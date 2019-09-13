Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie was trying to ‘stir things up’ with Maddox’s interview

This week, we discussed the “interview” with Maddox Jolie-Pitt while he was apparently on campus at Yonsei University in South Korea. I watched the video – it looked like a TMZ-style video-paparazzo bum-rushed Maddox as he came out of a university building. Maddox answered some questions about his family as vaguely as possible, and when he was asked if Brad Pitt would come to visit, Maddox said “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” and ”whatever happens, happens.” Honestly, for all of my anger that a paparazzo got onto campus, Maddox handled the whole thing like a pro. He’s 18 years old, still a kid, but well old enough to make his own decisions about whom he speaks to and what he says to journalists. But according to Team Brad, Maddox’s interview was indicative of… Angelina Jolie being a bitch.
Hollywood insiders think that a recent interview with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is proof that Jolie, 44, is using the youngster to take digs at her ex amid a still-unresolved divorce. Maddox, who just started at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, seemed surprisingly forthcoming about his tumultuous private life when confronted by a camera-wielding reporter who turned up on campus last week.
Asked if Pitt, 55, would come to visit him in his new dorm, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening [with that].” The college freshman also commented on whether or not their relationship is over for good. “Whatever happens, happens,” he said.
He seemed good-natured as he answered questions in the interview, which was produced by Coleman-Rayner, the news agency that famously set up photos with Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas.
“Maddox seemed prepared for the interview,” said a suspicious insider. “He wasn’t trying to fend off the interviewer — so people in the industry think maybe it’s an effort by Jolie’s camp to stir things up, even though things have been relatively calm.”
Another source told Page Six that Pitt and Maddox have a “very limited relationship.” They are widely reported to have a strained relationship since having a fight aboard a private jet shortly before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Asked about the state of the divorce, which is still pending, a source close to the couple replied: “It’s the same — nothing has changed.”
So… Team Brad seems to think that Maddox and Angelina worked together to organize this fake “interview” by a Coleman-Rayner video-paparazzo and the purpose of it was to… make Brad look bad? Honestly, Brad looked bad enough – Angelina dropped Maddox off by herself. Brad made zero effort to reconcile with Maddox before Maddox went to college. In the past three years, the court determined that Maddox could make his own decisions about visiting Brad, and Maddox chose not to visit. What could have been a story about an estrangement between a father and son has turned into “oh, it’s all the Villainous Jolie’s fault!” Honestly, if Brad just kept his mouth shut and stopped trying to smear his ex-wife, I might give him a little bit of respect for honoring the boundaries Maddox has obviously set up.
Oh what garbage! And if the poor kid had told the photographer to f**k off or took a swing at him the story would be “Maddox unstable under mother’s influence!”. Garbage.
I hope she DID fully train him (or have PR people do it). For famous parents, I think it’s a kindness you give your kids. I hope Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s and Halle Berry’s and all those kids are given the tools they need.
Appears to me that he has been “trained” to be a polite discrete young man.
Lol – Maybe its time Brad realised not everything is about him. But the projection is interesting…
I feel like if the interview was intended as some kind of smear of Brad Pitt, Maddox would say something more incendiary than ‘I don’t know’ and ‘whatever happens happens’
Yeah you’d think Brad would be pleased with what he said, he hasn’t completely shut the door….but with continued behavior like this Brad, he might some day.
I don’t see anything bad in the interview. If he’d said “no” or “honestly, I don’t want him here” to the question of whether his dad was going to visit, then, yeah, that would be bad. This is just a non-committal answer.
“Brad made zero effort to reconcile with Maddox before Maddox went to college.” How do we know this? As the mom of a teenager, I know they are as stubborn as mules. Neither Angelina nor Brad would be able to force Maddox to speak to/see Brad if he didn’t want to.
I thought Maddox handled the ambush well.
“Maddox — seemed surprisingly forthcoming about his tumultuous private life”
Maddox: “Whatever happens, happens.”
The new definition of surprisingly forthcoming.
LOL! Exactly.
In that spirit I’ve decided to be surprisingly forthcoming out my current location:
I am sitting in a chair.
*Gasp!* Hope that’s not too much truth for everyone. 🙄
LOL
Lord, the young man is just 1 out of the 6 kids so I guess if the other 5 ever say something about him it’s due to the villainous Jolie. This guy is delusional!
This.
The point is BP constantly tries to smear Angelina. She somewhere minding her business and every time something happens this dude doesn’t like b/c it’s clear he has a guilty conscience and is nervous the truth is gonna come out, runs to his people over at CAA (the same people who worked w/ Harvey Weinstein to cover up his lies btw) who then runs to Page Six to lie and blame Angie and her kids. This is Rinse and Repeat w/ him. He’s totally delusional and lame and the only reason he gets away w/ all of this is b/c he is a rich white man.
How do you know he made zero effort to reconcile? What do you base this on? Curious
We don’t know this for sure; it’s an assumption. What we DO know for sure is each time an article like this comes out, Brad hasn’t publicly said anything to refute it, to defend/express devotion towards his children, or to defend/speak well of—in any way—their mother, Angelina, who clearly seems to be doing a kick-ass job of raising those 6 kids, with or without him.
Of course he does, Brad’s biggest fear is Angelina & Maddox telling the world the truth. Hence Brad’s smearing of them in the media.
Plus, Maddox isn’t even the problem. Pax is. Lol. Pax the one gonna spill it all b/c I believe that’s the one that can’t really stand BP and what he did to Angie and his siblings. Rightfully so tho. You protect your family. BP could learn a lot from Maddox and Pax.
Seriously? Anyone who believes that Brad thinks that this young man being ambushed on his college campus was somehow orchestrated by Angelina to make him look bad, well….there’s no cure for that level of gullibility. 🤦🏻♀️
Totally. I call B.S.
Does Maddox really strike you as stubborn as a mule? Lol. No. He doesn’t. From everything that we kinda pick up on. Recently, from both vids of him and Angie at the college and the vid where he talks to the guy, he seems to be shy, polite and mannerable young man.
If BP who is suppose to be man, a father, honestly and rationally approached Maddox and tried to reconcile w/ him not for himself but b/c he really wanted his son in his life, you don’t think Maddox would be in his life right now? Come on, get real, this kid would be in a heartbeat but BP has not done that.
Also, why would you want to be in anyone’s life that smears and defames your mother and your siblings. I know I wouldn’t, would any of you?
I just don’t understand why people keep trying to rationalize BP’s despeciable behavior and turn it on Maddox. That’s sick to me. BP is not right in this and he continues to show it. Maya Angelou said it when someone shows you who they are, believe it.
Um. I think the bottom feeders just sent reporters out to Maddox knowing there’s no security or parents around him and the kid just tried to shrug them off and move on. Nothing to do with either parent in my opinion. Not seeing the story.
That is pretty much what happened. The school allowed media to attend the orientation on the 26th of August someone caught him on his way out. The other students took up for him. There hasn’t been anymore photos or videos since that first day.
Gees give it a rest bitchy team Brad. I guess we now know who was responsible for the Angie vs Poor Jen ongoing tabloid wars with Jen Aniston and her PR guy all those years!
Did Brad even adopt him? I know Angelina adopted him well before she married Brad. I think he handled it very well and the “forthcoming” assessment is laughable at best.
Angelina is currently filming The Eternals in London & raising her other five children. Think she’s too busy to send a reporter to South Korea to ask Maddox a question.
Everyone knows Maddox hasn’t wanted anything to do with Pitt in 3 years, so what would be the point?
He’s a private citizen and not an actor. His parents should have protected his identity but they didn’t. He’s been paraded around his whole life for cheap publicity. This is why some actors never announce the birth of their children or their names. It’s not our business. I feel sorry for him.
Maddox hasn’t been paraded around, nor the other children. The family takes a plane somewhere, paparazzi are at the airport. Not their fault. This family has been living their life. Sometimes their life includes trips to the pet store, sometimes it’s movie premiers where I bet they all have a lot of fun. Would you prefer they stay locked in the house?
Does anyone know what the hold up to the divorce is? You’d think by now both parties would want it over with and to move on with their lives.
I’m going to guess money.
What an asshole.
I will always believe he said something on that plane that was unforgivable. I don’t think it was a case of slapping/shoving/punching Maddox or whatever else has been speculated (which would be plenty bad enough). I think he said something you can’t take back, maybe about him being adopted etc.
Brad lost his family and he’s never behaved like he cares about anything but his own ego and image. Whether you like Angie or not, she always has and always will put her children first.