Donald Trump called himself ‘the King of Israel’ and ‘the Chosen One’

I burst out laughing with many of the Trump headlines from the last 24 hours. I have to laugh to keep from crying and going into a depression spiral. Everything is absurd. Everything is surreal. Nothing matters. On Tuesday, Donald Trump was speaking about Israel and his ass-backwards support of Israel, and he basically said that American Jewish voters should be supporting him, because: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” Ah, yes, “disloyalty.” What we absolutely needed this week was an old anti-Semitic trope. Then Trump decided to tweet out some compliments, because of course. And he called himself the King of Israel.

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Did you also know that Donald Trump, the King of Israel, is also The Chosen One?

And if that wasn’t enough, Trump decided to tweet out some criticism of current car manufacturers for… trying to make cleaner, more environmentally friendly cars while he’s trying to rollback regulations on emissions. He ended up praising Henry Ford, who was a notorious anti-Semite. Ford was one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite people.

The Legendary Henry Ford and Alfred P. Sloan, the Founders of Ford Motor Company and General Motors, are “rolling over” at the weakness of current car company executives willing to spend more money on a car that is not as safe or good, and cost $3,000 more to consumers. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Henry Ford was an anti-Semite who published and distributed booklets titled, “The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem.” "I regard Henry Ford as my inspiration.” — Adolf Hitler https://t.co/YJnUl8neiY — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 21, 2019

Oh, and he’s still bitching about how he wasn’t allowed to “buy Greenland.” Yesterday, the female prime minister of Denmark talked sh-t about Trump and he, in turn, called her “nasty.”

President Trump: "Denmark – I looked forward to going but I thought that the prime minister’s statement…was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement." Full video here: https://t.co/BEh8qCGe79 pic.twitter.com/jQ2SN6WJMI — CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2019