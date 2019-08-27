Did Prince Harry originally ask the Queen if he could move into Windsor Castle?

There are a handful of milquetoast royal stories percolating today, and I have no idea if any of them will turn into something. The Sussexes and Cambridges split up their foundation and everything is still being formalized. We still don’t know for sure whether the Sussexes are really going to call their new foundation something like “SussexRoyal.” But we do know that the Cambridges have officially removed the Sussexes from their foundation:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity has removed Harry and Meghan from its title, marking a final step in the split between the two couples. Documents published by Companies House today show William and Kate’s foundation is now just called ‘The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’.
It follows Harry and Meghan’s decision to move out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate are based, and set up their own Sussex Royal foundation. The move sparked reports of a rift growing among the so-called ‘fab four’, first between the two Duchesses, then future king William and his younger brother Harry.
I like how the Mail (and other outlets) continue to frame everything as “Harry and Meghan decided to walk away from Will and Kate,” which… is not the whole story. I do think the Sussexes decided to walk away, but they had good cause, as we can still see today. Will and Kate were constantly undermining the Sussexes. Now the Cambridges are still undermining the Sussexes, but at least they’re not sharing an office or a foundation anymore.
There was also this interesting little story…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to move in with his grandparents and set up home in Windsor Castle, reports say. It’s claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the Queen if living quarters in the historic castle could be made available for them after they were married but the answer was a firm ‘no’,so they went on to renovate Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of the estate. The five-bedroom cottage was given an extensive makeover recently, costing the taxpayer an estimated £2.4million.
Windsor Castle is the Queen’s official residence over Easter and June and she spends most of her weekends there as well. Hugo Vickers, a royal author and a deputy lord lieutenant of Berkshire, told The Times: “There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there.”
My first thought was… why not? Why not move into one of the Windsor Castle apartments, if some of them are open and available? My guess is that the Queen thought it would seem too much like she was “giving” the Sussexes the whole castle or something. But Her Maj really screwed up with the Sussexes’ living arrangements anyway – she should have given them a property or apartment as soon as they were married. She should have given them their own Kensington Palace apartment, honestly. And I still don’t know why they can’t have one now.
There are also a handful of stories this week in the lower-tier British tabloids about how Harry doesn’t “want to be royal” anymore, and how he and Meghan are truly thinking about living part-time outside of the UK. These are part of the “coming and going” stories for the British tabloids – if Harry and Meghan stay in the UK, the press gets to continue to abuse them on a daily basis. If they complain about the abuse, the press will mock them. If the Sussexes leave the UK, however temporarily, all hell will break loose and the tabloids will not stop until they set fire to Frogmore Cottage.
I thought they didn’t want a KP apartment and wanted to live in Windsor full time but I could be wrong.
Does anyone besides TQ have permanent apartments within the castles that aren’t in London?
You know Kaiser, living in Windsor might not be ideal. In a large castle dating deeply into history, are your bathrooms, kitchen, air conditioning, wi-fi state of the art? It might be dingy and the Queen thought Frogmore with a full update personalized for their own family. Their is nothing like customizing your own home, closets, kitchen, picking out your fixtures colors. Their ‘new’ old house is no doubt beautiful. I can’t wait to see interior pictures as I know you also will love.
No, I don’t believe it.
Yep they didn’t want to move into WC nor did they ask to. This is just another attempt to make us think that Meghan is “uppity” doesn’t know her place etc.
Why not leave? Philip left for months under the pretense of duties….it was his way of rebelling at the time and he was/is the consort.
Harry wants a private life, it’s obvious. I think Meghan wants the limelight much more. Harry is lucky he is the second son, he should move his family out of UK for at least six months, get a breather from the media and from the criticism he is partly to blame.
Yeah I don’t see the big deal here. I’m sure royals have lived there over the years.
Nottingham Cottage was a bit cozy as royal residences go, and certainly tiny compared to the Cambridges’ swanky spread. But for a newly married couple with no kids yet, it seemed kind of cute as a starter. So I’m not that annoyed with the Queen not giving them a bigger residence right away. Plus there was talk of them spending a lot of time in the Cotswolds anyway.
I’d pick an apartment in Windsor too. It’s gorgeous. But I’m going to guess they didn’t ask for Windsor, they probably asked for a Frogmore House. It’s also gorgeous and stately and is used for hosting and other events, such as the wedding reception of Sussexes and Brooksbanks. I’m guessing there’s some administrative offices there and an apartment would not have been ideal. Also because of security reasons they had to choose a property HM owns, correct? It’s not as though they could choose a condo. Have you seen the homes that Princess Ann, Andy and Edward reside in? They are huge!! They look more like Frogmore House than Frogmore Cottage. The cottage is a speck in comparison. But who knows? Maybe they really wanted the cottage.
Anyway, I wanted to bring up an article by Elizabeth Day in YOU magazine. She’s a Brit writer who clearly states that Shout! was a concept brought to the KP foundation by Meghan based on the one in LA. She writes that Meghan is credited with “setting up a crisis texting service for those with mental health issues”. Her article underscores ( as we all assumed back then) that Prince Baldy stole the Sussexes thunder when he announced that the texting service went online. At the time the head of it said that Meg and Harry had worked on it and put pics of them on insta. The Cambridges did little but Will not took credit by announcing. Another example of the Cambridges effing the Sussexes over. No one should even question why DDoS separated themselves from the Cambridges.
I thought this was an old story I had heard about a while ago? Also, one thing I have noticed it seems like the tabloids are now doing a bit more blame Harry than Meghan on these crazy stories, at least to me. Honestly, that is a very tiny step in the right direction, cause if any of this is true, which I seriously doubt, it is coming from Harry. Can you imagine, being a newlywed and asking your husband’s grandmother for anything? The person asking has always been Harry not Meghan, but the sexist society always blames the women, even on the fake stories.
Two other things, honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if they wanted to give up being royal. It doesn’t seem like it’s all it’s cracked up to be, and being philanthropist with legitimate causes who can speak up loudly seems more in their wheelhouse and would probably do a lot more good in the world. Plus you get the added bonus of defending yourself with the media and not through other friends. Not sure how that would work though, and really not sure why they have to move away to another country to do that though. I understand the desire though.
Finally, did anyone see the pictures of the place the Sussexes supposedly stayed in Ibiza? That place was gorgeous, and if I had the opportunity to stay there I would too. I mean I thought Ibiza had gotten a bit too commercial, but that place was amazing. Call me crazy, but the whole monarchy is spoiled rich, and I prefer talking about the grandious vacations, the clothes and all that stuff to this. To me this story is getting really old and just plain mean.
Meghan cannot legally leave the UK for more than x number of days for iirc two years.
All the speculation and reports about Africa and America are all very entertaining but Meghan cannot live elsewhere till she becomes a British citizen.
The Queen is awful tough, just like her racist husband. I don’t know why the Sussexes wanted to live the Do-Littles behind only to have the pedophile protecting queen and her husband as neighbor. I question the sanity of anyone who wants to live close to them frankly.
As much as I like them together, I won’t blame Meghan a bit if one day she can’t handle it anymore and leaves. What I’d really love is for Harry to follow her.
One thing, I disagree with the suggestion that Harry and Meghan walked away from Will and Kate. I think it was Will and Kate who gave Harry and Meg the public boot right in the middle of the Pacific tour. After reading about the split I remember thinking ‘whaaaa??!’
Oh and I believe Windsor Castle was one of several suggestions put forward by the couple’s representatives as options for a residence. Well of course if you suggest four options and pick one that means three were rejected. So duh. This is not an issue. I take offense at the insinuation that there are apartments that are move in ready and the queen rejected it. Her staff is making these decisions and we are not aware of all the assumptions to be considered.