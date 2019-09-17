Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman just started dating, and it makes sense?

I was trying to do a bit of research to see if Adrien Brody had ever worked with Harvey Weinstein and I ended up rediscovering Brody’s comments about Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. Brody has worked with both Polanski and Allen, and in 2016 (pre-Me Too), he made the argument that an artist’s private life should be separate from their work (even if they commit crimes in their “private life”) and Brody said “people make mistakes in lives…I don’t even read about these things, to be honest. I choose not to indulge this kind of fodder…people have done things in their lives that may be inexcusable, but it’s not something to focus on.”
So now I don’t even care if he worked with Weinstein. I’m sure Brody did at some point, and I found photos of Brody posing with Weinstein at various events over the years. And so now, Adrien Brody is probably dating Harvey’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s British ex-wife has found love with another Hollywood star – Oscar winner Adrien Brody. Designer Georgina Chapman is dating the acclaimed actor – and Weinstein’s former friend – after being set-up by supermodel Helena Christensen, the Sun on Sunday can reveal.
Two years after announcing she was divorcing the 67-year-old producer – who has been accused of harassment and assault by over 80 women – the mum-of-two has found happiness. News of her relationship comes on the eve of Weinstein’s controversial trial.
A friend said: “Georgina and Adrien obviously initially met through Harvey, but met again properly in April. Helena had invited them both to her swimwear launch in Puerto Rico, and they bonded over cocktails against a backdrop of various beautiful beaches. They stayed in touch when Georgina returned to London, and then arranged to go on a few low-key dates. Obviously it’s still quite a new thing, but Adrien is smitten and Georgina is the happiest she’s been in ages. She has had a torrid past couple of years, and finally feels ready to move on with her life. Her kids and family are all aware, and everyone whole-heartedly approves.”
I think they’re a weird couple, but whatever. Brody had a long-time girlfriend, Lara Lieto, but I think they broke up a year or two ago. He always seemed to like to date very young women, like women in the Leo DiCaprio Girlfriend Program, no one above the age of 25. Georgina is 43. So… I don’t know. It’s all kind of gross to me. After everyone went on and on about how Chapman shouldn’t be blamed for Weinstein’s crimes, I still felt like… well, she knew that he was forcing actresses to wear Marchesa. And once you start unraveling that, it just feels like… maybe Chapman’s comeback is kind of bulls–t. And I don’t even care who she’s dating? But the fact that she’s dating a sexual-predator-apologist makes perfect f–king sense.
I mean, he’s ALMOST as physically repulsive as Weinstein so…girl has a type.
Brody’s comments were gross. Must be nice to be a powerful, rich white man who can choose to just not care about atrocities.
Right? “people have done things in their lives that may be inexcusable” – - If they are inexcusable, why are you excusing them?
She’s just a gentle fragile white flower, so how would she have known her husband was bullying his actresses to wear her designs? Or know about his reputation in Hollywood? Someone please get the smelling salts for Georgina and some tissue for her white tears. #whitewomanpriviledge
Ya, this is always how I feel about her. I don’t think you can hold someone responsible for their spouse’s crimes, but at the same time there is absolutely no way she didn’t at least suspect that something was up. She is the living embodiment of thin, pretty, pampered, and protected white womanhood, who weaponizes her tears and her ‘innocence’ in order to ensure she never has to foot the repair bill for her swath of destruction. I hope her brand never recovers.
“people make mistakes in lives…I don’t even read about these things, to be honest. I choose not to indulge this kind of fodder…people have done things in their lives that may be inexcusable, but it’s not something to focus on”
Holy jeez. Peak white male privilege is being able to to just brush off legit crimes because you weren’t going to ever be the target of them, and because you are more similar to the criminal than the victim.
Somehow I just can’t really muster any positive feelings towards her.
She probably has one or two expensive homes, millions stashed away somewhere and she’s trying to make a comeback and probably will.
In the back of my mind I think she might be glad to get rid of Winnestein, sort of like Melina (and all of us) would be.
Only suprising thing is she’s not dating some other old billionaire.
She has, um, questionable taste, to put it mildly.
This…..makes all the sense in the world?…Huh.
The kids are currently 9 and 6 so a bit weird to include them as “approving”. How much do they understand about any of this? Forget this bitch (I just don’t buy the “innocent” act), only those kids have my sympathy in that “family”.
+1
I think about those monsters young daughters often. I feel like we are all heirs to the sexual violence of our predecessors, but these girls will bear it worse than anyone.
Never forget what Brody did to Halle Berry. I guess Georgina does have a type.