Miley Cyrus will get custody of the dogs, cats, horses & pig she shared with Liam

You guys, I just went through months’ worth of photos on Miley Cyrus’s Instagram and now I feel like I need to bleach my eyes. YIKES. What’s funny is that I was honestly just looking for a cute photo of Miley and some of her dogs, anything with animals. But what I found instead was a reverse chronology of her current bangsy, attention-seeking a–hole persona from her last countrified persona just seven months ago. She really changes personalities every time she gets a new deodorant. Anyway, I did find some photos of Miley and her doggos, but she was naked in those pics, so f–k it. This story is about Miley and Liam’s menagerie and who will get “custody” of all of their animals:
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth didn’t have any kids together, but they DID share tons of pets … and now that they’re divorcing, Miley’s keeping all of the animals under her roof. Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … Miley will keep her menagerie of pets — 7 dogs, 2 horses, 2 mini horses, 3 cats and a pig.
Fact is … if Liam wanted to put up a fight, he could in California because there’s a new law that allows judges to determine which party is best suited to keep the pets. The judge puts a lot of weight on who cares for the animals. Judges even have the power to award joint custody of household pets. In this case, however, it’s no contest. Miley’s the one who gave almost all of the animals a home in the first place — mainly through adoption — and she’s certainly passionate about them. However, it was Liam — while Miley was out of town — who saved the animals during last year’s wildfires in Malibu, which destroyed their home. Miley praised Liam’s heroics on Howard Stern. We’re told Liam won’t contest animal custody … Miley gets the critters.
As we first reported … Liam filed for divorce from Miley this week, but it sounds like the divorce will be easy breezy. We’ve learned they have a prenup that keeps all their stuff separate, so there won’t be any bickering over property. Hopefully, Kaitlynn Carter is an animal lover too.
From my understanding – and maybe I’m wrong – but the spread in Malibu was always HERS, wasn’t it? Liam has been living there for years, but she’s the one who bought the property originally. And I’m sure the prenup covered that too, and Miley will likely just keep the property she bought, which is the same property that houses all of these dogs, cats, horses, etc. I could see Liam fighting for, like, his favorite dog or something but I guess not. I guess he’s saying goodbye to all of it and all of their animals. Not even joint visitation?!?!
This comes to no surprise. He’s cutting off all ties to her.
I kind of figured they were all hers to start with, and have always been with her.
I bet he ends up moving back to Australia.
I thought the same. I thought one of the dogs he adopted, but the rest were hers the whole time?
I think at this point Liam must wants to be done with her. Forever. He’s cutting all ties and he probably wants the divorce to happen as quickly as possible so he is not contesting anything. Not to mention that there is most probably a pre-nup so there isn’t much to fight about anyway. I don’t blame him. I just have the feeling that Liam is REALLY hurt by all of this and it was the wakeup call he needed to get out and stay out of this toxic relationship.
I thought he adopted that curly white haired one that’s in his Instagram avatar. I thought the story was that she found the dog and thought it was perfect for him and he adopted it.
What are Australia’s quarantine laws? If he’s planning on moving back home, he may not want to put any pets through that.
ETA: It’s only ten days. I could see him taking that one dog back with him because I think he’s the legal owner.
Australia Quarantine is a month. My sister moved there with her cat and she was in quarantine for at least 4 weeks.
@Kaiser, when I read your comment about Miley owning the Malibu pad I thought “That’s probably right, because she has more bucks.” But then I remembered an article from a few years back, after one of their break-ups (probably the ‘twerking’ one), that Miley was seen pulling up in a U-Hall with some friends in from of Liam’s Malibu house while he was on location somewhere, and that she was moving in. I just searched and found an article about it.
This excerpt is from the January 19, 2016 online edition of “Vanity Fair – Hollywood” titled “Miley Cyrus moves in with Liam Hemsworth, Sports a Mysterious Ring,” by Josh Duboff.
“Miley’s moving in! Per TMZ, Cyrus and some of her friends “drove a U-Haul truck” to Liam’s Malibu manse over the weekend, concluding a “week-long moving process.” Cyrus’s four dogs are also coming along, which makes six dogs total for the Cyrus-Hemsworths, as Hemsworth already has two (this would seem to be as obvious a concept for a reality show—Miley’s Pound? Six Canines, a Pop Star and an Australian Dude?—as there has ever been).”
So it appears the house is his (and perhaps became ‘theirs’ after the marriage). Unless they moved to her Malibu mansion, which is entirely possible.
Man, that’s hard. I joked with my husband that I get the kids (two cats and a dog) but in reality, if something ever happened I don’t know what we’d do. Technically I got him the dog, so she’s technically more his. One cat was really more mine, and the other more his – but I don’t think it’d be as simple as it sounds since we only acquired all the animals once we’d been together for some time.
I know a couple who had been engaged for years and split. They legit time shared their dogs for a something like a year or two. And in the end, one of the dogs started getting super jealous of the other dog and kind of harassing it (the other dog was older and the bugging from the younger dog really bothered it) and they ended up splitting them up, and both dogs are happier now. But it wasn’t an easy decision for them to make.
I’m sick of her already
I know they have staff and stuff, but dear god that’s a lot of animals to care for and bond with. Not sure if the pig lives inside, but 10 animals in the house?!? Wow.
He’s doing what you do when you part from a toxic person. You cut all ties because the toxic partner uses anything (including pets) to manipulate and hurt you. Good for him. I don’t think he’s a Saint and he chose to be with her for a decade but her post-separation behavior has been revealing.