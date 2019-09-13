Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie was trying to ‘stir things up’ with Maddox’s interview

This week, we discussed the “interview” with Maddox Jolie-Pitt while he was apparently on campus at Yonsei University in South Korea. I watched the video – it looked like a TMZ-style video-paparazzo bum-rushed Maddox as he came out of a university building. Maddox answered some questions about his family as vaguely as possible, and when he was asked if Brad Pitt would come to visit, Maddox said “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” and ”whatever happens, happens.” Honestly, for all of my anger that a paparazzo got onto campus, Maddox handled the whole thing like a pro. He’s 18 years old, still a kid, but well old enough to make his own decisions about whom he speaks to and what he says to journalists. But according to Team Brad, Maddox’s interview was indicative of… Angelina Jolie being a bitch.

Hollywood insiders think that a recent interview with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is proof that Jolie, 44, is using the youngster to take digs at her ex amid a still-unresolved divorce. Maddox, who just started at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, seemed surprisingly forthcoming about his tumultuous private life when confronted by a camera-wielding reporter who turned up on campus last week. Asked if Pitt, 55, would come to visit him in his new dorm, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening [with that].” The college freshman also commented on whether or not their relationship is over for good. “Whatever happens, happens,” he said. He seemed good-natured as he answered questions in the interview, which was produced by Coleman-Rayner, the news agency that famously set up photos with Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas. “Maddox seemed prepared for the interview,” said a suspicious insider. “He wasn’t trying to fend off the interviewer — so people in the industry think maybe it’s an effort by Jolie’s camp to stir things up, even though things have been relatively calm.” Another source told Page Six that Pitt and Maddox have a “very limited relationship.” They are widely reported to have a strained relationship since having a fight aboard a private jet shortly before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Asked about the state of the divorce, which is still pending, a source close to the couple replied: “It’s the same — nothing has changed.”

[From Page Six]

So… Team Brad seems to think that Maddox and Angelina worked together to organize this fake “interview” by a Coleman-Rayner video-paparazzo and the purpose of it was to… make Brad look bad? Honestly, Brad looked bad enough – Angelina dropped Maddox off by herself. Brad made zero effort to reconcile with Maddox before Maddox went to college. In the past three years, the court determined that Maddox could make his own decisions about visiting Brad, and Maddox chose not to visit. What could have been a story about an estrangement between a father and son has turned into “oh, it’s all the Villainous Jolie’s fault!” Honestly, if Brad just kept his mouth shut and stopped trying to smear his ex-wife, I might give him a little bit of respect for honoring the boundaries Maddox has obviously set up.