Duchess Meghan ‘is moving on & riding above the storm, she’s focused on bigger things’

The Duchess of Sussex has been victimized and bullied for more than a year now. The racism towards her is profoundly upsetting to me, so I can’t even imagine how upsetting it is to her. She shouldn’t have to “rise above” all of this sh-t. But what else can she do? Leave Harry and simply say “I refuse to be abused like this anymore”? People would attack her even more if that happened. So “rise above” it is. Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl has a new story about how Meghan is feeling these days and what she’s focusing on: her Smart Works capsule collection.
They have faced a media backlash over their use of private jets, but today Meghan Markle rose above the controversy to visit a charity that she is passionate about. In a new story posted on Instagram today, Meghan was filmed at a promotional shoot for her new capsule clothing collection for Smart Works, a charity that helps women get back on the career ladder.
Having recently returned from a three-day break vacation with Prince Harry and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, sources say Meghan is rested and “raring to go” as she prepares to return to royal duties next month. The Sussexes are touring Southern Africa in September, which will mark Meghan’s return to full time royal duties. However, she has been working hard behind the scenes throughout her maternity leave. She edited the September issue of Vogue and has collaborated on the capsule collection for Smart Works. As her appearance Wednesday proved, she has been hands on.
“She’s moving on and riding above the storm,” said one insider. “She’s not wasting time or energy on the row over the private jets, instead she’s getting very excited about the new launch.”
Meanwhile, a handful of Meghan’s close friends, including stylist Jessica Mulroney, have come to her defense, claiming that she continues to be the subject of bullying and unfair treatment in the media. Sources close to Meghan, who says she does not read the tabloid press, said that she is aware of the controversy over the private jet travel. But one source said she is unfazed by all the fuss: “As far as she is concerned it’s a storm that will blow over. She is focused on bigger things right now.”
“As far as she is concerned it’s a storm that will blow over.” I mean, it will blow over… until it’s replaced with the latest racist smear. That’s the cycle. Meghan says words, or goes somewhere, or breathes and every tabloid in Britain jumps down her throat. For the past two weeks, it’s been about private planes. Next week it will probably be about how “Diva Meg” has no business being a fashion designer, she’s “too American,” too “celebrity.” Whatever. Or it will be a whole new manufactured controversy, who knows. I want to believe that Meghan remains unbothered, but this sh-t wears me down, so I can only imagine how she feels. As for the Smart Works stuff – GMA is running a nice preview here.
William and Kate were just photographed flying on a budget airline. yikes!
I think Meghan is really pretty but there is something about her thats always felt Goopy to me. Her vogue article, that “behind the scenes” fitting/photoshoot of her clothing line, the private jets..its all a little too Hollywood for people perhaps? Makes her seem a little too celebrity-like to me with the focus on fashion and luxury. It seems shallow to me.
Please stop. William and Kate staged at photo-op. They use private helicopters on the regular and flew private to Mustique. This was to dig at Meghan and Harry.
The “too Hollywood” shit is constantly thrown at Meghan as part of the RRs bullshit smear campaigns. Nevermind the fact that every royal from the Queen down including William and Kate, has enjoyed hanging with Hollywood.
And “she’s really pretty, but” comment is gross and obvious.
I’m allowed to have my opinion about her. I didn’t say anything disrespectful so stop. I’m not aware of any “Too Hollywood” campaign that you are referring to, it’s my opinion.
I do think she is pretty . What is your problem?
@Tonya sure you’re allowed your opinion. Doesn’t make said opinion any less transparent and gross.
What’s gross about not being a fan of a public figure like her? She’s fine, she’s pretty and I like her style, I just feel like she comes across as shallow..TO ME.
Seriously, you guys are too much with her.
@Tonya oh yes honey. As a black woman sick of watching the BS thrown at this woman on a daily basis I am DEFINITELY with her.
And PS – stating that a woman is “Pretty, but…” is gross. Period.
And since when is a clothing line for CHARITY Hollywood and luxury?? Your slip is showing hun.
No words for your obsession. I never said anything bad about her so I have no clue why you are literally attacking me with such anger for not being a fan girl like you. Have a wonderful day, because I will!
@Tonya If you would really look close at her, she is quite the opposite of being shallow.
Very sensitive, thoughtful, very calm. At the same time she can be like a bottle of Champagne or sparkling wine, bubbly with loving life and full of ideas. Very inspiring. She is a yogi. You should read what this means.
On showing Archie Meghan said, that he is such a sweet and calm baby and Harry answered: “Well, we know who he got this from!” and Meghan burst into a giggle. I could virtually see them being very nervous, while the baby was overdue, and Meghan sitting there with her big belly being totally unworried and calm.
@Tonya BYE
According to a poster at the DataLounge, Bill & Cathy went up the stairs to board the budget flight and immediately deplaned out the back rear door to ascend another set of stairs to a nearby waiting private jet! LOL! LOL!
Not surprising!! I have heard about a rift between Kate and Meghan but I’m shocked William would stage something like this and make his own brother look bad! Talk about throwing Harry and Meghan under the bus…interesting!
I *want* to believe that Judd’s because I don’t like them, but I’d like a picture, you know?
Oh BayTampaBay that is kind of awesome. I am not sure that happened but I wouldn’t put it past them. Meghan came to work and charm … and she has, I think it threatens Will and Kate like crazy.
she brings a different skill set and appreciates the tools of photography, video, instagram that was lacking amongst other senior royals. People who don’t like her interpret that to mean she is pushing herself front and centre, it’s all about her. I think it’s the medium she’s using that throws them off.
I don’t find her too Hollywood but she’s brought back “glamour” to the royal family
You’re allowed to have your opinion just as I’m allowed to call you on what a terrible take it is. “Pretty, but…” is a bullshit statement. And if you’re not aware of any “too Hollywood” comments by the media constantly at Meghan you’re not paying attention.
If you can’t call someone pretty without being attacked, who by the way is professionally styled and a public figure with the goal of presenting as attractive, then I don’t even know what to tell you besides you should really lighten up and stop being so gross yourself.
YOU DIDN’T CALL HER PRETTY. YOU SAID “PRETTY, BUT…” There’s a massive effing difference there that you’re either choosing not to see or don’t want to admit. You put a condition on the “compliment.” Enough.
She’s making sure that women in need get clothing for work. I’m not sure that’s too fashiony or too Hollywood. And the Vogue guest editing was highlighting important women.
This is not an attack on you but people are so used to the royals being so sterile, dull and boring and now that some flavor has been injected into that bland house of Windsor, it’s suddenly too showy or Hollywood. Meghan has made the family more relevant in 21st century than William,Kate and even Harry combined. If anything those hanger ons, clout chasers, and reporters should be happy she arrived.
So much obvious, so little time.
I love Meghan more and more.
Meghan keep focusing on what’s important. This great initiative that will help women in need, highlighting great organizations, like Luminary bakery and you’re other patronages.
I genuinely don’t envy her. I have utter respect for her ability to keep going in the face of all this and I would not trade places with her for all the money in the world.
I’m wondering how the RRs are going to frame the tour to SA next month.
this is how I feel too
They insist she’s irrelevant, but they’ll all be begging to be allowed to stay in S.A. and cover her every move instead of traveling with Harry.
Unfortunately, I don’t see the attacks and narratives changing and honestly Meghan shouldn’t even worry. Even if she kissed the Media’s behind and had a sit down with them, it wouldn’t change anything. Those reporters and media already had a storyline and narrative picked out the minute she was engaged to Harry. The one positive thing I get from it is that the Reporters and critics get backlash now and they’ve been dragged into 2019. No one is simply going to believe that crap and will question and speak out. She and Harry need to just live their lives and keep ignoring the media. Everyone know the British Media is trash including the brits themselves. Those newspapers are struggling and that’s why they’re lashing out because they want Meghan and Harry’s starpower to save their dwindling sales. They revealed themselves during that vogue issue nonsense.
I agree.
William and Kate have most clumsy PR. There’s no subtlety with them. After secretly jetting off to vacations on private jets all year, they call out the paps for their budget plane trip In the midst of the Sussex “”scandal”
There is absolutely no doubt to me that the Meghan smear campaign comes from the Cambridges.
Or it’s to distract from Andrew, to make it appear like it’s a family feud going on. But yeah, that was clumsy and so fake. William and Kate are in bed with the press and that’s going to backfire horribly on them.
I never felt so protective of a person I do not know, will never know, and who is so far removed form my existence. I have this need to throw a protective shield around her and her family. Everyone is so vicious, or at least they’re so loud they seem to be so many.
I feel like this as well. But, I achieved a little victory today, a hate troll on Twitter is suspended. At least one more gone.
I’m with you Cee!
Just like the Obamas, when they go low she goes high! Bravo. She is a true Duchess!
Exactly what I came here to say! It’s obvious to everyone that all this nonsense is a lame attempt to deflect from Pedo Andy and grifter Sarah, and it isn’t working.
In the face of racism that’s the only thing you can do. It’s the only thing that won’t drive you bonkers. But I know sis is raging inside. I’m raging inside for her. But rage can be channeled into something positive and that’s what she’s doing. And the more she does that the better she will feel. She’s a good person. That is clear. And she is doing her best to make her position mean something and NOT just be about sitting around looking royal. Or doing staged photo ops boarding budget planes.
Valiantly Varnished, just stopped to say that I like your comments so much, in particular on Meghan’s threads
Thank you!
+10000000000000000
I am raging inside, too. I’ve always hated injustice and unfairness and this has now gone too far. From the moment she appeared by Harry’s side people have decided they have a right to demean, insult and harass her. She must really love him because I can’t see how the perks of being a Royal would even begin to justify living like this.
Meghan is used to this…
Not on THIS level of course…
But she is used to THIS type of treatment…and she flourished under it all of her life…
She will be alright…
Exactly sis. Black women deal with this s*it all the time. Not at this level. But literally her entire life has conditioned her for this.
Well, she shouldn’t be used to it. I think people are beyond mean against each other and no one should “be used to” being treated so unfairly just because if their skin colour. I don’t like or dislike her, have no opinion, but all of this seems totally
uncalled for… Humanity will never learn from history and past mistakes…