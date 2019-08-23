‘Downton Abbey’ has people more hyped than ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Having done the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast this year, I’ve come to understand that CB really doesn’t share my love of costume-drama soap operas. I’m all over any Jane Austen adaptation and I’m there anytime someone wants to adapt Jane Eyre. I’m also totally here for all things Downton Abbey. Yes, some of the plotlines were stupid and absurd, but it’s incredibly watchable and I love it. I thought I might be the only one looking forward to the DA movie. Turns out, people are more excited for Downton Abbey than they were for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The Crawley family is headed to the big screen in royal style. Fandango says the Downton Abbey movie sold more tickets than Once Upon a Time in Hollywood did in terms of first-day advance sales (Wednesday). Put another way, it outranks any 2019 drama.
“In its TV run, Downton Abbey garnered an incredible global following,” says Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “The first-day sales are among the best we’ve seen for any movie this year.” Focus Features is set to release the movie on Sept. 20.
I love this! Did you hear that, Marvel? Are you listening, Quentin Tarantino? Audiences WANT more Downton Abbey. They want more costume-drama soap operas. They want storylines like “the king and queen are coming for dinner” and “a retired butler goes back to work” and “an aristocratic lady dances with a dude and nods at her grandmother.” Hugh Bonneville thinks that this movie will be so successful that they’ll end up making a second film too.
Here’s a featurette which came out this week:
Posters courtesy of Focus Features.
I am so down for this! There hasn’t been a movie that I wanted to see all summer!
me too! This and Little Women!
My local Alamo Drafthouse does a three course tea service with these kinds of movies and the tea and tarts and little sandwiches are always so good and fun.
What fun!
That sounds awesome! I wish we’d get one closer to me, the only ones nearby are in NYC and I’m not going into the city just to see a movie.
I. CAN’T. WAIT!!!! I am literally like a pup with its tail almost about to wag off its little body lol. I LOVE period drama/historical fiction pieces (books and film). I will be preordering my ticket as soon as I am able to. I am SO here for this!! Any CBers in the west LA area wanna do a movie party?? 🎉🎉
This is one of the happiest things I’ve read all week!
Very excited for this!
My pulse automatically quickens when I hear the music…..
Conversation in the backroom of my job:
CoWorker 1: Are you ready to see Star Wars? We should go.
Me: Star Wars?? I don’t know what I’m f___ doing tomorrow, let alone in December.
Also Me: I’m waiting for Downton Abbey.
CoWorker 2: *screams from across the room* YAAAA…AASSSS!!!!
Me: YAAAA…AASSSS!!!
We both start jumping up and down. lol
Did they just reveal the Queen in that clip? Is Imelda Staunton the Queen?! I’ve avoiding everything in trying to avoid spoilers.
That’s right!!!!! So excited!!!!
I’m looking forward to it too! I enjoyed the show, but I mostly watched for the house and the costumes. If anyone has a chance to check out the traveling costume exhibit, it’s really wonderful. That blue dress Mary has on is GORGEOUS.
I already have my VIP tickets for a previewing on September 12 @ 7pm before release in Canada. They are offering awards for best dressed, free cocktail before the show & a special Downton Abbey menu. I just can’t wait for this!