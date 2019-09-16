Joe Biden’s people think the real problem is that the reporters are too young

As I will continue to say, I’ve largely tapped out of covering the “horse race” part of the Democratic primaries. Maybe I’ll ramp up our coverage closer to the Iowa and New Hampshire caucus/primary, or maybe I will continue to put my head in the sand and ignore everything and just vote for Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren when it comes time for my state’s primary. By now, I hope it’s clear that I am very much against Joe Biden’s candidacy. Biden is out-of-touch, he has a problematic history on race and women’s issues and at 76 years old, he’s just too f–king old to be president. Call me an ageist, I don’t care. There are tons of 70-something men and women who are vital and sharp and spry, and Biden is not one of them. His performance at last week’s debate was flat-out disturbing. But maybe I’m too young to really “get” Joe Biden. Maybe I am part of Generation Garbage Youth Reporter.
Joe Biden is 76 and has been in Washington since before Jimmy Carter’s presidency, and his younger critics won’t let anyone forget it. The media, too, has fallen into a pattern of covering his every verbal fumble or moment of unwokeness with a ferocity otherwise reserved for Donald Trump. But with a double-digit lead in nearly every primary state, Team Biden wonders, when will the skeptics accept the primacy of the true Biden Narrative—that he’s the safest bet to retake the White House and that his nomination is inevitable?
“I don’t know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden, and who has come through it with the strength he has,” a top Biden adviser tells Ryan Lizza in a fascinating new story at Politico. “So why isn’t the argument not that he’s a ‘fragile front-runner,’ but instead why is this guy so strong? How is he able to withstand this?”
The overwhelming sense in Biden’s camp is that he isn’t too old, but the reporters covering his campaign are too young. “You have a press corps in which most of them were in college when Barack Obama ran for president, and they have fundamentally no understanding and experience in how politics works,” a well-known Democratic ally of Biden’s told Lizza. “They have not really covered a true Democratic primary ever, because there hasn’t been one since 2008.”
The problem, she continued, is that all those young reporters think the party is controlled by “woke millennials,” and they view it “through the lens of coastal issues”; as a result, they cannot comprehend the majority of the party’s voters, who tend to be older and more moderate (including many black and Latino voters). Then come the shots at AOC: “They are, this person argued, obsessed with a Democratic Party that exists only on Twitter. She pointedly noted that there are Democrats “outside of those 18,000 voters in Queens,” referring to the total vote share—it was actually closer to 17,000—for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her June 2018 primary victory. “And by the way, those didn’t even tend to be the economically disadvantaged people of color who live in that district. They were the quote ‘new people’ if you talk to anyone from New York.”
It’s like no one from Biden’s campaign – or even in the Democratic Party in general – would think “hey, wouldn’t it be great if we could find a way to appeal to the old-school Democrats AND Gen X AND the Millennials AND the garbage youths?” Because Millennials are actually in their late 20s and early 30s right now. And we need the garbage youths to f–king vote too. And I seriously doubt that most 18-year-olds will be jazzed about casting their first vote… for a 76-year-old man who thinks they’re too young to understand what’s happening in their country. Instead of arguing that there are too many youths COVERING the campaign, maybe acknowledge that Biden’s support is f–king soft for a reason? He’s a terrible candidate, he’s too old, he’s out of touch, he keeps putting his hands on people and all he really has is name recognition.
There’s also a video making the rounds from 2017, where Biden tells a story about being a lifeguard in a predominantly black neighborhood’s public pool and he had to face down a local “bad dude” named… Corn Pop. This is a story he’s been telling for years and the whole thing is just… I don’t even know. Reporters are already digging into the story and what’s even weirder is that there’s, like, evidence to back it up. There was a dude nicknamed Corn Pop and there was a gang nicknamed the Romans. I don’t know.
This is BIZARRE!
Here's Joe Biden telling the story of his face-off with a gang of razor-wielding ne'er-do-wells led by a guy named 'Corn Pop.' pic.twitter.com/DddRtWgdza
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 15, 2019
Elizabeth Warren all the way and Beto for VP!!!!
I think Beto is part of the winning tic, and I hope more people are seeing that.
But I am rooting for a Kamala Beto ticket, and I don’t really care which order it comes in. I think it’s the winning one. I also really do believe he puts Texas on the table.
After watching that video of kamala mocking people who suggest building schools and not prisons, I am a bit disillusioned by her. Her ten year health insurance plan makes no sense – it would be implemented over the course of TWO other presidents, and could be easily shut down in that time. I don’t know why her campaign is essentially “we cant have nice things” and people eat it up. I think aiming for a compromise before receiving any pushback is a losing strategy. I think elizabeth is at least aiming for more.
I like Beto a lot and was so excited to vote for him here in TX but I wish he would run for Cornyn’s senate seat.
Warren/Harris is my number one
Warren/Buttigieg – because i would love to see Pence go toe-to-toe with a gay veteran. WHAT WOULD MOTHER THINK?!
Warren/Castro
I have a feeling Trump will dump Pence and add someone equally unhinged to the ticket instead
He’s already asked how he can dump Pence multiple times
I thought Pence was a sycophant lap dog who would always stay at Trump resorts for him no matter how far the destination.
I *love* how people still talk about Millennial like we are still punk-ass kids who know nothing about life – ffs we are now in our 30s, and a huge voting bloc.
They think we’re still in the backseat with our Gameboys, asking “Are we there yet?” FFS I’m pushing 40. GTFO with that mess.
THIS! My mom continually says I will understand the modern conservative party when i’m older – Exactly how old do I have to be to understand? I am 35, married, with two children, I own a house, I’ve bought two cars myself, I went to college without a shred of monetary support from my parents, I have climbed the professional ladder for 11 years and I am now a director.
I will remember how dismissive the boomers are of my generation and i vow to never be that way with my own children. When I retire, my vote will likely be heavily swayed by how they feel because they are the ones that must live much longer with the consequences of these elections.
Millennials are not punk-ass kids, but as someone who works in the media, Biden’s team isn’t wrong: the press is veering way too young. I am a young Gen Xer/ Xennial who has worked for both traditional newspapers and some of the hip online organizations. At the latter especially, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone older than 40. At my last job at an online news org, my editor was in her 20s and admitted she knew nothing about journalism and was learning as she went along. She wasn’t an anomaly. This is a huge problem. It may not seem like it from the outside, but from the inside, it’s pretty alarming. And, yes, the new journalists tend to be hip, elitist New Yorkers who all dress alike, run in the same circles, and think they are so much cooler than everyone else is. That’s my experience as someone who worked for one of the largest and most influential online news websites. Even at news orgs like the LA Times, you’ll find the journos are mostly under 40 as well. This does give them a lack of perspective and experience, depending on the topic, and a myopic point of view. I do not support Joe Biden’s candidacy, but journalism has a major ageism problem as well as a racism and, to a lesser degree, gender problem.
Yeah – this Millennial has three kids and owns a home. This nonsense that we’re young and naive and stupid is really staring to stick in my craw.
Young Millennials and Gen z are really important to your votes Sir… You need us. This is why Elizabeth Warren got my vote. Maybe Bernie Sanders but Elizabeth Warren all the way.
“Young” Millennials and Gen Z are the reason Obama won and Biden became VP.
“I don’t know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden, and who has come through it with the strength he has,” a top Biden adviser tells Ryan Lizza in a fascinating new story at Politico”
Well. Ain’t that a quote. That there is how you know women don’t matter. Women don’t count. Women are invisible.
Because if you lived through the lifetime of Hillary damned Clinton, then you know someone who has taken a longer, MORE vitriolic (by far) negative pounding, and come through it strong.
Biden can kiss my ass.
No f^cking kidding. If I wasn’t already hitting my head on my desk at the headline, this quote sealed it.
I’m truly frightened about Biden as the possible nominee.
CHURCH.
I didn’t like Biden much when Obama picked him but fine I voted for them both times, and I will vote for a vase of flowers with a D after its name because I’m an American and I want us to get better, not more GOP, but I really don’t want to vote for him.
WARREN!!!
So what I think I hear you saying is that not only is Joe Biden old and out of touch, so are his “people”.
I used to like Joe but here lately I’m side-eyeing him HARD. I like Liz and Pete. They’re my people. I’m not a registered Dem but I’m voting blue no matter who. I can’t afford to vote third party in Florida. It didn’t matter as much when I lived in Washington. Not this time around.
For someone who was so close to the Obama campaign it’s ridiculous what an old school, out of touch campaign he’s running. It reminds me of how Hilary also relied on old school staffers and methods. It didn’t work then, why do they think it will work now? It’s painful to think that 4 more years of Trump is looking like a real possibility if Biden is the nominee, and I actually like the guy.
On a side note, does anyone else think Biden looks like Jeff Dunham’s Walter when he frowns, or is it just me? I can’t unsee it now.
he’s the who has fundamentally no understanding in how modern politics works. i’m a millennial that has been paying into his f-ing social security for over 15 years despite that fact that his generation is sucking this country dry and i will have to survive by my wits in a post apocalyptic wasteland when i’m his age. i sincerely think he needs to go suck a werther’s and collect his check.
Yesterday, seeing Biden speak at the Memorial of the 4 Little Black Birmingham girls…and KNOWING that he built his career on coddling and co-signing with the type of inhuman racist politicians that would have had no problem putting that bomb in that church….and spent their lives PROTECTING racists who DO put bombs and bullets in minority churches….
Made me cry REAL tears….
We radical moderates need Michael Bennet, not Joe Biden.
THIS!!!!!!!!!!! To see him and Kamala on the ticket together next year..
Would bring me…SO MUCH….
Just…
Joy
The whole debate was a disaster. Everyone yelling, hurling insults at each other. Even the women on the View said it was pathetic. EVERYONE needs to do better.
Maybe everyone should ignore Uncle Joe and he’ll go away.
All in for Kamala!
It’s early days but I’m envisioning a warren/Castro ticket with cabinet positions for Beto, Kamala, Mayor Pete, Inslee, etc. Beto and Kamala especially wold be great president material once they’ve racked up that experience and used it to win statewide elections (another for Kamala and Beto’s first, in this case). A lot of candidates are doing this to boost their profiles, and for some of them they’re illustrating how good they’d be in important non-presidential roles!
It disturbs me to see so many “all in for Kamala”. You clearly either do not know her record or you do not care. She is not the one for good reason.