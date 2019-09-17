Geometric stacking trays, spider traps and a moto jacket for fall



I bought the two eyeshadow palettes featured Thursday and the Garnier hair mask in coconut. So far I’ve only used the $5 palette from Nesa and I really like it! I can’t believe it was only $5, it’s more than worth the price. The L’oreal True Match foundation looks best on my skin, and nearly flawless, when I use the Monistat chafing relief gel as a primer. Also I really like the niacinamide serum by Cos de Baha! It seems to actually work, however I’ve learned my lesson not to hype serums until I give them a few weeks. Here’s some more stuff I found. As always let me know if you’re looking for anything or if you’ve found something you love.

Colorful stackable geometric trays for trinkets, makeup and snacks



I got this product idea from this Buzzfeed article on making your home feel like a hotel. These geometric plastic trays would be great for organizing and displaying jewelry, change, makeup or just about anything. They would look cute on a desk too. All put together they are almost 13 inches wide and around 7.5 inches tall. They have 4.5 stars, 73 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call them “lightweight” with a “very cool design.” They’re just $10 and have a gray base tray and trays that fit on top in mint, salmon and canary. You can put them together or in combinations for your needs. People say they’re fun to bring to parties for hor devours, that they’re easy to travel with, and that they’re great to display items. They also come in flat and round trays with little sayings on them, some which make more sense than others.

Non-toxic glue traps for spiders, crawlies and more



This is spider season and I keep finding them around my house. Some are huge! I know spiders are useful but have a policy where all bugs inside get killed unless they’re exceptionally slow and easy to catch and I have enough patience to let them go outside. These sticky traps by Terro, the best insect catching brand (get the liquid ant baits if you get ants at all, they work so well), can be placed in corners of your house and will catch so many spiders, crickets and little crawly things you’ll be disgusted. They come flat and you just fold them into a little bug-catching pocket. They’re easy to set up, they really work and they’re less than a dollar a piece. These have a D from Fakespot but I’m vouching for them. Update: These are designed for insects only, they do not work on mice or rodents. I’ve used them for several years and have mice but have only trapped bugs. As far as I can find, they will not harm mice.

A cleansing balm with manuka honey and coconut oil



We’ve talked about the double cleansing process, where you use a balm to dissolve makeup and then a gel or cream cleanser for a more thorough clean. This rose cleansing balm by Instanatural can be the first step in your nightly skincare routine. It is $16 for a full four ounces which is 1.3 ounces more than you get of the Body Shop’s camomile cleansing butter we talked about before. This has 93 ratings, 4.9 stars and a B from Fakespot. It’s said to be good for all skin types and doesn’t leave any residue. People write that it “smells heavenly,” “is so smooth and silky going on” that it “melts away makeup” and feels like a “luxury treatment.”

A bamboo laptop stand for watching shows or working from bed



I have a couple of laptop stands, but they’re just flat and I end up using them under my mouse and mouse pad. This laptop stand sits up straight and has a section that flips up so you can more easily angle your screen. This would be great for when you want to work from your bed or couch or are watching shows. This has over 900 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. People call it “wonderful,” “my perfect dream desk” and like that it has an area for drinks and can double as a breakfast or snack tray.

A battery-powered wireless mouse



I love this little USB wireless mouse and bought one for my son too. It’s so much more convenient to use a mouse with your laptop, but standard size ones are heavier and need too much space to move. This gives you the convenience of using a mouse while you’re on the go. This has over 1,700 reviews, 4.3 stars and a B from Fakespot. I’ve used it for years and the battery lasts a long time. Here’s a link to a newer model, the M510, which is more ergonomic and slightly more expensive.

Bioidentical progesterone cream in case you need that



My doctor put me on synthetic progesterone but it makes me anxious. I watched a YouTube video with a doctor recommending that women go on progesterone cream and enough of my friends have recommended it so I ordered it. This is the number one bestseller in progesterone cream. It has almost 1,500 ratings, 4.2 stars and an A from Fakespot. Women write that it “completely stops my anxiety” is a “life changer” and helps “get libido back.” Please consult with your doctor before buying an over-the-counter progesterone product. This is not medical advice and we are not qualified to give medical advice. (Or life advice really but I still do that.)

A moto jacket for a fashionable fall



I have so many jackets that I can’t wait to wear this season! One of my favorites is a faux leather gray moto jacket from Germany. Most of the top selling moto jackets on Amazon have Ds or Fs from Fakespot, but not this one by Sebby. It has 40 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A from Fakespot. It comes in nine colors and in sizes small to 3x. Reviewers call it “perfect,” “a great fit” “cute” and say “it looks and feels like real leather.” It’s not the cheapest at $60 to $70 but that’s reasonable for the quality.

