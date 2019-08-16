The FBI still doesn’t have answers to basic questions around Jeffrey Epstein’s death

It’s almost the one week anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, and there are still NO answers. We know that there were “serious irregularities” around Epstein’s death and we also know that there were “multiple breaks” in Epstein’s neck, possibly due to self-inflicted hanging suicide or possibly due to…??? The coroner hasn’t made a determination beyond that. And even one week later, no one at the Manhattan jail can answer very basic questions about the circumstances in and around Epstein’s jail cell. Very basic questions like “did you guys check on him or what?” or “who found his body?” or “why were the surveillance cameras mysteriously turned off in the window of his mysterious death?” No, we don’t know for sure that the cameras were turned off, but notice that no one seems to be in a rush to talk about any surveillance footage that might exist. From CNN:
Five days after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, federal Bureau of Prisons officials are struggling to establish even rudimentary facts of what happened over several key hours inside a prison rife with greater problems than previously known. Many questions remain, among them:
What does surveillance video show, which cameras were operational and do the logs of inmate checks match the video that exists?
Who found Epstein: Was it a staffer making rounds delivering breakfast? Or did that staffer arrive to find someone already administering aid?
Why was Epstein’s cellmate moved out on Friday, the day before Epstein died?
What were the two guards who were supposed to monitor Epstein doing during the hours before he was found? Were they napping or did they simply fail to make the required checks every 30 minutes?
A confluence of missteps and what the Justice Department says were irregularities at the Manhattan Correctional Center have created a puzzle that FBI investigators are still trying to unravel. Even top officials in the department have been frustrated by their inability to get some answers from the prison, in part because initial answers turned out to be inaccurate in some cases. In one instance over the weekend, officials believed the former Epstein cellmate had been released on bail. But it turns out he had been moved to another facility, one person briefed on the matter said. One of the first tasks for FBI agents this week was interviewing that former cellmate, who could provide information on Epstein’s behavior in the days before his suicide.
The CNN piece goes on to say that this is the first “crisis” AG Bill Barr has faced, which… short memories, huh? CNN also sort of blames unions for, you know, protecting federal employees like these prison guards. Like it’s such a disaster that federal employees know their rights and that these particular prison guards absolutely know that they’re about to get blamed for all of this. Granted, much of it could be their fault and the fault of the prison system writ large. What I can’t help but think is… imagine if this mysterious death was that of someone with less of a profile than Jeffrey Epstein. Except I don’t have to imagine it – in-custody deaths happen all the time and the prison system and endless bureaucracy help to mute those stories. Epstein’s death is the exception because it happened to a rich white guy with endless political connections. Anyway, how f–king crazy is it that the FBI doesn’t even have answers to basic questions like “Who found Epstein’s body?” It’s mind-boggling.
Nobody wants to investigate in these case.
The people who should be on the side of the victims and the public are doing everything they can to protect probably their bosses. I do think someone big in the FBI is involved to the cover-up. They are so quick to kill and dismiss young black men, but ehi … no one wants to answers to basic answer from the first class of “Basics of Investigation”.
I am so hurt by this, by all of this.
I don’t know. I’d venture to say the FBI and DOJ, at least some very key people in the agencies, do have many more answers to much of it but is managing to keep it locked down.
And FWIW, the BOP is understaffed because their budget keeps getting cut along with intermittent federal hiring freezes so guards are pulling long shifts and working tons of overtime. The latest PR that the BOP is some rogue agency in the DOJ is a load of crap. No, they aren’t perfect and like any agency their are great, average and subpar employee.
Decisions to transfer prisoners from cells or facilities is not made at the guard level. They may very well have been asleep and not checking on him, but they aren’t high enough up the org chart to make decisions to turn off cameras, etc.
Yes, like any good investigation. It’s been a week, the fact that everyone expects answers so quick is kind of ridiculous. This whole conspiracy thing is ridiculous too, people kill themselves in jail quite frequently, he tried like a week before. In the end, a monster is dead, everyone knows he was a monster and a trial wouldn’t make much of a difference because eventually he was going to make a deal. Any punishment he might have received would never be enough.
Except no one had killed themselves where Epstein was in decades? It’s not like they are dropping like flies there. So I think people who keep repeating this line are kind of obfuscating a few things. Just my opinion.
When did Bill Barr learn that Epstein was taken off suicide watch?
Did he ok it?
Start with him
… Bill Barr is not the man who would have to okay Epstein being taken of suicide watch. Do you really think they go to the At Gen for approval every time a prisoner is taken off suicide watch?
Does the FBI want answers? Serious question.
(My cynicism runs deep with this case, evidently.)
Serious answer: possibly not. I recently watched all the president’s men and have been reading about the Watergate scandal. There were cover-ups from the top down in both the CIA and the FBI to prevent the truth from getting out. If not for the secret cia informant deep throat giving covert info to the Washington Post’s Woodward, it probably would have been covered up indefinitely.
From what I know of prison investigations into inmate deaths:
The investigations are conducted by or with the assistance of internal affairs;
All on duty in that cell block would have been required to file an incident report as would all medical personnel who responded;
All surveillance rounds, identities of everyone entering/exiting the cell block, and inmate movements are recorded;
The video cameras would have been reviewed immediately;
All officers working that shift would have been reassigned or detached with pay pending the investigation. They also would be told they could only discuss it with the investigators.
I find it interesting that this is the same prison where El Chapo was held, yet no irregularities occurred during his entire (long) stay. If the powerful want irregularities to happen, they will happen. There was no way Epstein was ever going to make it to trial.
I don’t usually subscribe to conspiracy theories, but, damn, this is the stuff of John Grisham novels.