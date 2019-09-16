Kim Kardashian in black velvet at the Creative Arts Emmys: classy or boring?

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Here are some photos from this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, or what Kathy Griffin used to call the Schemmys. These are the Emmys for the behind-the-scenes people, like Hair, Makeup, Costume, Set Design, etc. I never watch the Creative Arts Emmys, but I’ve heard that it’s actually a really fun night for everyone involved, and there’s a real atmosphere at the “lesser” Emmys. The other Emmys, the “real” Emmys are this coming Sunday. While I have strong opinions about who should win what, I’m not expecting anything from this year’s Emmys. They’ve been boring as hell for years now.

Anyway, I just wanted to enjoy some fun fashion from this year’s Creative Arts Emmys. Behold: Kim Kardashian keeping it klassy in a conservative black velvet dress. She looks good, right? I’m actually shocked by how appropriate and classy she looks.

Creative Arts Emmy 2019 - Day 1 Arrivals

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Nicole Scherzinger in Pamella Roland. I hate this! But I hate ombre ruffles in general. Weirdly, even though the dress sucks, Nicole sort of pulls it off and makes it look interesting.

Nicole Scherzinger attends The 2019 Creative Art Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Angela Bassett in INGIE Paris Spring 2020. Goddess! Queen! ‘70s vibe!

Creative Arts Emmy 2019 - Day 1 Arrivals

Natasha Lyonne in Rodarte. I am obsessed with the pants. I hate the blouse though.

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Day 2

Laverne Cox in Zac Posen. Ordinarily, I’m not a big Zac Posen fan (his sh-t is so overworked), but this is gorgeous on Laverne. She actually makes these overworked designs look fresh and interesting.

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Day 2

The Queer Eye guys were there! Jonathan Van Ness wore a custom Christian Siriano dress.

Creative Arts Emmy 2019 - Day 1 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

23 Responses to “Kim Kardashian in black velvet at the Creative Arts Emmys: classy or boring?”

  1. Sour Patch says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I like the dress on Kim, but something is really strange about her eyes.

  2. Lisa says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Kim looked very nice and I loved what Angela B was wearing.

  3. AB says:
    September 16, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Her husband does love Trump, so it was only a matter of time before she morphed into Melania. And here we are. Melania Trump x Kris Jenner

  4. Aims says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Angela looks amazing. She’s ageless and I bow down to her. Incredibly.

  5. Snowslow says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Kim K. looks elderly. It befuddles me to no end. I feel like an alien sometimes to think that in some areas of the world this is what women want too look like.

  6. grabbyhands says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:03 am

    My biggest question is what Kim (or Nicole Scherzinger for that matter) did to merit being at any incarnation of the Emmys.

  7. ByTheSea says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Looks like Kim is cosplaying Asian. At least she’s giving black women a break, for a change, from her appropriation.

    • Allie says:
      September 16, 2019 at 8:35 am

      Do you have a list of things a person of a certain physical appearance is supposed to wear in order not to offend anyone? Which hair styles are okay and what kind of make up is appropriate? This would be very helpful and much appreciated. Thank you very much!

    • Kateeeee says:
      September 16, 2019 at 8:52 am

      I felt this a little too when I first saw it. From the topknot to the cheongsam-esque neckline, it reads a bit on the nose. To me, this is more “respectfully inspired by” than cosplay; it’s a beautiful dress with Chinese notes. But I am not Asian, so that’s all just my two irrelevant cents. Maybe she is learning? We all remember Khloe in Diana Ross cosplay at DR’s own birthday… this is a LONG way from that.

  8. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:12 am

    Unusually for me – I actually think everyone looks pretty great in this post. Except Jonathan Van Ness (which is sad because I love him) – he looks like he realized how unflattering that dress is JUST before he stepped out onto the red carpet, poor thing.

    • ByTheSea says:
      September 16, 2019 at 8:19 am

      I was trying to keep my mouth shut on him, but there is a good way to do this. Billy Porter comes to mind, who always wears beautifully tailored gowns. This here is a hot mess and seems designed to be “in your face,” which helps no one. (This looks like something Lena Duhnam (sp) would wear.)

    • Snowslow says:
      September 16, 2019 at 8:36 am

      I don’t think Jonathan has ever been a good dresser. He’s just in it for the fun and ruffles I think. In every episode I cringe with what he is wearing and then this light that emanates from him just makes me feel small :-)

  9. BayTampaBay says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:19 am

    Nicole Scherzinger is really making the Pamella Roland dress sing a wonderful tune. I agree with Kaiser, Nicole Scherzinger looks great and she is making that dress look great.

  10. RedRoyal says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I like Kim’s dress. I don’t care for her hairdo.

  11. Gigs says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Um…Are we not commenting on her obvious face work here? She doesnt even look like herself anymore!

  12. Soupie says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Kim looks great. Looks slimmer than usual and maybe had the derriere implants reduced?

  13. Liz says:
    September 16, 2019 at 8:51 am

    Dang.

