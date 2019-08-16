Caitriona Balfe married music producer Tony McGill over the weekend in England

Embed from Getty Images

Congratulations are in order! At least, we think congratulations are in order. Rumor is, Outlander star, Caitriona Balfe, and her music producer fiancé, Tony McGill, are officially wife and husband. They haven’t confirmed anything but supposedly, we have photographic evidence… of her co-star Sam Heughan in what could be wedding guest attire:

Okay, Sam’s emojis are probably the confirmation. And someone close to the couple leaked some info:

Caitriona Balfe is married!

On Saturday, the Outlander star said “I do” to music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service.

Reps for the actress did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. But the public calendar for the church confirms a wedding for “A McGill” took place there last weekend.

[From People]

I don’t doubt that they did get married, I’m just having fun with the how they connected the dots. This lack of information is Caitriona and Tony’s MO about their relationship. We learned of their relationship only after she was filmed sitting on Tony’s lap. We learned of their engagement when she showed up at the Golden Globes last year wearing an engagement ring. At that time, Caitriona gave an extensive statement about the proposal in which she said, “It happened over the break. I’m very happy.” And now we learn of their wedding because Sam wore a suit (and looked lovely in it as well.)

I can’t be mad. Every bride and groom should have the wedding they want, and Caitriona and Tony clearly value their privacy. I’m sure it was a beautiful wedding and just as remarkable as Sam said. Speaking of Sam, it says the wedding was a “close-knit family affair” but Sam is not family-by-blood, he’s family-by-screen. So were other Outlanders there? Probably not Tobias Menzies, or they made him sit in the “other series” section of the chapel. Was the place drenched in flowers? What did they serve? And the cake, I’ll bet the cake was delicious and the first dance made everyone cry. Okay, so apparently, I’m a little mad. But only because I’ll bet Caitriona was a stunning bride and I would love to see a photo of her in her wedding dress.

Comhghairdeas le Caitriona agus Tony!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

wenn36083616

Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter and WENN Photos

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Caitriona Balfe married music producer Tony McGill over the weekend in England”

  1. Tai says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:10 am

    So I guess she and Sam weren’t dating? ghegheghe :) In that photo of Sam I’m seeing Heath Ledger complete with receding hairline.

    Reply
    • msd says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:27 am

      Oh, I thought he was known to be gay? Like Richard Armitage gay where they’re open with friends, family and colleagues but don’t state it publicly for fear of alienating female fans and/or hurting their career.

      Reply
      • Tai says:
        August 16, 2019 at 7:30 am

        I was joking because gossip always says they are a couple. I don’t know if he is gay not but Richard Armitage being gay is news to me! I didn’t know that.

  2. MeganBot2000 says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:15 am

    I’ve never seen Outlander but I’ve heard about the crazy Tinhats who are obsessed with the idea of the two actors dating or being secretly married to each other. I don’t blame this actress at all for keeping her relationship private, tinhats can be so extremely vicious and stalkerish towards real life partners who ‘get in the way’ of the fantasy ‘ship.’

    Reply
  3. Jb says:
    August 16, 2019 at 7:16 am

    Tinhat theory, she has to be private about her real love life because the fans of this show swear Sam and her are a couple In real life…OR ELSE!! Honestly I’ve seen the fans in Facebook go crazy if you state they’re not actually a couple…anyways I hope we see the dress too!

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      August 16, 2019 at 7:32 am

      I haven’t watched the show in a few years but I couldn’t resist a twitter search when I read about the wedding. The crazies didn’t disappoint! They were out in force, twi-harding and tin-hatting their crazy little hearts out!

      I assume these “actors have good chemistry so must be together in real life” delusions have always been around; but wow has the Internet made it soooo much worse! 😂

      Reply
  4. FHMom says:
    August 16, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Aw. Congrats to them. I bet she was a beautiful bride. The Tinhats should be satisfied that Sam was invited because it proves they are very good friends.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment