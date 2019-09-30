Jennifer Aniston: ‘I still do pluck my eyebrows, it is my Zen time’

View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Aniston has been a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years, and now she's stretching her boundaries. In a series of five newsstand covers (just try to choose a favorite), she channels iconic beauty looks from the '60s and '70s.
Again, here’s the “problematic” cover for the October issue of InStyle. InStyle did five covers in different styles for Jennifer Aniston, and the one above got the most criticism because of how InStyle darkened Jennifer’s skin. What’s weird is that she has that Mediterranean skin which tans very easily anyway – I have no doubt that Jennifer can and has gotten very dark while lying out in the sun. But this skin-darkening seems especially extra, and especially problematic. Again, InStyle’s response to criticism was that the shot was inspired by Veruschka, a supermodel from the 1960s/70s.
Anyway, Jennifer also did a video for InStyle where she responded to old quotes she had given InStyle in previous interviews. I’ve transcribed part of it below the video:
On her “zen” eyebrow plucking: “I still do pluck my eyebrows, it is my zen time. It’s all the time. I do understand that the fashion for eyebrows is fuller, so I’ve found things to pluck elsewhere.”
Whether she would dye her hair dark brown: “Would I do a bold move like change my hair color? Sure. Do I want to? No. I like my hair color.”
On how she didn’t think she was beautiful when she was younger: “I wasn’t NOT beautiful, I just was a kid, I was growing into myself. All kids are beautiful.”
I mostly wanted to talk about eyebrows and how somewhere along the line, it became unstylish to pluck your eyebrows. I still pluck my eyebrows! You know why? Because even though people told me that eventually I wouldn’t have to pluck so much, they are still f–king unruly. And I find new things to pluck all the time, like Jennifer. I like her more for admitting that. Also: her hair looks super-damaged in the video and I hope her hair stylist does convince her to go darker.
I agree that unruly, grown out eyebrows make you look younger – younger in that you haven’t figured out how to NOT be a fashion victim yet. With age comes wisdom, and that wisdom includes knowing that some eye brow shaping and plucking looks good and most high-wasted jeans DO NOT;)
High waisted look good skinny people. At least theres that. The true sinner is the low waist, which has never looked good on anyone. Normal waist ftw.
High waisted pants looks horrible on anyone. Skinny people with flat behinds suddenly have large, vertical butt cheeks that take up half of the backside and people with some booty just look like Obelix. Proportions are thrown off to a ridiculous level. Low waist pants look good on skinny people with abs. Everyone else is just safe with normal waisted pants.
Agree on both points
Also, if I were rich I’d have someone to tweeze my eyebrows and wash/style my hair weekly. I love having my eyebrows done and I am horrible at doing it myself. They look like beaten up caterpillars when I try
She’s extremely comfortable with who she is and I find her a lot less annoying than GP. She doesn’t seem to think her life should be anyone else’s goal just that it’s worked out for her and she’s happy.
Sorry, but I hate plucking and it’s anything but Zen. I curse under my breath at the maintenance required as we age.
Microblading. I let my brows grow for two months then had it done. Now I just use a little Tinkle razor for stray hairs.
I was walking past a television recently where my younger cousin was watching an old episode of Friends. It was season 2, I think, the one where she and Ross first kiss. And I had genuinely forgotten how beautiful Jennifer Aniston was in those early seasons (this isn’t shade, she still looks great) and it made me wonder how she didn’t see it herself. It’s hard to imagine that she was insecure about her looks but it seems like she was, by her own admission
She’s so beautiful
I’m always changing my hair. I’ve decided dark tones aren’t for me.
I’m growing out my bangs, what a roller coaster
I haven’t plucked my eyebrows in YEARS and YEARS. They are huge and black. 😂🥴 I guess I’m in style now, WOOT!
I think sometimes people go lighter with hair color as they are bc it’s easier to hide grey hair. I have always died my hair dark brown but now that I’m nearing my 40s I think I have to go lighter so the greys don’t stand out so much. Sighhhhhhh
I am a victim of the 90s over plucking sigh… and nope, they never did come back in much (as sometimes, you get the actual root out and once that’s gone…). Between the over zealous plucking, age, and chemo (when I was sick 5 yrs. ago), I have almost nothing left! And what’s there is so blonde…!! lol. I look perpetually surprise 😄
I’m starting to look into finding a *really* good microblader, so I can have a *bit* of brow when I don’t color on brows. If any CBers know of anyone great in the Beverly Hills/West L.A./Santa Monica area, please let me know! (Thanks in advance!)
I love picking my eyebrows. It is zen to me too, I get it.
Maybe its my phone, but she doesnt look darkened in the cover to me? Tanned sure. I’ll have to check on my laptop later.
Yeah, she just looks tanned. I would not have thought a thing about the cover.
I agree. She just looks like she has one of those super dark “St. Tropez” tans women used to aspire to in the 60′s/70′s before we realized it will turn your skin to leather.
I’m old enough to remember those “Bain de Soleil for the St. Tropez tan” commercials. (The phrase was set to catchy music.)
ChillyWilly you just reminded me of those old ads…”Bain de Soleil for the St. Tropez tan….”
LOOOL I can’t get passed how dark she looks? She honestly looks darker than Beyonce when she was on the cover. How does this kind of stuff get past the editors? I am not even offended, just confuddled.
I’m surprised by how much I like the fake bangs on her. The whole hairstyle is actually really cute, and she pulls it off.
She does look hella tan. I kind of wonder if the photos were taken in darker lighting and cut out and placed on a white background for the cover? Because the lighting just doesn’t look ‘right’ – something is off, and I don’t think that they just darkened her up for the cover. I mean, who knows at this point – we see weird covers all of the time. But it doesn’t seem like the logical choice – and it’d be more work.
I just have to laugh at the photoshop. She looks like a cartoon on the cover of the mag. Why? They don’t do this to men. The skin darkening is really baffling. We know that’s not her real color…even when she’s tan she’s not that dark. Maybe it’s Aveeno lol.
It’s bizarre.
I don’t think her hair is damaged. Her hair is like mine–wavy/curly with frizz. My hair looks like that unless I have a professional intervention.
With respect to the Zen aspect of her comment–I totally get it. I do my own mani-pedis. I find it to be extremely relaxing. When I’m crazy stressed I’ll change my nail color every 3-4 days.
As deep as a puddle, this one.
Really.
I’ve been rewatching Friends lately and she is just so charming and cute-not traditionally beautiful, like Courtney Cox was, but she has that je ne sais quois that somebody like Julia Roberts had in the early ’90s. Watching her style, weight, tan, hair, etc. change each season is also interesting. She and Cox get thinner and thinner and thinner, its very bizarre.
Could you imagine if she got bangs for real? I would fall off my chair in shock.
Super dark, super weird. Skin tone isn’t a costume.
I’m 100% not a fan of hers, but she looks great.