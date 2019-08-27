Lizzo & Lil Nas X killed it at the VMAs with their fashion & performances

I really love that Lizzo and Lil Nas X are now big deals, respectively. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” became the slow-burning jam of the past year (and it’s still at the top of the charts) and Lil Nas X basically broke the conventional, old-school music-industry charting standards with “Old Town Road,” his brilliant rap-country mash-up. Both artists were on hand to perform at the VMAs and both killed it. Lil Nas X looked like Nu Prince and Lizzo looked like Divine (she did big hair and a Moschino gown for the carpet).
Here’s Lizzo performing “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” The set, you guys. The giant butt which changed colors. It was… amazing. And it jiggled!
Here’s Lil Nas X performing “Panini.” I really enjoy that he’s doing his own thing and the performance doesn’t really have a connection to the song and it’s fine, he just wanted the sh-t to look like TRON.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lizzo is amazing, hers was my favorite performance of the night. Her energy is just contagious.
Lizzo… damn I feel like I can take on the world after watching that performance.
Agree.
I just adore her.
Didn’t see Lil Naz but loved Lizzo’s performance. She is fabulous.
Lil Nas X is mediocre, but Lizzo is incredible. She’s the real f*cking deal. So good to see Queen Latifah rocking out!
I am OBSESSED with Lizzo. The hair, the bod, the vocals, the FLUTE, the energy. I am here for everything she does. Gonna see her in october and I’m pumped!
Lizzo was my favorite. Loved her whole performance.
I’m 52 years old…and seeing them Brown Babies on that stage…with their afros flowing…JUST LIKE MINES…some of them with their bodies overflowing…JUST LIKE MINES….
I. Am. Crying!!!!