Miley Cyrus will get custody of the dogs, cats, horses & pig she shared with Liam

You guys, I just went through months’ worth of photos on Miley Cyrus’s Instagram and now I feel like I need to bleach my eyes. YIKES. What’s funny is that I was honestly just looking for a cute photo of Miley and some of her dogs, anything with animals. But what I found instead was a reverse chronology of her current bangsy, attention-seeking a–hole persona from her last countrified persona just seven months ago. She really changes personalities every time she gets a new deodorant. Anyway, I did find some photos of Miley and her doggos, but she was naked in those pics, so f–k it. This story is about Miley and Liam’s menagerie and who will get “custody” of all of their animals:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth didn’t have any kids together, but they DID share tons of pets … and now that they’re divorcing, Miley’s keeping all of the animals under her roof. Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … Miley will keep her menagerie of pets — 7 dogs, 2 horses, 2 mini horses, 3 cats and a pig. Fact is … if Liam wanted to put up a fight, he could in California because there’s a new law that allows judges to determine which party is best suited to keep the pets. The judge puts a lot of weight on who cares for the animals. Judges even have the power to award joint custody of household pets. In this case, however, it’s no contest. Miley’s the one who gave almost all of the animals a home in the first place — mainly through adoption — and she’s certainly passionate about them. However, it was Liam — while Miley was out of town — who saved the animals during last year’s wildfires in Malibu, which destroyed their home. Miley praised Liam’s heroics on Howard Stern. We’re told Liam won’t contest animal custody … Miley gets the critters. As we first reported … Liam filed for divorce from Miley this week, but it sounds like the divorce will be easy breezy. We’ve learned they have a prenup that keeps all their stuff separate, so there won’t be any bickering over property. Hopefully, Kaitlynn Carter is an animal lover too.

[From TMZ]

From my understanding – and maybe I’m wrong – but the spread in Malibu was always HERS, wasn’t it? Liam has been living there for years, but she’s the one who bought the property originally. And I’m sure the prenup covered that too, and Miley will likely just keep the property she bought, which is the same property that houses all of these dogs, cats, horses, etc. I could see Liam fighting for, like, his favorite dog or something but I guess not. I guess he’s saying goodbye to all of it and all of their animals. Not even joint visitation?!?!