SNL’s new cast member Shane Gillis has a history of racism, sexism & homophobia

This week, Saturday Night Live announced some new cast members for the season which will start on the last Saturday of this month. SNL lost some great cast members at the end of last season, and Leslie Jones only announced her SNL retirement a few weeks ago. So, SNL had some openings. They hired Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis. Bowen Yang is the first Asian-American SNL cast member, which… I didn’t really believe that he’s the FIRST?? Apparently, Fred Armisen is one-quarter Korean and Rob Schneider is one-quarter Filipino, so… Yang is the first non-mixed-race Asian cast member. Or something.
The conversation briefly centered around Yang and Asian representation and how people were like “seriously, it’s taken SNL THIS LONG?” And then people began doing basic research on Shane Gillis. Turns out he’s a f–king racist who used to do podcasts with his bros about how much he hates Chinatown and how funny it is to make fun of Chinese people (or “Ch-nks” as he and his bro calls them) with Chinese accents. This video is NSFW because of language and racism:
If you follow that thread, you’ll see that it’s not from some long-lost podcast from 30 years ago or whatever – that sh-t was last year. Ah, but we were so innocent in 2018, no one knew a thing about racism. Anyway, people were like “nope” and “fire him already, SNL.” So Shane Gillis decided to issue a statement:
“I’m a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss. If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you’re going to find a lot of bad misses. I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said. My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks.” Eat sh-t with that “I’m happy to apologize to anyone who’s actually offended by anything I’ve said” bulls–t. He’s not f–king sorry. Fire this MAGA douche.
Also: Vulture has a story which does a deeper dive into – AGAIN – public statements Gillis has made in HIS OWN podcast (which he’s now deleted from YouTube), where he used homophobic slurs and mocked female comics. Vulture also spoke to sources in the Philadelphia comedy scene, where Gillis has worked for years. Kate Banford is co-owner of the Good Good Comedy Theatre and she said the theater “stopped working with him within the past few years because of racist, homophobic, and sexist things he’s said on and offstage.” His homophobia, racism and sexism was well-known among other comedians, and it really looks like SNL did not even do a bare-bones vetting process on this douche.
I really feel like SNL will do the right thing and fire him…I hope so anyway, that is just terrible!
Okay. Comedy club stops working with the guy because he’s so offensive and he…lands a gig at SNL. If this isn’t the era of horrible people failing up, I don’t know what is.
Oh they vetted him alright…white, straight, male…you’re hired!
I wonder if this has anything to do with Leslie Jones deciding to leave???
Was wondering the same, @BlueSky
Dear Lord. Another bland white dude AND with this background?! Thank you, next. Also, I appreciate that one-quarter counts. I get so tired of hearing “You can’t count SWEDISH” and I’m like, bish, the only grandmother I know is Swedish and if you grew up with as much Swedish decor and meatballs as I did, yes it counts. Yes, Swedish meatballs are a legit thing with Swede-Americans, but they have to be. Good luck finding pickled herring or lingonberries (at least in my neck of the woods LOL)
Come up Minnesota way. We have all the Scan foods covered at Ingebretsen’s (and a dozen other places).
Here again to say, WTF SNL? Nope, no, ALL the no. I have relied on them for comic relief during these T**** years. But holy hell NO.
Ah yes, the old “but it’s all for my ART” excuse
these people keep using this boundary pushing to explain their racist “comedy” but they are forgetting that the main tenant of comedy is TO BE FUNNNNNYYYYYYYYY, people aren’t policing “comedy” they policing unfunny hacks who hide behind a legitimate form of art to lazily punch down with racist, sexist BS that only the most simple of simpletons find amusing.
That’s putting it very well!
“If this isn’t the era of horrible people failing up, I don’t know what is.”
My sentiments exactly Esmom. He said all that racist crap on VIDEO, and the context was obvious! There was no joke, they are expressing terrible racism against Asians. Wow. Fire that guy today!
Yes, Esmom, so true for this whole era.
Hell yes, people are “actually” offended – and hurt, and threatened, and placed more at risk of discrimination and violent harm – by his lazy and cheap bigotry. That he doesn’t understand what goes into real humor means he’s also stupid.
SNL is not what it used to be. And maybe they are glad the gates are open again for this crap.