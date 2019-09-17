Kendall Jenner went blonde for the Burberry show: love it or hate it?

Kendall Jenner put in some appearances at New York Fashion Week events, but she didn’t walk in any of the runways. She made it sound like a conscious choice when she spoke to Vogue, and I believe that – despite our bitching about it, Kendall Jenner is an in-demand model and she could walk for any runway she wanted. The issue then is WHY does she only choose to walk one or two runways in a season these days? Is it money? Is she trying to choose the most prestigious runway shows? I don’t know.

In any case, Kendall is in England for London Fashion Week, and on Monday, she walked the runway for the big Burberry show. Burberry always pulls out all the stops and they usually get the best celebrity turnout of all the LFW events. This LFW show was no different – big names, on and off the runway. And Kendall decided to debut a new look on the runway: she’s gone blonde. I HATE IT.

To be fair, I hate it when all of the Kardashian-Jenners go blonde. The only one who looks sort of okay as a blonde is Khloe, probably because she naturally has lighter coloring than her sisters (probably because she has a different father, cough cough). Besides, Khloe’s hair color is the least of her worries at this point – I don’t even see her hair anymore with all of the cosmetic work she’s had done. I have a point here! Because Kendall Jenner has also been getting some cosmetic work the past few years – I think it’s mostly lip injections and some Botox, maybe some fillers. It’s notable because… she didn’t need it. Anyway, I fully expected the blonde hair to make Kendall’s face look extra-jacked, but no… if anything, her face looks “settled” and all I can see is how this shade of blonde is terrible on her.

Who does she look like? It’s driving me crazy. Allison Williams, maybe?

