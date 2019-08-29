Serena Williams finds her way through a second-round match against a teenager

Day 8 action at the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York

Serena Williams was apparently not happy about the schedule for her late-night second round match. I agree – if Serena has to play at night (and she should!), then she needs to go on first, at 7 pm, rather than “whenever Novak Djokovic finishes.” Especially since Djokovic’s match was shambolic with his multiple medical timeouts (just FYI: Novak’s shoulder is f–ked and Novak isn’t repeating his title here). So, Serena started later than she would have liked. And she was playing someone she had never played before, a 17-year-old American named Catherine “Caty” McNally. Yes, McNally isn’t even HALF Serena’s age. McNally gave Serena the proper deference in the pre-match interview, calling Serena “the GOAT.” Then this child proceeded to dance around to distract Serena as Serena tried to serve. NOPE. Serena dropped the first set to the teenager, but then Serena worked her way back and found a way to win the next two sets:

(Also, I loved her mini-catsuit in the first round, but this dress was cute too. Nike has been doing okay for Serena this year!)

To be fair, Serena didn’t seem as *sharp* as she did for the first-round match against Maria Sharapova. And to be fair, McNally was nervous at the start, but she was playing well and serving big. Hopefully, Serena will work her way into this mess of a draw.

So far, the only legend of the game without any difficulties seems to be Rafael Nadal? Roger Federer has had two very slow starts in both of his matches, spraying errors all over the place and dropping the first sets in both matches. Djokovic seems like he’s in serious pain and I wouldn’t be surprised if he loses or retires in the next round or the round after that. Venus Williams is out already too – she had a hellish draw and lost to top-ten player Elina Svitolina yesterday. Ugh. Tough days to be a GOAT.

Day 8 action at the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York

Day 8 action at the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York

Day 8 action at the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Serena Williams finds her way through a second-round match against a teenager”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    August 29, 2019 at 7:20 am

    I just can’t imagine being 17, and having to face up to Serena.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment