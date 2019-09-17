Kendall Jenner went blonde for the Burberry show: love it or hate it?

Kendall Jenner put in some appearances at New York Fashion Week events, but she didn’t walk in any of the runways. She made it sound like a conscious choice when she spoke to Vogue, and I believe that – despite our bitching about it, Kendall Jenner is an in-demand model and she could walk for any runway she wanted. The issue then is WHY does she only choose to walk one or two runways in a season these days? Is it money? Is she trying to choose the most prestigious runway shows? I don’t know.
In any case, Kendall is in England for London Fashion Week, and on Monday, she walked the runway for the big Burberry show. Burberry always pulls out all the stops and they usually get the best celebrity turnout of all the LFW events. This LFW show was no different – big names, on and off the runway. And Kendall decided to debut a new look on the runway: she’s gone blonde. I HATE IT.
To be fair, I hate it when all of the Kardashian-Jenners go blonde. The only one who looks sort of okay as a blonde is Khloe, probably because she naturally has lighter coloring than her sisters (probably because she has a different father, cough cough). Besides, Khloe’s hair color is the least of her worries at this point – I don’t even see her hair anymore with all of the cosmetic work she’s had done. I have a point here! Because Kendall Jenner has also been getting some cosmetic work the past few years – I think it’s mostly lip injections and some Botox, maybe some fillers. It’s notable because… she didn’t need it. Anyway, I fully expected the blonde hair to make Kendall’s face look extra-jacked, but no… if anything, her face looks “settled” and all I can see is how this shade of blonde is terrible on her.
Who does she look like? It’s driving me crazy. Allison Williams, maybe?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She looks like Emily Ratajkowski.
It just makes her look even more dead behind the eyes than normal.
I don’t know who keeps telling the women in this family that they should bleach out their hair (surely there must be a better way to distract from the plastic surgery) because the color has not suited any of them – although I do agree that Khloe gets away with it the best.
I think she also had a nose job and something done to her eyes/eyebrows
I like the blonde, she didn’t go full platinum and it looks okay. Dark hair looks better but this isn’t bad either.
The dye-job is horrible! All that money and she gets stringy yellow highlights.
Why are the roots showing? Is it an old dye job or is this intentional? I don’t get it; can someone explain the youths to me?
Look at all the dye jobs and those of others – roots are always showing. Drives me nuts!
I’m 32 and I like the roots. It’s easier to maintain. I’ve always liked the balayage look as well. To each their own.
She’s so…boring. I hate to say this, as I don’t even know her.
Nope, as Kim and Kyle she looks bad as a blonde.
I don’t hate it, but I think it makes her look bland or blah. At least she doesn’t look like a pillow; Kylie really needs to lay off the fillers for a bit. I just don’t get it, the Kardashian/Jenner women are so naturally beautiful, yet they tweak endlessly. I get Kris, she’s older and it’s rough watching the changes after 40, and it must be even worse when you’re on camera.
She looks basic. She always does imo but more so with this dye job. I could go down to the college campus in town and find a dozen girls with more interesting looks that aren’t dead behind the eyes but I guess none of that matters since they aren’t kardashian/Jenner’s 🙄
Kendall has had just as much work done as Kylie. I didn’t realize it at first because her work was much more gradual. I follow celebbeforeandafter on ig and she has a whole new face. Nose, lips, eyes, eyebrows, and fillers.
Oddly enough, I don’t hate the hair.
She looks like a cheap Mariel Hemingway knockoff
She looks like everyone in that line–absolutely devoid of any spark
Different hair, same dead eyes.
She looks like Betty Gilpin!!
Who the f$?k cares??
I think she only walks with brands she is tied to contractually. She seems very lazy compared to the Hadid sisters. But she still makes more money somehow