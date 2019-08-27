NYT columnist Bret Stephens tried to get a professor fired for calling him a ‘bedbug’

As we’ve discussed before, we used to have an site-subscription to the New York Times. CB cancelled that sh-t during one of the NYT’s “Nazis are just like us, they like cats and pasta!” trend pieces. Which is to say, I’ve never read one thing by NYT columnist Bret Stephens. I trust that he’s an a–hole. He’s apparently one of the “conservative voices” on the NYT’s op page. Just from a few minutes of online research, I see that he said some skeptical words about Trump once, and that he’s a climate-change-denier and that he hates Millennials. Add one more thing to your Random Knowledge memory banks: he’s the kind of person who obsessively searches his name on Twitter, freaks out when someone makes a silly joke at his expense, and then contacts the jokester’s employer to get the guy fired. For real. This was the joke that started everything:

Which is funny! And it’s just a silly NYT joke, which is funny because the New York Times is a clown show already. But then this happened:

Dr. Karpf also tweeted a copy of the email!!

So that’s why “Bret Stephens” has been trending on Twitter for much of the past 16 hours or so. Because Bret Stephens is a clown who doesn’t like bedbug jokes. Honestly, I’d love it if someone I joked about (on Twitter) tried to contact Celebitchy to complain. She would laugh her ass off.

People keep clowning on Bret Stephens. WHO IS NOT A BEDBUG, HOW DARE YOU.

Photos courtesy of Meet the Press.

  1. Maria says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I have only had one experience with bed bugs and it was enough to traumatize me, I’d sue if anyone called me that too, LOL. (Shudder, shiver)

    Reply
    • AbbeyRoad says:
      August 27, 2019 at 10:51 am

      ACCURATE. I’m enjoying the humor of this but I can’t investigate further than this website because I still–

      It happened in 2011 and this weekend I was cleaning and found something that looked like one (but wasn’t) and my stomach LURCHED.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        August 27, 2019 at 11:02 am

        Oh God seriously!! I’ve had heart attacks over tiny bits of brown leaves I tracked in thinking they were bugs!

  2. AB says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Once you strip away its natural defenses, the White male ego is really quite fragile.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      August 27, 2019 at 10:33 am

      Right?

      And what kind of retort is “come tell it to my wife”? Is your wife going to fight us? Would meeting what I assume he’s saying is a wonderful wife somehow make someone think better of him? Way to use the wife and kids as a shield though, really shows some maturity there. xD

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 27, 2019 at 10:53 am

        plus, I don’t get his offer/threat.

        he’s all “come say it to my face!” and then says he’ll be “courteous” no matter what.

      • AB says:
        August 27, 2019 at 10:57 am

        AND the fact that this insult was actually so respectful that Bret felt safe enough to invite the man over to his home is next level! While women and POC in journalism are literally trying not to be killed by extremists in this hostile climate. I can’t.

  3. savu says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:15 am

    “new standard” HAHAAHAHAHAHA. Has he ever been on twitter? Or seen what alt-right twitter does and says?

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 27, 2019 at 10:50 am

      seriously. the current WH occupant has said WAY WORSE than this.

      or perhaps he’s forgotten all of the lynching imagery that happened during the Obama admin, and the “Michelle is a man” crap as well.

      oh, Bret…such fragility. poor thing. you stupid f*cking bedbug.

      Reply
  4. Dani says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:16 am

    SAY IT TO MY FACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Heylee says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:17 am

    This is hilarious on so many levels because the original tweet left so much room for a positive/ witty response. Not all insults could be so easily batted down… “like any good NYC bedbug I am both prolific and hard to get rid of”

    On a different note. Please share what news site Y’all read to replace the NYT?!? Seriously asking.

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      August 27, 2019 at 10:20 am

      We have a Celebitchy subscription to the Washington Post & Vanity Fair

      Reply
    • Floofy says:
      August 27, 2019 at 11:06 am

      I switched to the Washington Post, and while I think the content is smarter and more international I do feel a little odd spending so much of all my money at Bezos-owned businesses. The WP crosswords are easier too, which is a bonus for me :P

      Reply
  6. Lori says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Maybe he trying to get an apartment and dont want the word bedbug coming up on a google search?

    Reply
  7. Tiffany says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:19 am

    WHO ???!!!!!

    Reply
  8. BlueSky says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:21 am

    #Peak white privilege

    Reply
  9. Jensies says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Man, what white male privilege to get all up in arms over a mild insult. Women hear worse than this on their walk to work. Additionally, there are still children in cages, and yet this is where he chooses to use his voice. Cool.

    Reply
  10. Cleo17 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:23 am

    What a snowflake!

    Reply
  11. Ann says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:29 am

    I only know of him because he’s been on Real Time multiple times. I thought he was pretty moderate. Now that he’s had this nonsense Maher will probably have him on in a month and will defend him because he’s fallen victim to the evil SJWs. Should be fun…

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:31 am

    LOL I can’t stop laughing at how absurdly delicate these people are.
    Like, how do you even get through life being this precious all the time?

    Reply
    • ClaireB says:
      August 27, 2019 at 10:40 am

      I think it just tells you exactly how easy middle- and upper-class white males have it, when they think they have to draw a line in the sand over petty name calling on Twitter.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      August 27, 2019 at 10:59 am

      Those who like to routinely dish out opinions, insults, etc., are often the thinnest skinned.

      Reply
  13. Zan says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:32 am

    This scenario showcased Twitter at its finest. All evening, I laughed so hard at the ingenious and hilarious snark.

    Reply
  14. Nic919 says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:38 am

    He now seems to have deleted his twitter account. What a baby. Women are called far worse on twitter and get death threats but he can’t handle being compared to a bedbug. And including the guy’s employer is the worst.

    Reply
  15. Mumbles says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Google this bedbug and you will find many instances of him defending conservatives like Tucker Carlson of saying the worst things about people. I saw him on the news this morning. He can’t even own up to the fact that he included the guy’s boss in the dialogue. There’s only one reason he did that.

    This is a nice example of the Streisand Effect, where the attempt to control something onlins just results in it getting more out of control.

    People are going to be calling him Bedbug for a long time now. Well done.

    Reply
  16. Jess says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:54 am

    This is Twitter at its finest. I laughed for half an hour last night at everyone clowning on him. ESP beceuase he’s mocked safe spaces and talked about free speech includes the right to be offensive. But typical right winger – free speech is only for people like him. And as Roxanne Gay and others pointed out, the names women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community get called on a daily basis is far worse. But it is clowns like him that keep me from subscribing to the NYT. I’m all for the WaPo and the Guardian!

    Reply

