Duchess Meghan ‘is moving on & riding above the storm, she’s focused on bigger things’

The Duchess of Sussex has been victimized and bullied for more than a year now. The racism towards her is profoundly upsetting to me, so I can’t even imagine how upsetting it is to her. She shouldn’t have to “rise above” all of this sh-t. But what else can she do? Leave Harry and simply say “I refuse to be abused like this anymore”? People would attack her even more if that happened. So “rise above” it is. Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl has a new story about how Meghan is feeling these days and what she’s focusing on: her Smart Works capsule collection.

They have faced a media backlash over their use of private jets, but today Meghan Markle rose above the controversy to visit a charity that she is passionate about. In a new story posted on Instagram today, Meghan was filmed at a promotional shoot for her new capsule clothing collection for Smart Works, a charity that helps women get back on the career ladder. Having recently returned from a three-day break vacation with Prince Harry and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, sources say Meghan is rested and “raring to go” as she prepares to return to royal duties next month. The Sussexes are touring Southern Africa in September, which will mark Meghan’s return to full time royal duties. However, she has been working hard behind the scenes throughout her maternity leave. She edited the September issue of Vogue and has collaborated on the capsule collection for Smart Works. As her appearance Wednesday proved, she has been hands on. “She’s moving on and riding above the storm,” said one insider. “She’s not wasting time or energy on the row over the private jets, instead she’s getting very excited about the new launch.” Meanwhile, a handful of Meghan’s close friends, including stylist Jessica Mulroney, have come to her defense, claiming that she continues to be the subject of bullying and unfair treatment in the media. Sources close to Meghan, who says she does not read the tabloid press, said that she is aware of the controversy over the private jet travel. But one source said she is unfazed by all the fuss: “As far as she is concerned it’s a storm that will blow over. She is focused on bigger things right now.”

[From Vanity Fair]

“As far as she is concerned it’s a storm that will blow over.” I mean, it will blow over… until it’s replaced with the latest racist smear. That’s the cycle. Meghan says words, or goes somewhere, or breathes and every tabloid in Britain jumps down her throat. For the past two weeks, it’s been about private planes. Next week it will probably be about how “Diva Meg” has no business being a fashion designer, she’s “too American,” too “celebrity.” Whatever. Or it will be a whole new manufactured controversy, who knows. I want to believe that Meghan remains unbothered, but this sh-t wears me down, so I can only imagine how she feels. As for the Smart Works stuff – GMA is running a nice preview here.