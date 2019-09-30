Jennifer Aniston: ‘I still do pluck my eyebrows, it is my Zen time’

Again, here’s the “problematic” cover for the October issue of InStyle. InStyle did five covers in different styles for Jennifer Aniston, and the one above got the most criticism because of how InStyle darkened Jennifer’s skin. What’s weird is that she has that Mediterranean skin which tans very easily anyway – I have no doubt that Jennifer can and has gotten very dark while lying out in the sun. But this skin-darkening seems especially extra, and especially problematic. Again, InStyle’s response to criticism was that the shot was inspired by Veruschka, a supermodel from the 1960s/70s.

Anyway, Jennifer also did a video for InStyle where she responded to old quotes she had given InStyle in previous interviews. I’ve transcribed part of it below the video:

On her “zen” eyebrow plucking: “I still do pluck my eyebrows, it is my zen time. It’s all the time. I do understand that the fashion for eyebrows is fuller, so I’ve found things to pluck elsewhere.” Whether she would dye her hair dark brown: “Would I do a bold move like change my hair color? Sure. Do I want to? No. I like my hair color.” On how she didn’t think she was beautiful when she was younger: “I wasn’t NOT beautiful, I just was a kid, I was growing into myself. All kids are beautiful.”

[Transcribed from InStyle video]

I mostly wanted to talk about eyebrows and how somewhere along the line, it became unstylish to pluck your eyebrows. I still pluck my eyebrows! You know why? Because even though people told me that eventually I wouldn’t have to pluck so much, they are still f–king unruly. And I find new things to pluck all the time, like Jennifer. I like her more for admitting that. Also: her hair looks super-damaged in the video and I hope her hair stylist does convince her to go darker.