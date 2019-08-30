Bethenny Frankel is sending the Global SuperTanker plane to combat Amazon fires

National Geographic reports that about 76,000 fires were burning across the Brazilian Amazon at last official count, according to data from INPE, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. A majority are being set by humans and are the result of deforestation efforts. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance foundation pledged $5 million in aid. Another celebrity who has stepped up in a big way is Bethenny Frankel. She’s sending the Global SuperTanker (a 747 manufactured by Boeing that is now able to fight fires) to the Amazon:
“Gearing up to attack the Amazon crisis,specifically saving the lives of indigenous tribes & animals,” she wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Tomorrow I’ll get specific but,i’m chartering a full size supertanker(fire truck in a plane)to spray massive area. I’ll reach out w details for you to donate.Planning trip.#bstrong”
Over the next several days, Frankel, 48, responded to several tweets about her plans and specifically stressed the need to share real information — several celebrities have been calling for action to stop the fires, but sharing photos that were taken years ago.
“The reason people are posting historical inaccurate pictures is because there is basically no access,” she wrote in a tweet on Monday. “My team is meeting with the government army & I should have photos by Th then a plan and more detail within the next weeks.#bstrong #globalempowermentmission.”
On Tuesday, she shared several photos of what she says is the blazing Amazon, saying that the pictures were “legitimate” and taken within the past week.
“These are photos of the #AmazonFires that have been taken in the past week, verified by the local officials as legitimate,” she said. “I have these photos because my #BStrong team is on the ground now working on emergency response in the form of humanitarian aide & fire fighting support.”
Bethenny also tweeted a link to a CrowdRise fundraiser that she started, the #BStrong for the Amazon Initiative, with a goal of $300,000. As of Thursday evening, just under $13,000 has been raised.
We are fundraising now to make this mission possible – but my team is already on the ground because we KNOW that we can count on your support! Learn more below, and donate NOW at the link in my bio to help #SaveTheAmazon!https://t.co/LMYg4svz9d
— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 27, 2019
This is a fantastic gesture by Bethenny and I hope that it manages to have a positive effect and help stop or slow the spread of fires. People spoke with Dan Reese, who is the president of Global SuperTanker Services. He said, “‘In all honesty, I think it’s going to take rain [to put out the fires].” And Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is cut from the same cloth as Trump, has agreed to accept the G-7′s offer of $22 million in aid if President Macron apologizes for saying for saying that “the fires are a world environmental crisis that Bolsonaro has allowed to worsen.” Macron also accused the Brazilian leader, whom NPR describes as a climate change skeptic, as having “lied about his effort to combat deforestation.” Bolsonaro is apparently more concerned about his ego than the fact that the Amazon is burning at a devastating and dangerous rate. Thank goodness for Bethenny, Leo, and everyone else who is stepping up to help, whether with donations or on the ground. Here’s a link to an article on how you can help support the efforts to end the devastating fires in the Amazon.
Warning that the last image in the slideshow below shows a deceased capybara.
View this post on Instagram
These are photos of the #AmazonFires that have been taken from the scene in the past week, verified by the local officials as legitimate. I have these photos because my #BStrong team is on the ground now in Bolivia working on emergency response in the form of humanitarian aide and fire fighting support. We are fundraising now to make this mission possible – but my team is already on the ground because we KNOW that we can count on your support! Learn more below, and donate NOW at the link in my bio to help #SaveTheAmazon! . . . My #BStrong for the Amazon Initiative is joining our partner, the Global Empowerment Mission, to enact a major mission in response to the fires in the Amazon immediately to aid in this crisis situation. #thisisacrisis . #BStrong teams arrived in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on August 26. Upon arriving, we began to assess the situation to determine the needs on the ground and the means with which aid could be brought in. Then, after some logistical planning, we will work to provide humanitarian and fire fighting aid IMMEDIATELY. . This effort is particularly challenging because chartering fire fighting planes presents unique logistical issues and is extremely expensive to do. Right now, Bolivia is ground zero for this emergency fire situation, so this is where we will stage our team to provide resources, fire fighting, and direct humanitarian aid. Not only are these fires devastating plant and animal life, they are are also harming and displacing millions of people living in the area in already economically disadvantaged situations. . We are situated to provide these services because of our relationships with the people on the ground who have been working in these communities for many years, along with officials in the areas impacted. We have the team, connections, expertise, and experience needed to quickly and responsibly fight these fires and help the people and animals on the ground who are suffering.
You know what? I think very little of this woman – I think she’s mean and manipulative. But if all the mean and manipulative people want to do things that bring positive change – I’m all for it.
I’ m glad she – anyone – is doing something.
Because this is far from bring over – and in my homeland
(Germany) nearly everyone acts as if nothing happend
and if something happend – than it was long ago and far away….
But look! News cars! News season! AAAAAAARRGGHHH!
(Germany really loves ist automotive Industrie.)
GUYS, THIS PROBLEM WILL NOT GO AWAY. AND WE MUST DO SOMETHING. NOW
Sorry. Rant over. I’m off to our community center and better talk discuss directly with neighbours
Again sorry. But I feel so helpless.
And how much was raised when the church in France caught fire? It’s f*cked up to know how selfish and ruthless people in power can be. Breathing and keeping the earth from overheating seems to be a bigger priority than, oh I don’t know, a building. IJS.
Impressed and grateful
Say what you will about her, but I’m impressed by her charitable ways.
She is great for doing this. But if only we had a functioning government to respond to global emergencies, rather than having to rely on the benevolence of the .01%? Just a thought.
Finally someone is doing something tangible. The world is literally on fire and dying and everyone seems to be looking the other way. Like Ib says- ‘Impressed and grateful’.
I can’t believe how little attention the Amazon fires has been getting, compared to say, the Notre Dame fire.
When will people, govts, and businesses wake the eff up about climate change?
By the time real action starts being taken, it will be too late. It makes me despise greedy, selfish humans so very much.