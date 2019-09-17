Racist homophobe Shane Gillis got fired from SNL before his first day, lol

Last week, Saturday Night Live announced several new cast members, and one of them was Shane Gillis, a Philadelphia comic who is well known in that city’s comedy clubs. And when I say “well known,” I mean that even before his SNL hiring, he was already banned from one club for the offensive sh-t he said on and off stage. Within 24 hours after his hiring was announced, internet detectives found a mountain of questionable, offensive and blatantly racist sh-t that Gillis had said on his podcast. He tried to clean it up (by deleting the pods from YouTube), but of course people had already grabbed the worst soundbytes. Gillis then decided to give a fake non-apology wherein he claimed that he was just being a comedian and basically, you suck if you’re offended. Well, guess what?
“Saturday Night Live” is officially cutting ties with Shane Gillis.
“After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining ‘SNL,’” an “SNL” spokesperson on behalf of Lorne Michaels said in a statement. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”
Yes, I had questions about SNL’s vetting process, because it seems to be pretty half-assed. I mean, Gillis’s racist, homophobic and sexist comments weren’t hiding in some long-lost blog post from a decade ago. Gillis repeatedly made demeaning and offensive comments on his podcast ALL THE TIME. It was happening currently. Did no one check that out?
Gillis issued another statement and beware the fragile ego of a white man who was just called out on his bulls–t. That’s all I have to say.
— Shane Gillis (@Shanemgillis) September 16, 2019
Blah. I’m just glad we don’t have to talk about this d-bag anymore. I’m sure there will be some people arguing some sh-t about “PC culture” or “cancel culture” or whatever right-wing talking point is being filtered right now. It seems pretty cut and dry though: Shane Gillis is an offensive human being and he’s a work hazard. If SNL had “given him a chance” and let him work on SNL for a time, they would be opening themselves up to a lot of lawsuits.
This is the least that should happen because he is not even sorry after SNL dropped him.
This still stinks like 3 day old fish that wasn’t refrigerated. It wouldn’t surprise me to find out that this was all PR (albeit badly done). SNL and this racist POS BOTH are being talked about (surely raising HIS profile (nationally) by leaps and bounds, and tired ol’ SNL gets though of as “edgy”. FEH. Glad he’s gone. But I can’t imagine SNL’s auditions/vetting practices, esp. by their legal dept. Is SO lax, that he’d get through to air.
I do t think anyone find casual racism to be edgy. I just think that in some ways Time has left Lorne Michaels a little bit behind.
I can’t hate on Michaels now. He fired the tool, and he’s made famous so many funny people over the years. I don’t stay up that late anymore, but I love watching the faux commercials and pre-recorded bits (shoot me; I don’t think live stuff is usually ever funny).
I actually think they probably did vet him and did know about his remarks but assumed it would be fine and no one would care as much as they did. This whole but about vetting “wasn’t up to our standards” is all CYA.
But I’m a cynic today.
I think it’s a lot simpler. Lorne Michaels has a dictatorial leadership style and bad taste. He doesn’t like to be questioned, so he isn’t. And the staff who knew the problems with Shane had no space to speak up. Lorne’s history of bias and narrow-mindedness is long and storied. Fish rots from the head.
Yay! Good news.
I’m starting to wonder if companies are hiring people they KNOW are controversial just to ‘save the day’ and replace them later. They get to appear like they’re giving the guys who’ve been around for a while a shot, but then letting them take the fall and playing ethics hero later.
It’s just to the point where the vetting is SO poorly done that I’d prefer to think they’re doing this on purpose instead of being so wholly incompetent.
Seems exactly like trump vetting–hire anyone with no checking, then when they’re outed as a-holes, say you’ve changed your mind.
Real headline-
SNL knowingly hires racist comic in order to stoke controversy and attention for upcoming season and then fires him in order to look like the good guy and also distract people from the fact that it took them this long to hire an Asian performer.
This was 100% a set up by Lorne Michaels and I’m sure Shane Gillis is crying on the stack of money he was paid to walk away. He is probably courting a pile of offers from MAGA types everywhere to whine about how the liberal PC police tried to ruin his life.
I agree with you 100%. I find it hard to believe that no one at SNL didn’t know about Shane’s past. Outrage and controversy are both very profitable in this social media era, and Shane is about to become very rich.
M – I agree with everything you said except for referring to “Shane’s past.” His racism is very much present.
I’m really surprised they fired him. I doubt he would have made it through the whole season. Being on that show requires collaboration and cooperation, and he doesn’t seem like a team player. I didn’t even bother to read his statement because I already assumed it would be some white fragile male BS. In a months time, he will be forgotten.
OAN he has a very punchable face.
Their vetting process is garbage, this quick turn around makes them look foolish for hiring him in the first place. Genuine question, how would they be opening up to a lot of lawsuits?