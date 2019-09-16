Kim Kardashian in black velvet at the Creative Arts Emmys: classy or boring?

Here are some photos from this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, or what Kathy Griffin used to call the Schemmys. These are the Emmys for the behind-the-scenes people, like Hair, Makeup, Costume, Set Design, etc. I never watch the Creative Arts Emmys, but I’ve heard that it’s actually a really fun night for everyone involved, and there’s a real atmosphere at the “lesser” Emmys. The other Emmys, the “real” Emmys are this coming Sunday. While I have strong opinions about who should win what, I’m not expecting anything from this year’s Emmys. They’ve been boring as hell for years now.

Anyway, I just wanted to enjoy some fun fashion from this year’s Creative Arts Emmys. Behold: Kim Kardashian keeping it klassy in a conservative black velvet dress. She looks good, right? I’m actually shocked by how appropriate and classy she looks.

Nicole Scherzinger in Pamella Roland. I hate this! But I hate ombre ruffles in general. Weirdly, even though the dress sucks, Nicole sort of pulls it off and makes it look interesting.

Angela Bassett in INGIE Paris Spring 2020. Goddess! Queen! ‘70s vibe!

Natasha Lyonne in Rodarte. I am obsessed with the pants. I hate the blouse though.

Laverne Cox in Zac Posen. Ordinarily, I’m not a big Zac Posen fan (his sh-t is so overworked), but this is gorgeous on Laverne. She actually makes these overworked designs look fresh and interesting.

The Queer Eye guys were there! Jonathan Van Ness wore a custom Christian Siriano dress.