Kim Kardashian will never move to Kanye West’s rustic Wyoming paradise

I’ve never thought of myself as particularly high-maintenance, but more than one man has referred to me as a “City Girl.” At first I thought “but I didn’t even grow up in a city…?” But finally I understood: I don’t think enjoying electricity, air conditioning, phones that work and real bathrooms makes someone a high-maintenance City Girl, but to many people, that’s exactly what it means. I’m not a fan of “camping” or “roughing it.” Does that make me a high-maintenance City Girl? Or does it just mean that I don’t enjoy peeing in the woods?

Well, Kim Kardashian is like me – she’s a City Girl. She likes bathrooms and electricity and AC. Well, Kanye West recently bought a cabin in the woods of Wyoming. Kanye has spent a lot of time in Wyoming over the past several years – I believe the quiet, lowkey lifestyle is probably better for his mental health. He works there, and he invites collaborators to come to Wyoming and work for a week and along the way, Wyoming has become something of a celebrity hotspot. I thought Kanye already owned a place in Wyoming, but apparently this cabin in the woods is something new – he purchased a parcel of land of about 1500 acres. Really! And Kim was freaking out about it, as she told Jimmy Fallon this week:

Kim says that it’s Kanye’s “vision” for the family to eventually move to Wyoming, into this ranch/cabin he just bought. Kim isn’t into the whole “moving there permanently” thing, but she is open to spending summers there. But not in the cabin Kanye bought, because it has no plumbing and no electricity. City Girl! And if Kim’s story wasn’t enough, Team Kim basically went to People Magazine to reiterate the point: Kim is not f–king moving to a cabin in the woods:

Kanye West recently bought a sprawling ranch in Wyoming for his family, but a source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS shapewear designer has no plans to relocate to the Cowboy State. “Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” the source explains. “It’s very quiet and private.” The source notes the Kardashian West isn’t a fan of the rustic living conditions. “Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing,” the source says. “The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins. There are many things that need to happen before she and the kids can spend more time there. Kim has a whole list of things. They would need to build a house so everyone can be comfortable. And now, when everyone knows Kanye bought the ranch, there needs to be an elaborate security system put in.” While the ranch is updated and remodeled to Kardashian West’s standards, she’s more than happy to stay in Los Angeles with the rest of her famous family. “Kim much prefers to live in L.A. full-time,” the source says. “The kids are in private school in L.A. and are happy. Kim wants them to continue to go to school in L.A. and to be around their cousins as much as possible.”

Yeah, I remember when Kanye was all “I’m moving back to Chicago!” and Kim was like “Go ahead, I’m staying in Calabasas.” Kanye eventually lost interest. Kim probably thinks that if she puts up enough resistance, he’ll lose interest in this Ranch Life Dream. While I know Kim is super-high maintenance, I totally agree with her: if Kanye can drop $14 million on all that acreage, he can spend some money building the vacation ranch of Kim’s dreams, something appropriate for a City Girl and four small children. Anyway, I think it’s funny that Kim is basically fighting with Kanye about his ranch life dreams… in People Magazine.