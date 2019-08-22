Donald Trump called himself ‘the King of Israel’ and ‘the Chosen One’

Trump Departs for Louisville, KY

I burst out laughing with many of the Trump headlines from the last 24 hours. I have to laugh to keep from crying and going into a depression spiral. Everything is absurd. Everything is surreal. Nothing matters. On Tuesday, Donald Trump was speaking about Israel and his ass-backwards support of Israel, and he basically said that American Jewish voters should be supporting him, because: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” Ah, yes, “disloyalty.” What we absolutely needed this week was an old anti-Semitic trope. Then Trump decided to tweet out some compliments, because of course. And he called himself the King of Israel.

Did you also know that Donald Trump, the King of Israel, is also The Chosen One?

And if that wasn’t enough, Trump decided to tweet out some criticism of current car manufacturers for… trying to make cleaner, more environmentally friendly cars while he’s trying to rollback regulations on emissions. He ended up praising Henry Ford, who was a notorious anti-Semite. Ford was one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite people.

Oh, and he’s still bitching about how he wasn’t allowed to “buy Greenland.” Yesterday, the female prime minister of Denmark talked sh-t about Trump and he, in turn, called her “nasty.”

Trump Departs for Louisville, KY

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Donald Trump called himself ‘the King of Israel’ and ‘the Chosen One’”

  1. Darla says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Oh yeah, he’s gone full batshit.

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      August 22, 2019 at 8:29 am

      It’s still shocking that this is reality.

      Reply
    • CharliePenn says:
      August 22, 2019 at 8:34 am

      I thought he already HAD gone full batshit, I can’t believe there is so much more batshit to go. Like two years ago I thought he was as insane as he could possibly get, and that he was as bad as our country could possibly tolerate.
      His insanity and our tolerance apparently both know no bounds. It’s constantly terrifying and humiliating. I can’t watch him speak anymore, makes me physically ill.

      Reply
  2. M. says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Donald Trump is great at distracting the public. Everything he said and tweeted went viral. Why do people keep falling for his tactics?

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      August 22, 2019 at 8:31 am

      Distraction from what? This is a call out to his evangelical base.

      Reply
      • ByTheSea says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:36 am

        His administration’s change in policy that allows for indefinite suspension of migrant families. Families will be kept in jail (because that’s what that is) for as long as he feels like without a hearing, trial, etc., in those deplorable conditions. (And he’s just nuts. He can’t help himself at this point. He has gone off on the messianic deep end.)

      • Who ARE these people? says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:39 am

        Right on.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:46 am

        The new rules around detaining children, the real effects of his ‘trade war’ on the US and Global economies and the fact that he was exposed on lying to the IRS and HMRC (UK tax collector) about the value of his 2 Scottish golf courses – he told the IRS that he was in debt with them but told HMRC that they were both worth $165mill (even after giving them ‘loans’), he committed tax fraud, AGAIN.

  3. Beli says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Every time I think he can’t possibly get more insane he goes and proves me wrong.

    Reply
  4. IlsaLund says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:26 am

    When will this F—-King nightmare end! The orange 🤡 is seriously deranged. We’re all being gaslighted. When will the media begin treating what this fool says as garbage and hold him accountable for the rubbish that comes out of his mouth.

    Reply
  5. Christina says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Chosen by Putin!

    Reply
  6. Leslie says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:28 am

    It’s frustrating that he’s so far gone and NOBODY WILL DO ANYTHING!

    Reply
  7. Capepopsie says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:30 am

    🤡 ROCK BOTTOM 🤡

    Reply
  8. B says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Has anyone else what the family on Netflix?

    Reply
  9. Sayrah says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:33 am

    JFC. Please let a motivating democratic candidate come forward. I can’t imagine another 4 years of this.

    Reply
    • ByTheSea says:
      August 22, 2019 at 8:37 am

      …and we’re still cherry-picking democrats (when will the perfect democrat come forward??) when this is what we have as president.

      Reply
      • Allie says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:46 am

        ITA. Flipper the dolphin would be a better president than Agent Orange. Anyone would do a better job!

      • Sayrah says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:47 am

        I’ll vote for anyone up against him. I can’t say the same for other people who will split the vote and choose third party because the nominee isn’t exactly what they want.

      • tw says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:47 am

        thank you.

  10. Mumbles says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:39 am

    PBS ran a series on dictators (“The Dictator’s Playbook”) in the early spring and one episode was on Idi Amin. One of Amin’s signature moves was to say insane things that the Western media would seize on, with the motive of distracting them from the true evil he was doing. Trump reminds me of Amin. A larger than life megalomaniac who governed over the decline and corruption of a country, punctuated with episodes of hate and violence.

    This crazy stuff is important in that it gives us a glimpse of his mental state but should not act as a distraction. Remember when everyone got excited about “cofeve”? Those were the days.

    Reply
    • tw says:
      August 22, 2019 at 8:48 am

      I don’t think there is any strategy behind any of this. He’s just a bigoted, ugly, loud mouthed, racist old man saying whatever ignorant crap comes to mind.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        August 22, 2019 at 8:56 am

        I agree, he’s too dumb and lazy to bother to come up with and deploy an actual strategy. Anything he does that appears strategic is either by accident or because someone basically commanded him to say or do something.

    • Jerusha says:
      August 22, 2019 at 8:57 am

      trump has no impulse control. He says whatever crap pops into his deranged mind. His only strategy is grifting and avoiding jail.

      Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:39 am

    If another old man were ranting and blathering the same alternative reality stuff, any er would be required to put him on a 5250 psych hold. When is it going to be obvious to everyone that he is seriously mentally ill?

    Reply
  12. Jerusha says:
    August 22, 2019 at 8:58 am

    The one I chose. Twice.
    https://www.instagram.com/p/B1cGcK7lMu-/?igshid=vxteyphuqoe3

    Reply
  13. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    August 22, 2019 at 9:02 am

    I usually don’t click on trump stories on this site anymore and haven’t for months. My heart and mind can’t handle it. To be clear, this is no statement about the great CB team it’s just he pure evil. I’m not a religious person, but I’ll never forget the story of the Golden Calf due to my Catholic upbringing, and his followers worship him like that. These so-called Christians worship trump as a false idol. They are breaking the number one commandment – thou shall not have any other God before me. I sit here dumbfounded every day this fucker is in office, but because of this site and Twitter, I’m glad I’m not alone.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment