Whitney Port opens up about her miscarriage: ‘It’s all you can think about’

Whitney Port is one of the returning cast members on The Hills: New Beginnings. Whitney has been married to Tim Rosenman since 2015. They have one child, Sonny, who is two. Over the summer, Whitney announced on her podcast, With Whit, that she’d miscarried their second child at six weeks. In the episode she was interviewed by Tim, who also discussed the loss. During the season finale of TH:NB, Whitney detailed her grief over the miscarriage during one of her confessionals. She called it “all-consuming”.

Whitney Port is still grieving over her recent miscarriage. On Monday’s two-hour season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings, the 34-year-old confides in costar Kaitlynn Carter about the sad news that she and husband Tim Rosenman had lost their second child on the way — and how she is struggling with the mixed feelings surrounding it. “Pregnancy news is usually really exciting news, and when I found out I was pregnant I didn’t immediately feel so excited. I was really scared, actually,” says Port, who’s already a mom to 2-year-old son Sonny Sanford, in a confessional. She tells Carter she had “really strong symptoms” just like in her first pregnancy that disappeared “all of a sudden,” leading to a “whole process” of emotional upheaval after she found out she was miscarrying.

“The grief is all-consuming. It’s all you can think about,” Port continues in her confessional. “It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic.” Port told her friend it was “hard to open up” about the experience because she doesn’t want to be labeled “insensitive” for feeling a sense of “relief” in a way, considering she wasn’t sure she was ready for a second baby yet. Now, Port tells Carter, 31, that she is waiting for “that moment” when she will feel ready for another child, but admits, “I don’t know if that’s ever gonna happen.”

First of all, my condolences to Whitney and Tim. I hope being able to talk about it publicly, both on her podcast and on the reality show, was therapeutic for them. Whitney knows she’s a target for negativity due to her reality show connection, so this was a real leap of faith for her to share in this way. We’ve discussed miscarriage many times on this site. There are so many emotions wrapped up in having a miscarriage, it’s different for everyone. But I don’t believe we’ve touched on the last part, feeling guilty about being relieved. I think that’s important to bring up because I think it might be more common that we know. And that lends to the confusion Whitney discussed as well. Processing that many conflicting emotions at one time is enough to short-circuit anyone. I hope that any of you going through this have someone you can reach out to. Just remember that there is no right or wrong way to feel. It’s your loss and thus your process to get through it.