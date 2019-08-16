Caitriona Balfe married music producer Tony McGill over the weekend in England

Congratulations are in order! At least, we think congratulations are in order. Rumor is, Outlander star, Caitriona Balfe, and her music producer fiancé, Tony McGill, are officially wife and husband. They haven’t confirmed anything but supposedly, we have photographic evidence… of her co-star Sam Heughan in what could be wedding guest attire:
Okay, Sam’s emojis are probably the confirmation. And someone close to the couple leaked some info:
Caitriona Balfe is married!
On Saturday, the Outlander star said “I do” to music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.
It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service.
Reps for the actress did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. But the public calendar for the church confirms a wedding for “A McGill” took place there last weekend.
[From People]
I don’t doubt that they did get married, I’m just having fun with the how they connected the dots. This lack of information is Caitriona and Tony’s MO about their relationship. We learned of their relationship only after she was filmed sitting on Tony’s lap. We learned of their engagement when she showed up at the Golden Globes last year wearing an engagement ring. At that time, Caitriona gave an extensive statement about the proposal in which she said, “It happened over the break. I’m very happy.” And now we learn of their wedding because Sam wore a suit (and looked lovely in it as well.)
I can’t be mad. Every bride and groom should have the wedding they want, and Caitriona and Tony clearly value their privacy. I’m sure it was a beautiful wedding and just as remarkable as Sam said. Speaking of Sam, it says the wedding was a “close-knit family affair” but Sam is not family-by-blood, he’s family-by-screen. So were other Outlanders there? Probably not Tobias Menzies, or they made him sit in the “other series” section of the chapel. Was the place drenched in flowers? What did they serve? And the cake, I’ll bet the cake was delicious and the first dance made everyone cry. Okay, so apparently, I’m a little mad. But only because I’ll bet Caitriona was a stunning bride and I would love to see a photo of her in her wedding dress.
Comhghairdeas le Caitriona agus Tony!
Photo credit: Instagram, Twitter and WENN Photos
So I guess she and Sam weren’t dating? ghegheghe In that photo of Sam I’m seeing Heath Ledger complete with receding hairline.
Oh, I thought he was known to be gay? Like Richard Armitage gay where they’re open with friends, family and colleagues but don’t state it publicly for fear of alienating female fans and/or hurting their career.
I was joking because gossip always says they are a couple. I don’t know if he is gay not but Richard Armitage being gay is news to me! I didn’t know that.
I’ve never seen Outlander but I’ve heard about the crazy Tinhats who are obsessed with the idea of the two actors dating or being secretly married to each other. I don’t blame this actress at all for keeping her relationship private, tinhats can be so extremely vicious and stalkerish towards real life partners who ‘get in the way’ of the fantasy ‘ship.’
Tinhat theory, she has to be private about her real love life because the fans of this show swear Sam and her are a couple In real life…OR ELSE!! Honestly I’ve seen the fans in Facebook go crazy if you state they’re not actually a couple…anyways I hope we see the dress too!
I haven’t watched the show in a few years but I couldn’t resist a twitter search when I read about the wedding. The crazies didn’t disappoint! They were out in force, twi-harding and tin-hatting their crazy little hearts out!
I assume these “actors have good chemistry so must be together in real life” delusions have always been around; but wow has the Internet made it soooo much worse! 😂
Their chemistry is off the charts.
Aw. Congrats to them. I bet she was a beautiful bride. The Tinhats should be satisfied that Sam was invited because it proves they are very good friends.