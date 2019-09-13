Kim Kardashian will never move to Kanye West’s rustic Wyoming paradise

I’ve never thought of myself as particularly high-maintenance, but more than one man has referred to me as a “City Girl.” At first I thought “but I didn’t even grow up in a city…?” But finally I understood: I don’t think enjoying electricity, air conditioning, phones that work and real bathrooms makes someone a high-maintenance City Girl, but to many people, that’s exactly what it means. I’m not a fan of “camping” or “roughing it.” Does that make me a high-maintenance City Girl? Or does it just mean that I don’t enjoy peeing in the woods?
Well, Kim Kardashian is like me – she’s a City Girl. She likes bathrooms and electricity and AC. Well, Kanye West recently bought a cabin in the woods of Wyoming. Kanye has spent a lot of time in Wyoming over the past several years – I believe the quiet, lowkey lifestyle is probably better for his mental health. He works there, and he invites collaborators to come to Wyoming and work for a week and along the way, Wyoming has become something of a celebrity hotspot. I thought Kanye already owned a place in Wyoming, but apparently this cabin in the woods is something new – he purchased a parcel of land of about 1500 acres. Really! And Kim was freaking out about it, as she told Jimmy Fallon this week:
Kim says that it’s Kanye’s “vision” for the family to eventually move to Wyoming, into this ranch/cabin he just bought. Kim isn’t into the whole “moving there permanently” thing, but she is open to spending summers there. But not in the cabin Kanye bought, because it has no plumbing and no electricity. City Girl! And if Kim’s story wasn’t enough, Team Kim basically went to People Magazine to reiterate the point: Kim is not f–king moving to a cabin in the woods:
Kanye West recently bought a sprawling ranch in Wyoming for his family, but a source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS shapewear designer has no plans to relocate to the Cowboy State.
“Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” the source explains. “It’s very quiet and private.” The source notes the Kardashian West isn’t a fan of the rustic living conditions. “Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing,” the source says. “The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins. There are many things that need to happen before she and the kids can spend more time there. Kim has a whole list of things. They would need to build a house so everyone can be comfortable. And now, when everyone knows Kanye bought the ranch, there needs to be an elaborate security system put in.”
While the ranch is updated and remodeled to Kardashian West’s standards, she’s more than happy to stay in Los Angeles with the rest of her famous family.
“Kim much prefers to live in L.A. full-time,” the source says. “The kids are in private school in L.A. and are happy. Kim wants them to continue to go to school in L.A. and to be around their cousins as much as possible.”
Yeah, I remember when Kanye was all “I’m moving back to Chicago!” and Kim was like “Go ahead, I’m staying in Calabasas.” Kanye eventually lost interest. Kim probably thinks that if she puts up enough resistance, he’ll lose interest in this Ranch Life Dream. While I know Kim is super-high maintenance, I totally agree with her: if Kanye can drop $14 million on all that acreage, he can spend some money building the vacation ranch of Kim’s dreams, something appropriate for a City Girl and four small children. Anyway, I think it’s funny that Kim is basically fighting with Kanye about his ranch life dreams… in People Magazine.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m really not liking that thong sandals are in again
They were never out!
High heel thong sandals were def out and they are not cute lol
Does her body look different? Or is it just the trousers she’s wearing? Or is it just that I need new glasses?
The pants offend me.
I wonder what Kanye’s life would be like if he hadnt gotten famous. He might have lived a quiet life, properly medicated, with a partner who loves him for who he is rather than for his fame. That partner would talk to him directly rather than go on national TVs or through magazines. Sounds nice.
It does sound nice, although on the other hand if your partner is chatting through the medium of TV, you can always mute them, so that would be nice too.
lol
And maybe Kim would have a partner who would consider her wants and needs and the needs of the children they have together when making decisions. Sounds nice.
kanye’s dreams are 100% that…his. he makes decisions based on his wants and whims and doesn’t seem to consider his children or his wife – ever. kim made her bed but she isn’t wrong. she’s from LA – her kids are from LA – her family is in LA and her business is in LA. if he wants to go live in the woods – let him.
I’m really into Kim’s pants in these 2 pics. (Hangs head in shame). The tops, not so much. In the silver top her boobs look really weird, like she has 2 sets of them. It’s not doing much for her.
There is NO WAY this famewh@re is going ANYWHERE she can’t do a regularly scheduled pap stroll lol. It’s like her oxygen. Putting out pics on social media only will NEVER cut it. This is allllll to keep her name/face in print/pics. Period. If she takes the kids and goes to live in Wyoming, I’ll eat a thonged sandal!
Yeah, I remember when she was horrified when her basketball player husband suggested they live in Minnesota.
🙄
I know property in WY can be expensive, but $14 million and no power or running water?! Yikes!
I doubt there is no electricity or running water. And if that’s the case I’m sure he will install it if he is going to spend any amount of time there.
I’m sure they will, story says there is no running water/power. I can believe it, friends built a home in the San Luis mountains and they had to run power lines plus tank in water to the property as there was nothing there.
That’s A LOT of land though. My grandparents had 17 acres growing up and I thought their property was huge.
Everything she wears looks so uncomfortable.
I’ve seen Kanye’s bathrooms. All he needs are a couple aesthetically pleasing slits in the ground, and he’s good to go. Bonus points if it’s dangerous and next to impossible to use with small children.
those are some awful looking pants
JFC these outfits look like shit you could find at Wet Seal 15 years ago. Awful.
Something nice: I think Kim looks so pretty with a bob haircut. It really suits her face so much more than the long extensions.
Omg the shield tops and straight pants are back, NOOOO! Fashion could do us all a favour and not freaking repeat the mistakes we made and still remember from 20 years ago!
How is someone so obsessed with how she looks, so terrible with fake tan? It’s not just the dayglo orange colour but it’s patchy and awful by her wrists and hands.
I read yesterday that Kanye and Kim do not live together; in fact, she doesn’t even like the house he remodeled. Any truth to that?
Kim needs a stylist. Those clothes look so cheap and that silver top looks like she has two sets of boobs. And Kanye make three.
Hasn’t she said Kanye, and North if he isn’t available, is her stylist?!
This version of her face is perfection; she looks stunning!! (Minus those gawdawful pants!)
She looks great from the neck up! I think spending summers in WY could be awesome for them if they build a nice house. Especially with so many kids- it would be great for them and Kanye both. Maybe Kim would be able to put up with it if she flies some paps there and installs them in the bushes to take photos of her.