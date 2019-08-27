Serena Williams has now beaten her ‘rival’ Maria Sharapova twenty times

The US Open Day 1 was Monday. It felt like the whole day was building up to the first night match: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova. I’m not sure if they’ve ever had to play each other first round before, and they had never – in all of the years of their “rivalry” played each other at the US Open. Even though Pova returned from her doping suspension in 2017 and Serena returned from maternity leave in early 2018, this was actually the first they’ve played since January 2016 (shortly after which Pova tested positive for meldonium). They were supposed to meet at the French Open last year but Serena pulled out of the match. So… there was a lot of build-up and angst about this being a first-round match.
Do I think that the USTA rigged it so that these two would meet first round? Yes. I do. Pova’s ranking has plummeted because of several injuries and she’s struggled to win matches for the past year. Serena has had injuries too, but she’s still managed to retain a top-ten ranking, and she’s the eighth seed at the US Open.
Anyway, there was angst. I wasn’t worried though – as soon as the draw came out last week, I knew that as soon as Serena saw Pova in the first round, Serena would be super-motivated from the very start. And that’s exactly what happened – Serena was on fire, breaking Pova five times over two sets and wrapping up a 6-1, 6-1 victory in just shy of an hour. Pova wasn’t even playing that poorly (all things considered), but Serena just wouldn’t let her breathe. It was beautiful. What was not beautiful: Chris Evert’s nasty ESPN commentary, where she seemed to promote this idea that Pova and Serena are somehow equal, or that their achievements are somehow equal.
Put this in a museum! Love it. Serena has now beaten Maria Sharapova NINETEEN TIMES IN A ROW. Serena has beaten Pova 20 TIMES overall.
A few more things… I loved Serena’s little mini-catsuit, it was so cute and sleek. Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian wore a vintage D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) shirt, because Alexis is a petty bitch and that’s why we love him. And after the match, in Serena’s press conference, she pulled an “I don’t know her” about Carlos Ramos, the umpire who inserted himself into last year’s US Open final.
Asked for her feeling about chair umpire Carlos Ramos not being assigned to any of her US Open matches this year, Serena responds with "Yeah, I don't know who that is"
— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) August 27, 2019
Alexis Ohanian showing up to the match between Serena & Maria Sharapova in a D.A.R.E t shirt is the type of solidarity in pettiness I need from my partner. pic.twitter.com/iH1oBW8djO
— farxiyo (@hausofriya) August 27, 2019
Well, it’s not exactly a rivalry is it? Given the number of times Serena has beaten her and all.
It’s definitely a rivalry…in Sharapova ‘s imagination.
I love Serena’s husband. That is all.
Good.
Love Alexis’ shirt 😂
I used to wonder what Serena saw in him, but the more I see of him and them, the more I get it. That shirt is almost as funny as thinking there’s a rivalry between Serena and someone she’s beaten 20 times.
I think a lot of men in his position would try to diminish her. We’ve seen that time and again in power couples. So, even though it’s celebrating what should just be expected, I appreciate that he supports her success without the need to be the alpha in the relationship.
Chris Evert, lives in her own world.
Having affairs with friends’ husbands or partners.
I don’t know what I liked more – the end result, or the Ramos diss.
But Chris Evert stanning for Dopapova was beyond the pale.
That shirt!!!!
That is exactly what I would want from my spouse too haha. Petty? Sure. Funny? Heck yes.
That is the best thing ever!! Hey, if you’re going to do that $hit then that’s what you get.
Everything about Sharapova is an illusion, a media framing based in fantasy. Without her PED cocktail, she isn’t a top 50 player. She was part of the coordinated doping program highlighted in Icarus, but it’s rarely if ever mentioned. She is one of the least liked players on tour, while Williams is in her colleagues’ wedding parties. But still, Maria is painted as some willowy victim of the big bad mean Serena. It’s tired, it’s racist and I’m sick of it. Chris Evert is an unprofessional hack.
^^^THIS comment right here = fantastic.
It is widely know amongst the Tennis fraternity that Sharapova is universally disliked or at best other female players are ambivalent towards her.
For all the faux hatred and racism the press attempt to generate at Serena she is widely liked and at worst respected and admired for what herself and Venus have done for the women’s game. Without them female tennis players would still be earning 2/3rds of what the men earn.
History will be the decider. In 20 years time (unless Sharapova can re-invent herself), she will be consigned to history largely forgotten.
I’m so glad you covered this! I watched the match too and while the commentary annoyed me a little in talking up Sharpova, they had to act like there was suspense, right? The only thing I was worried about was Serena’s back acting up again. I didnt notice Alexis’s shirt last night, that is awesome!
It’s hilarious how some try and make it a “rivalry” like it’s Federer and Nadal when out of 22 matches, Serena has beaten Maria 20 times. Maria hasn’t beaten Serena since 2004- so its completely one sided. But go off I guess