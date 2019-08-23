Christina Hendricks’ hand is the hand on the iconic ‘American Beauty’ poster

2019 Gracies Awards

How do I say this without sounding too judgy? There are a lot of celebrities right now who claim to have spent their early years “modeling.” Very few of them actually have any evidence of that early career though, and I always find that super-shady (coughMelaniaTrumpcough). Christina Hendricks actually was a model for many years before she started booking acting jobs consistently. Every so often, photos or ads from Christina’s modeling days will crop up. She used to be a blonde! She was apparently friends with Karen Elson.

Well, this is one of those moments where Christina’s old modeling gigs have cropped up, only this time it’s something she herself has revealed. Christina posted the American Beauty poster to her Instagram and said that she was the “hand” on the poster. It’s another woman’s stomach.

What a bizarre and sort of cool thing. I guess I never thought too much about whose stomach and hand that was. Christina Hendricks: HAND MODEL. Anyway, tons of celebrities commented on Christina’s post. January Jones wrote: “This is important. How come I didn’t know this?” Elle Fanning said “I’M SHOOK!” Coca Rocha: “This is the most incredible fact I have learnt all year!! My mind is blown.” Christian Siriano said: “I’m freaking out!”

Is anyone else obsessively looking through photos of Christina’s hands now?

27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Christina Hendricks’ hand is the hand on the iconic ‘American Beauty’ poster”

  1. Arizona says:
    August 23, 2019 at 10:49 am

    This blew my mind yesterday.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment