Tom Hiddleston’s glorious ginger curls were in full effect post-’Betrayal’ preview

These were the scenes in New York last night as Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston stepped outside of the Jacobs Theater after their first preview of Betrayal. Betrayal had a successful run in London earlier this year, and it was so successful that they brought it over to Broadway with the same cast. Lord Dragonfly – aka Hiddles – has been in New York for weeks, so I hope some of his most loyal New York fans have been able to spot him around town, and I hope everyone has bought tickets to Betrayal.
Tom has been looking increasingly great this year. Growing out his ginger curls was a great way to change things up, and he basically walks around looking like a shampoo ad 24/7. He also looks so fit and trim – I imagine he goes running every day, so maybe that’s when his most loyal dragonflies can catch a glimpse of him.
While doing press for the play, Tom has been chatting a little bit about the Loki series which will launch on Disney+ streaming next year. Apparently, Marvel/Disney came to him before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, and so he had to lie about the fate of Loki and how no one would ever see Loki again. Oh, look, I found Hiddles’ new MTV interview from this week. Conducted by one of his biggest fan boys, Josh Horowitz
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yes, my husband Tom looks good. The veranda is open for the duration of the Broadway Betrayal run. We’ve got Bellinis made from fresh peaches.
Most importantly, Bobby the Dog , with his glorious chestnut curls, came to New York too. Someone was stalking them on their walk yesterday so lots of pictures of Tom and Bobby and Tom cleaning up after Bobby because you really need to take pictures of people cleaning up dog poop and then post it all over the internet for the world to see.
I do not see attractive. I see bro-dude hobo
Great hair day Happy Broadway debute day to all three.
And he also bring his dog to NY, so we will see a lot of photos of this two. Puppy is too cute.
I saw Betrayal in London and it was such a minimalist jet remarkable experience. Tom, Zawe and Charlie was great. If you are in NY or can go there – go and see Betrayal.
It is funny, when you compare photos from last 5-6 years, his hairline isn’t so much different. Dude has a big forehead (just like me) so maybe that’s why people are so freaking out about his hairline.
And his hair due. I think it is great that actor, who has millions in a bank, is so comfortable and confident, that he isn’t doing some hair plugs like so dudes (Evans did).
I hate when GP is maikng presure on actresses to do plastic surgery. And I hate it when we do it to actors too.
Apparently comment I was replying to disappear.
I like him as an actor but I don’t see why you guys admiring his looks right now?.. I see his fake tan or whatever applied unevenly on his face / forehead, and in general he looks tired and a bit fragile. Hope he is healthy. If we are talking looks.
When I first became a fan a few years ago I had no idea Tom was such an amazing actor – he grabbed my attention with those dapper looks & of course all those great personality traits I saw in his interviews. But now I realize he is literally one of the greatest actors of our time. Sometimes I wonder if someone else had played Loki if that character would be such a hit. Tom sounds so excited about the new Loki series that I think they are going to do that character right & I can’t wait to see it.
The man has made me a better person. I’ve opened myself up to new things – read a Tolstoy book, watched Shakespeare, & now know about Harold Pinter and am about to see a Pinter play. And I even wrote a song (it’s hard to put yourself out there), all due to Tom’s frequent interviews where he speaks of following ones passions. I just love the guy for his positive influence on my life.
I love all versions of Tom but I miss clean cut Tom. Night Manager era Tom with the tight button down shirts and tan. Yummmm.
I got my ticket for Betrayal last month and I’ve booked my hotel and flight. Im excited! The last time I flew to NY for a play was when Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig were in A Steady Rain.
The beard will be gone by the new year. Loki doesn’t have a ginger beard. The hair will probably go too.
Yeah I know, but I wanted to see clean cut Tom in person.
Ugh those pictures at the stage door make me angry. I miss the 90s and early 2000s when you would see a play or musical and go to the backdoor to get an autograph or a picture with the cast and the only people that hung out there were pretty much just some of the people that actually saw the show that night. You could actually hold a conversation with some of the celebrities too. Now, it is insane with so many fans, barricades, and a police presence,