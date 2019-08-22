Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm admits drinking again after 3 years: is this ever a good idea?



While I can’t speak for everyone, I don’t watch reality shows because it feels like work to me. (It’s awesome I get to do this for a living, I’m not complaining.) It’s not relaxing for me to watch entertainment news, interviews or specific reality shows because I feel like I have to pay close attention for my job. I know about the bigger rifts and feuds which are happening (which seem about half real to me) due to the coverage they get. One of the more believable plotlines from the past few years, because there are lawsuits and Bravo has absolutely nothing to gain, is that Thomas Ravenel on Southern Charm is a horribly abusive POS. In 2018 he was accused of sexual battery twice, against both a woman he met on a dating app and a nanny for his children. As a result he “quit” the show last year. He has two children with his ex girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, who is still on the cast. They split around late 2015, after the birth of their second child. In the most recent news, Thomas has been granted the primary legal custodian and given temporary joint custody of their two children, Kensie, 5, and Saint 3, after trying to strip Kathryn of custody because of course he did that. He claims she failed a drug test, (she failed the urine test but passed the hair test supposedly), meanwhile he’s the one with a drug conviction and it’s a mess.

Anyway Kathryn has been drinking, she was visibly drunk on WWHL earlier this year, and on a recent reunion show she admitted that and said she has it under control. Prior to this she was sober for three years after going to rehab:

Kathryn Dennis is opening up about what sobriety means to her now, revealing that while she doesn’t do drugs, she does drink alcohol. During the Southern Charm reunion on Wednesday night, Dennis admitted that she’s started drinking again nearly three years after going to rehab. “I don’t smoke weed,” she told host Andy Cohen when he asked about the state of her sobriety. “I don’t do anything illegal like that.” When Cohen pushed and asked if she drinks, Dennis nodded. Though she did not specify when she started drinking again, she assured the group that she has it under control. “It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out and partying by any means,” she added. Her sobriety came under question as the group discussed her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the show, many fans commented on Dennis’ demeanor and accused her of slurring her words… “There is so much going on with my legal stuff with Thomas, and having to edit and tailor everything you say 24/7 just to protect yourself is really, really stressful,” she said.

I’ve had a couple of friends confide in me about their drinking because they know I’m sober. I’ve watched both of them drink – they leave a drink half full on the table and forget about it. If they have three drinks it takes them all night and they’re drunk. I’ve never done that! For people who can take it or leave it like that, I don’t see a problem. For people who had it so bad they needed to go to rehab, I do think it’s dangerous to pick up the first drink. While I’m not very active in AA I go when I need a reminder and that’s one of the first things you learn – don’t pick up the first drink. You also hear so many stories of people who drank again after years of sobriety and it’s just awful. If we could moderate we wouldn’t be there in the first place, and believe me I tried to do that for years. I had a spreadsheet of my drinking when I was self aware enough to do it. I look at it still sometimes when I’m tempted, and I have it on my phone.

All that said, I can’t imagine what Kathryn has been going through trying to coparent with an abusive narcissist and I don’t blame her for drinking again, I just think it’s dangerous. I don’t know if she’s telling the truth about not doing other drugs but I don’t think she deserved to lose legal custody to Thomas. Thomas was accused of assault and battery! What kind of judge sees that and then still awards legal custody to that person? (You know the answer to this.) Update: More evidence Thomas is a terrible person.

