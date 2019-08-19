Nikki Reed: once you know your impact on the planet, you see the world differently



Nikki Reed is covering the digital issue of Shape Magazine to promote her jewelry line, Bayou with Love, which has expanded into skincare and clothing. The focus is on sustainability, and the article reveals that Nikki is working with Dell computers to source gold from recycled motherboards. Outdated technology is full of heavy metals and hazardous waste along with resources like precious metals, so it’s nice to hear that some of it is being reused. (Here’s more on how to recycle your electronics.) Nikki mostly talked about her business, and how important it is to her that she minimizes her impact on the planet.

On how she tries to live sustainably

“I’m not perfect, I’m just aware of the rent I owe for the resources I use. My theory is that once you are aware of your impact on the planet, you can’t become unaware. Once you know about the benefits of reusable water bottles and grocery bags, you make an effort to bring them with you. Once you know about water shortage issues, you don’t leave the sink running. You can’t. You see the world differently. You make the extra effort because your own conscious wouldn’t allow you not to. It’s easy to be lazy, but its also easy to be considerate and compassionate.” On running a business sustainably

“Being conscious of what we spend our money on is one of the most effective ways to create immediate change. My goal is to inspire a more sustainable and ethical approach to running a business: I now fight for causes I believe in through the non-profit space but also through the choices I get to make as a business owner.

Shape also has an video on their site with a little girl interviewing Nikki. It’s cute to see them interact. Plus Nikki is surely wearing jewelry from her line, which is so pretty and dainty and makes me want to buy it. (I’ll probably just go to the antiques mall and look for jewelry instead. I have found great pieces there! Also I just checked the prices on Nikki’s site and it’s way out of my range.)

I get 95% of my clothing and jewelry secondhand, but that’s mostly because I’m cheap and love a bargain. I bring my own bags to the store with me, which is also because they fit more and are more convenient. It’s hard to shake the habit of shopping and buying stuff (because it’s thrilling frankly) but you get the same lift out of shopping sustainably. As for Nikki’s comments that “once you are aware of your impact on the planet, you can’t become unaware,” that’s only true for those of us who care. As we have seen too often, so many people ignore facts and truth and are so self-centered that it doesn’t matter to them how their actions affect anyone who isn’t in their immediate social group. They don’t care about future generations either. They’re ruining the planet on purpose.

As for Nikki’s personal life, her son, Bodhi, is two and I get the impression she’s a great mom. She’s been married to Ian Somerhalder since 2015. He seems controlling and I’ll leave it at that.

