This is the qualm I have… but they are gorgeous, and Joshua probably adored that side of Diane I mentioned above, and they look in love!

    Reply
  8. VanessaBee says:
    August 13, 2019 at 11:53 am

    See, from my perspective that is the “embarrassed to be gazing eyeball to eyeball but smile and take the damn picture” pose. Even for my beloved, I don’t like to pose for pics like that.

    Reply
  9. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 13, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    They are cute together. They definitely have chemistry. Ive been seeing the trailer for Queen & Slim everywhere and it looks so good. If they are engaged/married then I am happy for them both. I’ve always like Joshua and Jodie has very cool vibes about her.

    Reply
  10. Kitten says:
    August 13, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    They’re really sexy. I’ve always loved Josh but I like him even better without Diane lol. Jodie’s a great match for him.

    Reply
  11. Green Desert says:
    August 13, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Super cute together. People should marry or not marry if they want, but for some reason the thought of them getting married makes me really happy. :) Her upcoming film Queen and Slim (with Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out) looks amazing!

    Reply
  12. danielle says:
    August 13, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    She is gorgeous. I’m happy for them getting married.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment