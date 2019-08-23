Christina Hendricks’ hand is the hand on the iconic ‘American Beauty’ poster

How do I say this without sounding too judgy? There are a lot of celebrities right now who claim to have spent their early years “modeling.” Very few of them actually have any evidence of that early career though, and I always find that super-shady (coughMelaniaTrumpcough). Christina Hendricks actually was a model for many years before she started booking acting jobs consistently. Every so often, photos or ads from Christina’s modeling days will crop up. She used to be a blonde! She was apparently friends with Karen Elson.

Well, this is one of those moments where Christina’s old modeling gigs have cropped up, only this time it’s something she herself has revealed. Christina posted the American Beauty poster to her Instagram and said that she was the “hand” on the poster. It’s another woman’s stomach.

What a bizarre and sort of cool thing. I guess I never thought too much about whose stomach and hand that was. Christina Hendricks: HAND MODEL. Anyway, tons of celebrities commented on Christina’s post. January Jones wrote: “This is important. How come I didn’t know this?” Elle Fanning said “I’M SHOOK!” Coca Rocha: “This is the most incredible fact I have learnt all year!! My mind is blown.” Christian Siriano said: “I’m freaking out!”

Is anyone else obsessively looking through photos of Christina’s hands now?