Chance the Rapper met his wife when they were 9, they were together pre-fame



We learned that Chance the Rapper decided to postpone his tour until next year because his second daughter, Marli, was born last week. In his Instagram post announcing the change of plans, Chance wrote, “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc.” In his appearance on Ellen’s show, he spoke about his relationship with Kristen. They’ve known each other for almost their entire lives! This is really sweet:

Chance the Rapper and his wife have a love story for the ages. The Grammy winner (né Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) and his love, Kirsten Corley Bennett — who married last December, but had their wedding ceremony back in March — have known one another for nearly 16 years, a story he happily recounted while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday. According to Chance, he first saw Kirsten when he was just 9 years old at his mom’s office Christmas party. “My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom,” Chance, 26, recalled. “Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!’” When asked how Kirsten has impacted his life, Chance said that she has been with him “since before I was successful, she was my girlfriend. If I’m successful now then yes, pre-success.”

People shared the tweets Chance posted right before his and Kirsten’s wedding, detailing how they met:

In his tweets, the rapper explained that he locked eyes with “the prettiest girl [he’d] ever seen” while Kirsten and her friends were doing a routine to “Independent Women Part 1” by Destiny’s Child. “I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish,” Chance wrote.

His father encouraged Chance to join them, but the rapper declined:

This wasn’t the time or the place. Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even ’cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s ’cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl and I ain’t wanna jump the gun,” Chance said. “So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd, and never even introduced myself.”

Ths story is lovely. I know a few couples who met as children, but that’s a rarity. I don’t know that I was ever sure of anything when I was nine. I certainly didn’t see anyone for the first time and believe that I’d end up marrying them! I hope that Chance and Kristen have a long, happy marriage and that they are now enjoying their time as a family of four with their daughters.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019