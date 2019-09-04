Emma Watson and Tom Felton are ‘just good friends’ and are not dating

Emma Watson has been busy this summer. She launched a UK advice line for legal help on workplace harassment. She’s also a member of the G7′s Gender Equality Advisory Council, which just released its Recommendations for advancing Gender Equality and the empowerment of girls and women and a Call to Action. The Council has identified good practices in gender equality laws worldwide, and called on the leaders of the G7 countries to promote gender equity.
When Emma’s not busy doing great work, she’s also dealing with rumors about her relationship with Tom Felton. Tom posted a picture of himself teaching Emma how to play the guitar while they were both in South Africa. Of course, that sparked rumors of a possible Hermione-Draco romance. Here’s Tom’s post:
Extra reported: “Gossip Cop checked with a trusted Watson source, who shot down the story, saying they are just good friends.”
Extra also shared this November, 2018 Instagram post from Emma that promoted Tom’s work :
Emma’s recent Instagram posts have focused on her work with the Advisory Council and her May conversation with 2018 Nobel Peace laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege. Emma has also posted to promote Little Women, and, on J.K. Rowling’s birthday on July 31, she posted a photo of herself, JKR, and Evanna Lynch dressed up in costumes (Emma was Wonder Woman, naturally).
Tom, meanwhile, has been posting pictures of dogs, including a video of his adorable dog, Willow, greeting him after time away. Here’s Willlow in a blow-up kiddie pool:
ET’s coverage of this story includes a video report that features the first clip I thought of earlier: the scene in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban when Hermione punches Draco:
Emma Watson and Tom Felton have known each other since childhood, growing up together on the Harry Potter sets as they played book smart heroine Hermione Granger and braggart villain Draco Malfoy, respectively.
But could these two co-stars be something more? Fans certainly think so after Felton, 31, shared a photo of himself and Watson, 29, in South Africa together, playing the guitar.
“Quick learner x,” Felton captioned the photo of the pair, who appear to be wearing pajamas for the jam session. The Origin actor’s hair also seems to be wet.
ET also shared one of Emma’s Instagram posts from February, a photo of her taken by Tom. That’s at the top of this post.
I’ll be honest, I didn’t really register the pjs or Tom’s wet hair (I would live in pjs if I could, so to me, that’s just “dressing comfortably”). It’s not impossible that two friends who have known each other for two decades would hang out in their pjs (especially on vacation) or that one of them might have taken a shower before sitting down for a guitar lesson. So, I guess we’ll see. Emma says they aren’t dating. Maybe they are, but want to keep it private for now. Maybe they don’t feel like labeling whatever their relationship is for the masses, and so publicly refer to themselves as “good friends.” Maybe they aren’t dating now, but will be in a week or two. It’s rare to have a friendship that lasts most of one’s lifetime, so I think it’s fantastic that Emma and Tom have that, regardless of what else may be happening between them.
