Did Prince Harry originally ask the Queen if he could move into Windsor Castle?

There are a handful of milquetoast royal stories percolating today, and I have no idea if any of them will turn into something. The Sussexes and Cambridges split up their foundation and everything is still being formalized. We still don’t know for sure whether the Sussexes are really going to call their new foundation something like “SussexRoyal.” But we do know that the Cambridges have officially removed the Sussexes from their foundation:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity has removed Harry and Meghan from its title, marking a final step in the split between the two couples. Documents published by Companies House today show William and Kate’s foundation is now just called ‘The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’. It follows Harry and Meghan’s decision to move out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate are based, and set up their own Sussex Royal foundation. The move sparked reports of a rift growing among the so-called ‘fab four’, first between the two Duchesses, then future king William and his younger brother Harry.

[From The Daily Mail]

I like how the Mail (and other outlets) continue to frame everything as “Harry and Meghan decided to walk away from Will and Kate,” which… is not the whole story. I do think the Sussexes decided to walk away, but they had good cause, as we can still see today. Will and Kate were constantly undermining the Sussexes. Now the Cambridges are still undermining the Sussexes, but at least they’re not sharing an office or a foundation anymore.

There was also this interesting little story…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to move in with his grandparents and set up home in Windsor Castle, reports say. It’s claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the Queen if living quarters in the historic castle could be made available for them after they were married but the answer was a firm ‘no’,so they went on to renovate Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of the estate. The five-bedroom cottage was given an extensive makeover recently, costing the taxpayer an estimated £2.4million. Windsor Castle is the Queen’s official residence over Easter and June and she spends most of her weekends there as well. Hugo Vickers, a royal author and a deputy lord lieutenant of Berkshire, told The Times: “There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there.”

[From The Sun]

My first thought was… why not? Why not move into one of the Windsor Castle apartments, if some of them are open and available? My guess is that the Queen thought it would seem too much like she was “giving” the Sussexes the whole castle or something. But Her Maj really screwed up with the Sussexes’ living arrangements anyway – she should have given them a property or apartment as soon as they were married. She should have given them their own Kensington Palace apartment, honestly. And I still don’t know why they can’t have one now.

There are also a handful of stories this week in the lower-tier British tabloids about how Harry doesn’t “want to be royal” anymore, and how he and Meghan are truly thinking about living part-time outside of the UK. These are part of the “coming and going” stories for the British tabloids – if Harry and Meghan stay in the UK, the press gets to continue to abuse them on a daily basis. If they complain about the abuse, the press will mock them. If the Sussexes leave the UK, however temporarily, all hell will break loose and the tabloids will not stop until they set fire to Frogmore Cottage.