Lizzo & Lil Nas X killed it at the VMAs with their fashion & performances

I really love that Lizzo and Lil Nas X are now big deals, respectively. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” became the slow-burning jam of the past year (and it’s still at the top of the charts) and Lil Nas X basically broke the conventional, old-school music-industry charting standards with “Old Town Road,” his brilliant rap-country mash-up. Both artists were on hand to perform at the VMAs and both killed it. Lil Nas X looked like Nu Prince and Lizzo looked like Divine (she did big hair and a Moschino gown for the carpet).

Here’s Lizzo performing “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” The set, you guys. The giant butt which changed colors. It was… amazing. And it jiggled!

Here’s Lil Nas X performing “Panini.” I really enjoy that he’s doing his own thing and the performance doesn’t really have a connection to the song and it’s fine, he just wanted the sh-t to look like TRON.