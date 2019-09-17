Racist homophobe Shane Gillis got fired from SNL before his first day, lol

Embed from Getty Images

Last week, Saturday Night Live announced several new cast members, and one of them was Shane Gillis, a Philadelphia comic who is well known in that city’s comedy clubs. And when I say “well known,” I mean that even before his SNL hiring, he was already banned from one club for the offensive sh-t he said on and off stage. Within 24 hours after his hiring was announced, internet detectives found a mountain of questionable, offensive and blatantly racist sh-t that Gillis had said on his podcast. He tried to clean it up (by deleting the pods from YouTube), but of course people had already grabbed the worst soundbytes. Gillis then decided to give a fake non-apology wherein he claimed that he was just being a comedian and basically, you suck if you’re offended. Well, guess what?

“Saturday Night Live” is officially cutting ties with Shane Gillis. “After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining ‘SNL,’” an “SNL” spokesperson on behalf of Lorne Michaels said in a statement. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

Yes, I had questions about SNL’s vetting process, because it seems to be pretty half-assed. I mean, Gillis’s racist, homophobic and sexist comments weren’t hiding in some long-lost blog post from a decade ago. Gillis repeatedly made demeaning and offensive comments on his podcast ALL THE TIME. It was happening currently. Did no one check that out?

Gillis issued another statement and beware the fragile ego of a white man who was just called out on his bulls–t. That’s all I have to say.

Blah. I’m just glad we don’t have to talk about this d-bag anymore. I’m sure there will be some people arguing some sh-t about “PC culture” or “cancel culture” or whatever right-wing talking point is being filtered right now. It seems pretty cut and dry though: Shane Gillis is an offensive human being and he’s a work hazard. If SNL had “given him a chance” and let him work on SNL for a time, they would be opening themselves up to a lot of lawsuits.

