The FBI still doesn’t have answers to basic questions around Jeffrey Epstein’s death

It’s almost the one week anniversary of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, and there are still NO answers. We know that there were “serious irregularities” around Epstein’s death and we also know that there were “multiple breaks” in Epstein’s neck, possibly due to self-inflicted hanging suicide or possibly due to…??? The coroner hasn’t made a determination beyond that. And even one week later, no one at the Manhattan jail can answer very basic questions about the circumstances in and around Epstein’s jail cell. Very basic questions like “did you guys check on him or what?” or “who found his body?” or “why were the surveillance cameras mysteriously turned off in the window of his mysterious death?” No, we don’t know for sure that the cameras were turned off, but notice that no one seems to be in a rush to talk about any surveillance footage that might exist. From CNN:

Five days after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, federal Bureau of Prisons officials are struggling to establish even rudimentary facts of what happened over several key hours inside a prison rife with greater problems than previously known. Many questions remain, among them: What does surveillance video show, which cameras were operational and do the logs of inmate checks match the video that exists? Who found Epstein: Was it a staffer making rounds delivering breakfast? Or did that staffer arrive to find someone already administering aid? Why was Epstein’s cellmate moved out on Friday, the day before Epstein died? What were the two guards who were supposed to monitor Epstein doing during the hours before he was found? Were they napping or did they simply fail to make the required checks every 30 minutes? A confluence of missteps and what the Justice Department says were irregularities at the Manhattan Correctional Center have created a puzzle that FBI investigators are still trying to unravel. Even top officials in the department have been frustrated by their inability to get some answers from the prison, in part because initial answers turned out to be inaccurate in some cases. In one instance over the weekend, officials believed the former Epstein cellmate had been released on bail. But it turns out he had been moved to another facility, one person briefed on the matter said. One of the first tasks for FBI agents this week was interviewing that former cellmate, who could provide information on Epstein’s behavior in the days before his suicide.

[From CNN]

The CNN piece goes on to say that this is the first “crisis” AG Bill Barr has faced, which… short memories, huh? CNN also sort of blames unions for, you know, protecting federal employees like these prison guards. Like it’s such a disaster that federal employees know their rights and that these particular prison guards absolutely know that they’re about to get blamed for all of this. Granted, much of it could be their fault and the fault of the prison system writ large. What I can’t help but think is… imagine if this mysterious death was that of someone with less of a profile than Jeffrey Epstein. Except I don’t have to imagine it – in-custody deaths happen all the time and the prison system and endless bureaucracy help to mute those stories. Epstein’s death is the exception because it happened to a rich white guy with endless political connections. Anyway, how f–king crazy is it that the FBI doesn’t even have answers to basic questions like “Who found Epstein’s body?” It’s mind-boggling.

Embed from Getty Images