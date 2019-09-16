Kim Kardashian in black velvet at the Creative Arts Emmys: classy or boring?

Here are some photos from this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, or what Kathy Griffin used to call the Schemmys. These are the Emmys for the behind-the-scenes people, like Hair, Makeup, Costume, Set Design, etc. I never watch the Creative Arts Emmys, but I’ve heard that it’s actually a really fun night for everyone involved, and there’s a real atmosphere at the “lesser” Emmys. The other Emmys, the “real” Emmys are this coming Sunday. While I have strong opinions about who should win what, I’m not expecting anything from this year’s Emmys. They’ve been boring as hell for years now.
Anyway, I just wanted to enjoy some fun fashion from this year’s Creative Arts Emmys. Behold: Kim Kardashian keeping it klassy in a conservative black velvet dress. She looks good, right? I’m actually shocked by how appropriate and classy she looks.
Nicole Scherzinger in Pamella Roland. I hate this! But I hate ombre ruffles in general. Weirdly, even though the dress sucks, Nicole sort of pulls it off and makes it look interesting.
Angela Bassett in INGIE Paris Spring 2020. Goddess! Queen! ‘70s vibe!
Natasha Lyonne in Rodarte. I am obsessed with the pants. I hate the blouse though.
Laverne Cox in Zac Posen. Ordinarily, I’m not a big Zac Posen fan (his sh-t is so overworked), but this is gorgeous on Laverne. She actually makes these overworked designs look fresh and interesting.
The Queer Eye guys were there! Jonathan Van Ness wore a custom Christian Siriano dress.
I like the dress on Kim, but something is really strange about her eyes.
She is squinting in every pic which means it’s probably on purpose (I manage to do a half squint or one eye blink in most but not ALL pics, end up looking like a donkey).
It’s like she can’t open them? 🧐
👁💉
I think it’s partially because they lined her lower waterline with a lighter/brightening shade. It makes everything look just a little bit ‘off’.
I was just about to post the same thing !! Her eyes are looking very cat like and her face looks especially tight …
Kim looked very nice and I loved what Angela B was wearing.
Best dress Kim has worn in ages. It actually fits her and is not three sizes too small.
Her husband does love Trump, so it was only a matter of time before she morphed into Melania. And here we are. Melania Trump x Kris Jenner
You nailed it
Angela looks amazing. She’s ageless and I bow down to her. Incredibly.
Kim K. looks elderly. It befuddles me to no end. I feel like an alien sometimes to think that in some areas of the world this is what women want too look like.
My biggest question is what Kim (or Nicole Scherzinger for that matter) did to merit being at any incarnation of the Emmys.
Looks like Kim is cosplaying Asian. At least she’s giving black women a break, for a change, from her appropriation.
Do you have a list of things a person of a certain physical appearance is supposed to wear in order not to offend anyone? Which hair styles are okay and what kind of make up is appropriate? This would be very helpful and much appreciated. Thank you very much!
I felt this a little too when I first saw it. From the topknot to the cheongsam-esque neckline, it reads a bit on the nose. To me, this is more “respectfully inspired by” than cosplay; it’s a beautiful dress with Chinese notes. But I am not Asian, so that’s all just my two irrelevant cents. Maybe she is learning? We all remember Khloe in Diana Ross cosplay at DR’s own birthday… this is a LONG way from that.
Unusually for me – I actually think everyone looks pretty great in this post. Except Jonathan Van Ness (which is sad because I love him) – he looks like he realized how unflattering that dress is JUST before he stepped out onto the red carpet, poor thing.
I was trying to keep my mouth shut on him, but there is a good way to do this. Billy Porter comes to mind, who always wears beautifully tailored gowns. This here is a hot mess and seems designed to be “in your face,” which helps no one. (This looks like something Lena Duhnam (sp) would wear.)
I don’t think Jonathan has ever been a good dresser. He’s just in it for the fun and ruffles I think. In every episode I cringe with what he is wearing and then this light that emanates from him just makes me feel small
Nicole Scherzinger is really making the Pamella Roland dress sing a wonderful tune. I agree with Kaiser, Nicole Scherzinger looks great and she is making that dress look great.
I like Kim’s dress. I don’t care for her hairdo.
Um…Are we not commenting on her obvious face work here? She doesnt even look like herself anymore!
Kim looks great. Looks slimmer than usual and maybe had the derriere implants reduced?
Dang.