Donald Trump called himself ‘the King of Israel’ and ‘the Chosen One’

I burst out laughing with many of the Trump headlines from the last 24 hours. I have to laugh to keep from crying and going into a depression spiral. Everything is absurd. Everything is surreal. Nothing matters. On Tuesday, Donald Trump was speaking about Israel and his ass-backwards support of Israel, and he basically said that American Jewish voters should be supporting him, because: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” Ah, yes, “disloyalty.” What we absolutely needed this week was an old anti-Semitic trope. Then Trump decided to tweet out some compliments, because of course. And he called himself the King of Israel.
….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019
Did you also know that Donald Trump, the King of Israel, is also The Chosen One?
President Trump: "I am the chosen one."
Full video here: https://t.co/BEh8qCGe79 pic.twitter.com/6pbll1a0NT
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2019
And if that wasn’t enough, Trump decided to tweet out some criticism of current car manufacturers for… trying to make cleaner, more environmentally friendly cars while he’s trying to rollback regulations on emissions. He ended up praising Henry Ford, who was a notorious anti-Semite. Ford was one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite people.
The Legendary Henry Ford and Alfred P. Sloan, the Founders of Ford Motor Company and General Motors, are “rolling over” at the weakness of current car company executives willing to spend more money on a car that is not as safe or good, and cost $3,000 more to consumers. Crazy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019
Henry Ford was an anti-Semite who published and distributed booklets titled, “The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem.”
"I regard Henry Ford as my inspiration.” — Adolf Hitler https://t.co/YJnUl8neiY
— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 21, 2019
Oh, and he’s still bitching about how he wasn’t allowed to “buy Greenland.” Yesterday, the female prime minister of Denmark talked sh-t about Trump and he, in turn, called her “nasty.”
President Trump: "Denmark – I looked forward to going but I thought that the prime minister’s statement…was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement."
Full video here: https://t.co/BEh8qCGe79 pic.twitter.com/jQ2SN6WJMI
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2019
Oh yeah, he’s gone full batshit.
It’s still shocking that this is reality.
And that Republicans will still line up and say he’s right.
I thought he already HAD gone full batshit, I can’t believe there is so much more batshit to go. Like two years ago I thought he was as insane as he could possibly get, and that he was as bad as our country could possibly tolerate.
His insanity and our tolerance apparently both know no bounds. It’s constantly terrifying and humiliating. I can’t watch him speak anymore, makes me physically ill.
I know, right? Every day brings a new low, every day I can’t believe this is real life.
Donald Trump is great at distracting the public. Everything he said and tweeted went viral. Why do people keep falling for his tactics?
Distraction from what? This is a call out to his evangelical base.
His administration’s change in policy that allows for indefinite suspension of migrant families. Families will be kept in jail (because that’s what that is) for as long as he feels like without a hearing, trial, etc., in those deplorable conditions. (And he’s just nuts. He can’t help himself at this point. He has gone off on the messianic deep end.)
Right on.
The new rules around detaining children, the real effects of his ‘trade war’ on the US and Global economies and the fact that he was exposed on lying to the IRS and HMRC (UK tax collector) about the value of his 2 Scottish golf courses – he told the IRS that he was in debt with them but told HMRC that they were both worth $165mill (even after giving them ‘loans’), he committed tax fraud, AGAIN.
Every time I think he can’t possibly get more insane he goes and proves me wrong.
Seriously. This world is figuratively and literally burning in flames… it’s almost too much.
When will this F—-King nightmare end! The orange 🤡 is seriously deranged. We’re all being gaslighted. When will the media begin treating what this fool says as garbage and hold him accountable for the rubbish that comes out of his mouth.
Trump misquoted scripture at a Christian university, that bald orange fucker bwahahahaha
Chosen by Putin!
It’s frustrating that he’s so far gone and NOBODY WILL DO ANYTHING!
🤡 ROCK BOTTOM 🤡
Has anyone else what the family on Netflix?
I was just going to post this! I did. Most disturbing thing I have seen in a long time.
What? Clarify, please.
JFC. Please let a motivating democratic candidate come forward. I can’t imagine another 4 years of this.
…and we’re still cherry-picking democrats (when will the perfect democrat come forward??) when this is what we have as president.
ITA. Flipper the dolphin would be a better president than Agent Orange. Anyone would do a better job!
I’ll vote for anyone up against him. I can’t say the same for other people who will split the vote and choose third party because the nominee isn’t exactly what they want.
thank you.
PBS ran a series on dictators (“The Dictator’s Playbook”) in the early spring and one episode was on Idi Amin. One of Amin’s signature moves was to say insane things that the Western media would seize on, with the motive of distracting them from the true evil he was doing. Trump reminds me of Amin. A larger than life megalomaniac who governed over the decline and corruption of a country, punctuated with episodes of hate and violence.
This crazy stuff is important in that it gives us a glimpse of his mental state but should not act as a distraction. Remember when everyone got excited about “cofeve”? Those were the days.
I don’t think there is any strategy behind any of this. He’s just a bigoted, ugly, loud mouthed, racist old man saying whatever ignorant crap comes to mind.
I agree, he’s too dumb and lazy to bother to come up with and deploy an actual strategy. Anything he does that appears strategic is either by accident or because someone basically commanded him to say or do something.
trump has no impulse control. He says whatever crap pops into his deranged mind. His only strategy is grifting and avoiding jail.
If another old man were ranting and blathering the same alternative reality stuff, any er would be required to put him on a 5250 psych hold. When is it going to be obvious to everyone that he is seriously mentally ill?
The one I chose. Twice.
I usually don’t click on trump stories on this site anymore and haven’t for months. My heart and mind can’t handle it. To be clear, this is no statement about the great CB team it’s just he pure evil. I’m not a religious person, but I’ll never forget the story of the Golden Calf due to my Catholic upbringing, and his followers worship him like that. These so-called Christians worship trump as a false idol. They are breaking the number one commandment – thou shall not have any other God before me. I sit here dumbfounded every day this fucker is in office, but because of this site and Twitter, I’m glad I’m not alone.