Miley Cyrus performed ‘Slide Away’ in moody black & white at the 2019 VMAs

Miley Cyrus has a difficult history with the VMAs. She was perhaps one of the last “MTV artists,” one of the last pop artists who really benefited from MTV, and whose career was shaped by her MTV appearances. But she’s also the woman who twerked on Robin Thicke, couldn’t keep her tongue in her mouth and became a national talking point. Oh, and let’s not forget the time Nicki Minaj called her out at the VMAs (the “WHAT’S GOOD” heard ‘round the world). All in all, Miley needs MTV and MTV needs Miley.
So Miley decided to make her first public appearance, following Liam Hemsworth’s divorce filing, at the VMAs. She didn’t walk the carpet, but she performed. She performed her new song “Slide Away,” which she released as a “it’s all Liam’s fault” argument, something about whiskey and pills. MTV agreed to show the performance in black & white, for artsy reasons. Something nice: her body looks great these days. Something not nice: her hair is a complete tragedy, made worse by the “wet look.”
An okay performance. The set design and the pared-down performance reminded me of some of Rihanna’s Grammy/VMA/AMA performances. After the VMAs, Miley was seen leaving with Kaitlynn Carter. Kaitlynn was apparently there, at the VMAs, backstage during the show.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter coupled up for some post-#VMAs fun! https://t.co/V2cqdrGXM3
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 27, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment