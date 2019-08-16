Caitriona Balfe married music producer Tony McGill over the weekend in England

Embed from Getty Images

Congratulations are in order! At least, we think congratulations are in order. Rumor is, Outlander star, Caitriona Balfe, and her music producer fiancé, Tony McGill, are officially wife and husband. They haven’t confirmed anything but supposedly, we have photographic evidence… of her co-star Sam Heughan in what could be wedding guest attire:

Okay, Sam’s emojis are probably the confirmation. And someone close to the couple leaked some info:

Caitriona Balfe is married! On Saturday, the Outlander star said “I do” to music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service. Reps for the actress did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. But the public calendar for the church confirms a wedding for “A McGill” took place there last weekend.

[From People]

I don’t doubt that they did get married, I’m just having fun with the how they connected the dots. This lack of information is Caitriona and Tony’s MO about their relationship. We learned of their relationship only after she was filmed sitting on Tony’s lap. We learned of their engagement when she showed up at the Golden Globes last year wearing an engagement ring. At that time, Caitriona gave an extensive statement about the proposal in which she said, “It happened over the break. I’m very happy.” And now we learn of their wedding because Sam wore a suit (and looked lovely in it as well.)

I can’t be mad. Every bride and groom should have the wedding they want, and Caitriona and Tony clearly value their privacy. I’m sure it was a beautiful wedding and just as remarkable as Sam said. Speaking of Sam, it says the wedding was a “close-knit family affair” but Sam is not family-by-blood, he’s family-by-screen. So were other Outlanders there? Probably not Tobias Menzies, or they made him sit in the “other series” section of the chapel. Was the place drenched in flowers? What did they serve? And the cake, I’ll bet the cake was delicious and the first dance made everyone cry. Okay, so apparently, I’m a little mad. But only because I’ll bet Caitriona was a stunning bride and I would love to see a photo of her in her wedding dress.

Comhghairdeas le Caitriona agus Tony!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images