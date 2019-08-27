VMAs closer with Naughty By Nature & Queen Latifah should have been the opener

Embed from Getty Images

Hi this is CB not Kaiser! Kaiser will be covering some of the other performances on the MTV VMAs, especially Missy Elliott (OMG!!) and Lizzo (love her). I just want to talk about the closing number, featuring Naughty by Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean. This should have been the opener, in my opinion, because I was dancing so hard that I had trouble sleeping afterwards. Also I’m an late 80s/early 90s girl and this is the music I listened to in high school. (I still listen to it, I’ll be honest.)

The VMAs were held in Newark, New Jersey so they wanted to honor artists from New Jersey. The host was a comic named Sebastian Maniscalco and he was just terrible. I’m not exaggerating. His jokes involved the words triggered, safe space, support animal and participation trophy. He’s a garbage person who is not funny at all. But New Jersey also brought us Naughty by Nature and Queen Latifah, who rode up on a motorcycle! The whole closing act was amazing. I only wish it was longer. You can watch that below and MTV gave us a timestamped list of the artists:

0:03 : Da Rockwilder – Redman

0:25 : O.P.P – Naughty by Nature (w/Slugga The Mascot)

0:47 : Funky Child – -transition- – Da Rockwilder – Redman (w/DoItAll)

1:49 : Trap Queen – Fetty Wap

2:55 : Gone Till November – Wyclef Jean

3:37 : No Woman, No Cry – Wyclef Jean

4:55 : U.N.I.T.Y. – Queen Latifah

6:16 : Hip Hop Hooray – Naughty By Nature (w/Slugga The Mascot)

[From YouTube]

U.N.I.T.Y, O.P.P and Hip Hop Hooray are on my running playlist, from when I used to run. (Did that a couple of years ago, did two 5ks and then decided running is not for me.) Now whenever I hear golden era rap I want to run like the wind. (Or like the newbie runner I was before I gave up.) Whenever I hear Taylor Swift, who opened, I think of how expensive she is. (You’ll know what I’m referring to if you listen to our podcast.) So don’t make us old people wait until the end to see the best artists next time, MTV. We like to go to bed earlier than 11, but thanks for putting the video up.

Here’s Queen Latifah in a Sergio Hudson suit, looking like the boss she is.



Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images