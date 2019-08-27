Lori Loughlin & Mossimo still go to church every Sunday: ‘They feel a lot of support’

Page Six is part of the New York Post, which is part of the Murdoch empire, so I always regard Page Six’s agenda with a healthy amount of skepticism. That being said, I f–king love it when they do bitchy, in-depth stories about certain celebrities. They recently did a longer piece on Taylor Swift and her history of misrepresentation. And now they’re coming for Lori Loughlin’s scamming ass. Lori and her husband Mossimo are due in court in Boston this week for something to do with all of the felony charges they’re facing with the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. Which is why they’re on the current issue of People Magazine, and it’s why we’ve been getting all of these updates about how Poor Lori is doing. Don’t you know she’s been living in her own PRISON. Don’t you know how faith-based she is. Some highlights from this Page Six piece:

Lori & Mossimo are locked down in their $35 million mansion in Bel Air: “Lori and Mossimo are being contemplative and spiritual right now. Lori goes out a little bit, but the paparazzi follow her everywhere. She’s like a hunted animal.” They have been lying low. Loughlin has curtailed her usual yoga classes and Body by Simone workouts.

They go to church every Sunday: The one place she still shows up every week: The Church of the Good Shepherd, a Catholic house of worship in Beverly Hills. “They feel a lot of support there,” said another pal.

Their neighbors don’t want to hang out: “A lot of these people are ­socially prominent, give to charities, have done the right things wealthy people are supposed to do in this town. They’re scared they might get ostracized by association,” said a Bel Air insider of the couple’s friends and neighbors. “They’re calling less, inviting less. Hanging back — for now. If [Giannulli and Loughlin] are not convicted, everything will go back to the way it was. But if they are, well, they might want to move. It’s sort of Bel Air ‘Bonfire of the Vanities.’ ”

Their daughters’ classmates & fellow parents don’t want them around: A Loughlin source added: “The [friends and neighbors] with kids in college or kids who’ll be applying to colleges next year, they’re afraid an association with Lori and Mossimo — even with Olivia and Bella — might make them appear ‘entitled.’ Which is something you don’t want to seem, even in Bel Air, at least, for this moment.”

Their marriage is strong though: Although there have been reports that Loughlin and her husband of 22 years are being pulled apart by the scandal, the family friend denies this. “Mossimo and Lori are still very much in love,” she said. “It’s been trying for all of them, but they understand this is life and they got taken advantage of.”

They plan to blame everything on Rick Singer: According to insiders who spoke to The Post, the couple put the onus on scandal mastermind Singer and are planning a legal strategy claiming they had no idea their contributions were “bribes” to get their daughters accepted. “They thought Rick Singer was legit, that they were helping people by giving him a charitable contribution,” said the family friend of Singer’s KWF Foundation, through which the money was allegedly laundered and which claimed to benefit underserved children. “He was lying, not them.”

Olivia Jade’s plans for the future: “[Her dad is] encouraging her to do a beauty line — makeup, hair, skin care. She wants to use her new broader fame to her advantage,” said a neighbor. As for Isabella, the neighbor said she “wants to be an actress. She’s hoping the USC business won’t affect her in Hollywood. In fact, it could actually help with both of their careers. They are nationally famous now, much more than they were. They just need good advice.”