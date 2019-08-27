NYT columnist Bret Stephens tried to get a professor fired for calling him a ‘bedbug’

As we’ve discussed before, we used to have an site-subscription to the New York Times. CB cancelled that sh-t during one of the NYT’s “Nazis are just like us, they like cats and pasta!” trend pieces. Which is to say, I’ve never read one thing by NYT columnist Bret Stephens. I trust that he’s an a–hole. He’s apparently one of the “conservative voices” on the NYT’s op page. Just from a few minutes of online research, I see that he said some skeptical words about Trump once, and that he’s a climate-change-denier and that he hates Millennials. Add one more thing to your Random Knowledge memory banks: he’s the kind of person who obsessively searches his name on Twitter, freaks out when someone makes a silly joke at his expense, and then contacts the jokester’s employer to get the guy fired. For real. This was the joke that started everything:
The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019
Which is funny! And it’s just a silly NYT joke, which is funny because the New York Times is a clown show already. But then this happened:
This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.
It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.
He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug.
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019
Dr. Karpf also tweeted a copy of the email!!
Alright fine… here is the email: pic.twitter.com/A4E5I6CoB6
— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019
So that’s why “Bret Stephens” has been trending on Twitter for much of the past 16 hours or so. Because Bret Stephens is a clown who doesn’t like bedbug jokes. Honestly, I’d love it if someone I joked about (on Twitter) tried to contact Celebitchy to complain. She would laugh her ass off.
People keep clowning on Bret Stephens. WHO IS NOT A BEDBUG, HOW DARE YOU.
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 27, 2019
— Jon Green (@_Jon_Green) August 27, 2019
I am posting this everywhere today pic.twitter.com/75PIUGkMKa
— MishMei with brooding tushie (@MishMei) August 27, 2019
Photos courtesy of Meet the Press.
I have only had one experience with bed bugs and it was enough to traumatize me, I’d sue if anyone called me that too, LOL. (Shudder, shiver)
ACCURATE. I’m enjoying the humor of this but I can’t investigate further than this website because I still–
It happened in 2011 and this weekend I was cleaning and found something that looked like one (but wasn’t) and my stomach LURCHED.
Oh God seriously!! I’ve had heart attacks over tiny bits of brown leaves I tracked in thinking they were bugs!
Once you strip away its natural defenses, the White male ego is really quite fragile.
Right?
And what kind of retort is “come tell it to my wife”? Is your wife going to fight us? Would meeting what I assume he’s saying is a wonderful wife somehow make someone think better of him? Way to use the wife and kids as a shield though, really shows some maturity there. xD
plus, I don’t get his offer/threat.
he’s all “come say it to my face!” and then says he’ll be “courteous” no matter what.
AND the fact that this insult was actually so respectful that Bret felt safe enough to invite the man over to his home is next level! While women and POC in journalism are literally trying not to be killed by extremists in this hostile climate. I can’t.
“new standard” HAHAAHAHAHAHA. Has he ever been on twitter? Or seen what alt-right twitter does and says?
seriously. the current WH occupant has said WAY WORSE than this.
or perhaps he’s forgotten all of the lynching imagery that happened during the Obama admin, and the “Michelle is a man” crap as well.
oh, Bret…such fragility. poor thing. you stupid f*cking bedbug.
Like… Bedbug is a super tame insult and hilarious joke based on his tweet 😂
SAY IT TO MY FACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I cackled so hard.
This is hilarious on so many levels because the original tweet left so much room for a positive/ witty response. Not all insults could be so easily batted down… “like any good NYC bedbug I am both prolific and hard to get rid of”
On a different note. Please share what news site Y’all read to replace the NYT?!? Seriously asking.
We have a Celebitchy subscription to the Washington Post & Vanity Fair
I switched to the Washington Post, and while I think the content is smarter and more international I do feel a little odd spending so much of all my money at Bezos-owned businesses. The WP crosswords are easier too, which is a bonus for me
Maybe he trying to get an apartment and dont want the word bedbug coming up on a google search?
Oh, please.
Bretbug saw it because he searches for his name on Twitter, looking for something to get mad about.
WHO ???!!!!!
#Peak white privilege
Man, what white male privilege to get all up in arms over a mild insult. Women hear worse than this on their walk to work. Additionally, there are still children in cages, and yet this is where he chooses to use his voice. Cool.
What a snowflake!
I only know of him because he’s been on Real Time multiple times. I thought he was pretty moderate. Now that he’s had this nonsense Maher will probably have him on in a month and will defend him because he’s fallen victim to the evil SJWs. Should be fun…
LOL I can’t stop laughing at how absurdly delicate these people are.
Like, how do you even get through life being this precious all the time?
I think it just tells you exactly how easy middle- and upper-class white males have it, when they think they have to draw a line in the sand over petty name calling on Twitter.
Those who like to routinely dish out opinions, insults, etc., are often the thinnest skinned.
This scenario showcased Twitter at its finest. All evening, I laughed so hard at the ingenious and hilarious snark.
He now seems to have deleted his twitter account. What a baby. Women are called far worse on twitter and get death threats but he can’t handle being compared to a bedbug. And including the guy’s employer is the worst.
Google this bedbug and you will find many instances of him defending conservatives like Tucker Carlson of saying the worst things about people. I saw him on the news this morning. He can’t even own up to the fact that he included the guy’s boss in the dialogue. There’s only one reason he did that.
This is a nice example of the Streisand Effect, where the attempt to control something onlins just results in it getting more out of control.
People are going to be calling him Bedbug for a long time now. Well done.
This is Twitter at its finest. I laughed for half an hour last night at everyone clowning on him. ESP beceuase he’s mocked safe spaces and talked about free speech includes the right to be offensive. But typical right winger – free speech is only for people like him. And as Roxanne Gay and others pointed out, the names women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community get called on a daily basis is far worse. But it is clowns like him that keep me from subscribing to the NYT. I’m all for the WaPo and the Guardian!