Lindsay Shookus went on a date with Jon Hamm: ‘They were smiling the whole time’

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck’s ex girlfriend. She’s an Emmy winning SNL producer who dated Affleck on the downlow before he was separated and later around the time he was struggling with sobriety, before he went to rehab this last time. She was said to have been a stabilizing force in his life and they had an off-on relationship. In a Page Six write up about Lindsay in 2017, right when she became Affleck’s official, they mentioned that she dated Jon Hamm and Chris Noth around 2016 when she was separated from her husband and on a break from Affleck. She meets a lot of celebrities through her job so that’s not surprising. Anyway Lindsay and Jon were spotted on a date. We know because someone leaked details about how they looked SO happy to People Magazine:
Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the Broadway premiere of Derren Brown: Secret on Sunday.
Hamm, 48, posed for photographs before entering the theater and joining Shookus, 39, a source tells PEOPLE.
“They sat together on the aisle and looked like they were having a great time,” says the source. “Both raved about the show at intermission, too.”
Adds the insider, “It very much felt like they were on a date. When they were talking to one another, they locked eyes and were smiling the whole time.”
Obvious ploy to make ex jealous is obvious. Ten bucks says it’s less than a month before Lindsay and Ben are spotted out together, they hang out and we get occasional updates until just before the holidays when they split again, rinse and repeat. Maybe my gossip mojo isn’t that strong, but the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. I think I stole that from Dr. Phil. Anyway I don’t care about any of these people but still find this amusing.
Also Lindsay has a type, right?
If I got to pose with Sesame Street characters (and bone Jon Hamm) this is how I would look.
Those three men are well known to be great partners and gentlemen… um yeaah. Well she knows how to pick them.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOO, not the Hammmmmmm.
does she have a magic hooha or something?
Funny, I read a different write up and that one made it sound like they just happened to be at the same place at the same time, and they ARE friends, and they sat together, but that it was obvious they weren’t on a date.
and boy does she ever have a two-face (Seinfeld version, that is). sometimes I think she looks so pretty and other times…um…not so much.
She has………………………………………………………………………………………………………
A type…………..
Why, oh why, is she dating men who work to maintain sobriety?
Co-dependent much?
I just don’t get the appeal of her. Nothing wrong with her, per se. I just don’t find her particularly attractive and she has a track record of being super shady in relationships, so why…
She likes big drunks and she cannot lie
those sober boys can’t deny
that when a guy walks in with a sh*t-eating grin
and holding a big glass of gin
….
Anyways, she needs to stop dating addicts. Unless that’s the attraction? Or is she also struggling with drinking too much? Why take on men who are a mess?
I feel like I read somewhere that part of the appeal of her relationship with Ben is that they were both big drinkers.
Man, Hamm is looking rough these days. I used to think he would make a good match with Aniston, but now…she can do better.
Edit to add; I still worship his performance in Mad Men and always will.
the diff in his appearance in the two pics above is striking. the one in the glasses – he looks HAMMERED and/or like he just woke up from being passed out drunk.
in the gray plaid suit, he looks much better.
So she has a thing for men with drinking problems and inflated egos.
Apparently she likes them tall dark and alcoholic. Every girl’s dream.
I mean…if she is having fun (read: banging hot men w/ no strings) I am a fan of her game
Can we lay off making fun of alcoholism in the comments?
Alcoholics tend to congregate when they drink, it’s true. They also tend to befriend each other when sober.
I’m uncomfortable with all the smugness with regards to addiction in the comments so far.
Isn’t Chris Noth married?