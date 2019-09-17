Tom Hiddleston might have given a ‘Betrayal’ theater-goer a Big O during the play

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston at the American Theatre Wing’s Say Yes To Artist Gala, which was held last night at Cipriani’s. Tom has obviously been in New York all summer, preparing and rehearsing Betrayal, which has been transferred from the London stage to Broadway. For all of the Betrayal events, Tom has been looking well put together, in his usual impeccable suits. Last night’s monochromatic look made him look like a gangster wannabe though. I have no idea what this is about.
Anyway, he’s doing Betrayal on Broadway and much like the London production, this Broadway production is wildly successful. Tom’s fans – whom I call Dragonflies – have been making the trek to see him in person. And while they’re there, they want to ENJOY the show. Sometimes they enjoy it too much:
Tom Hiddleston got the big ovation. An audience member at “Betrayal” on Broadway, which the “Night Manager” actor is starring in, was moved to tears, moans and spasms of ecstasy Wednesday at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. A commenter on the All That Chat message board revealed that a person in their row at the performance, a well-dressed “young woman in her thirties,” felt the Harold Pinter play deeply — and she wasn’t Loki about it.
“My companion could feel a rhythmic banging against his armrest, punctuated by occasional low moans and giggles,” the unwitting voyeur said. “[It] got faster and faster until there was one slightly louder ‘Ha’, and she resumed her normal seat position, put her head back and closed her eyes.”
Close to the sexy infidelity drama’s climax, when Hiddleston walked downstage and passionately kissed co-star Zawe Ashton, the panting woman kicked off Round 2, again adjusting in her seat, furiously pounding her armrest, letting out a “Ha” and dozing off. “Betrayal” was good for her; she enthusiastically applauded at the end, and quickly exited, perhaps to light a cigarette.
Still catching his breath, show spokesman Rick Miramontez had no comment. “The show was really wonderful and the cast first-rate,” added the poster, who said this is the strangest behavior they’ve seen in 55 years of theater-going. “But you might want to avoid seat B-3.”
I would be so mad if I bought a ticket to a Broadway play and someone seated close to me was doing any of that. I mean… control yourselves, Dragonflies. It’s fine to get super-excited to see Tom Hiddleston. But save the energy for when you get back home, or back to your hotel. Anyway, I’m sort of wondering if this is actually real, or if this is maybe some kind of Dragonfly Stunt, some fakery on a message board, possibly to get Tom’s attention.
His hair looks greasy and disgusting.
Is this story is true his fans are pretty gross and embarrassing too.
IF this is true, does this woman really think Hiddles will ask the BO: “WHO was that woman in seat B-3?? FIND OUT AND GET ME HER NAME AND NUMBER!!”
JUST GROSS! YUCK!
You mean THIS fan was gross and embarrassing. Which she most certainly was. But as a Hiddles fan I dont care to be generalized as “gross and embarrassing” because one weirdo did something weird. Thanks.
Ew. Just ew.
That’s gross and I would be super angry to have that happen near me. Do you know how expensive Broadway tickets are these days!?!? I’m super poor after buying Music Man with Hugh Jackman tix this weekend.
Ew. What did I just read?? Ewww.
There was a Twitter thread last night (user heyadamroberts), and someone confirmed it. Hopefully Tom’s management is able to shield him from stuff like that, but after it appeared on Page 6, I’m sure people in the theater will “tease” him about it.
To get that image out of my mind, I watched Tom on Colbert doing a little Hamlet with Stephen, and it will never be the same again for me!
Oh, and Zawe was at the same event at Cipriani’s last night, looking very good in black and gold – but she went with the shiny dress motif again.
She likes shiny.
I honestly wonder how Tom must feel about all of…this. He must be super embarrassed. I’m trying to put myself in his position…as a professional actor, just wanting to be low-key (pun intended), and hearing about stories like this after my play…UGH.
I just… I mean, this is just wow. How can that even? What about th people right next to…
Oh god almighty.
I would have taken over the armrest. There is simply no excuse for such behavior.
I threatened to pull a Patti Lupone on the woman in front of me if she didn’t put her damn phone away during the performance after she said she planned to record the whole play. I didn’t pay money and travel for hours to watch a play through someone else’s phone. She was stunned when I summoned the usher doing the phone check because she had simply flipped her phone over on her leg so the light didn’t show instead of turning it off and putting it away.
Anyway, he was on Colbert last night for a delightful interview. And he needs to stop playing with his hair. It starts out nice and clean and fluffy and then he plays with it.
I think he looks fantastic…. and that’s all I can find nice to say. 😳
Im flying to NYC to see this November and if ANYBODY near me starts doing something this gross there will be a problem. I spent way too much money to have to be around that.
Man, people are weird.
Well lets be correct in the title: she gave herself something, Tom isnt guilty of her bad (and potentially illegal) behavior.
I don’t think its right by anyone, in any public space.
Nobody wants to have anything to do with it.
That is so freaking disgusting. PeeWee Herman was vilified for doing the same thing – only he had the good grace to be doing it in an X rated theater. No one should be forced to be involved in someone else’s masturbatory activities. I sure hope this woman is fined or arrested. Society has fallen far enough in these horrible Trumpian times.
Also this guy is so unattractive. Bleh.
I would be super upset. This is gross and I am embarrassed for this woman who confused real life with 9 1/2 Weeks.
I just can’t with people anymore. Gross.