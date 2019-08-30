Bethenny Frankel is sending the Global SuperTanker plane to combat Amazon fires



National Geographic reports that about 76,000 fires were burning across the Brazilian Amazon at last official count, according to data from INPE, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. A majority are being set by humans and are the result of deforestation efforts. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance foundation pledged $5 million in aid. Another celebrity who has stepped up in a big way is Bethenny Frankel. She’s sending the Global SuperTanker (a 747 manufactured by Boeing that is now able to fight fires) to the Amazon:

“Gearing up to attack the Amazon crisis,specifically saving the lives of indigenous tribes & animals,” she wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Tomorrow I’ll get specific but,i’m chartering a full size supertanker(fire truck in a plane)to spray massive area. I’ll reach out w details for you to donate.Planning trip.#bstrong” Over the next several days, Frankel, 48, responded to several tweets about her plans and specifically stressed the need to share real information — several celebrities have been calling for action to stop the fires, but sharing photos that were taken years ago. “The reason people are posting historical inaccurate pictures is because there is basically no access,” she wrote in a tweet on Monday. “My team is meeting with the government army & I should have photos by Th then a plan and more detail within the next weeks.#bstrong #globalempowermentmission.” On Tuesday, she shared several photos of what she says is the blazing Amazon, saying that the pictures were “legitimate” and taken within the past week. “These are photos of the #AmazonFires that have been taken in the past week, verified by the local officials as legitimate,” she said. “I have these photos because my #BStrong team is on the ground now working on emergency response in the form of humanitarian aide & fire fighting support.”

[From People]

Bethenny also tweeted a link to a CrowdRise fundraiser that she started, the #BStrong for the Amazon Initiative, with a goal of $300,000. As of Thursday evening, just under $13,000 has been raised.

We are fundraising now to make this mission possible – but my team is already on the ground because we KNOW that we can count on your support! Learn more below, and donate NOW at the link in my bio to help #SaveTheAmazon!https://t.co/LMYg4svz9d — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 27, 2019

This is a fantastic gesture by Bethenny and I hope that it manages to have a positive effect and help stop or slow the spread of fires. People spoke with Dan Reese, who is the president of Global SuperTanker Services. He said, “‘In all honesty, I think it’s going to take rain [to put out the fires].” And Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is cut from the same cloth as Trump, has agreed to accept the G-7′s offer of $22 million in aid if President Macron apologizes for saying for saying that “the fires are a world environmental crisis that Bolsonaro has allowed to worsen.” Macron also accused the Brazilian leader, whom NPR describes as a climate change skeptic, as having “lied about his effort to combat deforestation.” Bolsonaro is apparently more concerned about his ego than the fact that the Amazon is burning at a devastating and dangerous rate. Thank goodness for Bethenny, Leo, and everyone else who is stepping up to help, whether with donations or on the ground. Here’s a link to an article on how you can help support the efforts to end the devastating fires in the Amazon.

Warning that the last image in the slideshow below shows a deceased capybara.