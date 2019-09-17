Duchess Meghan has ‘absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig,’ thanks Kate

Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge were super-grateful that FINALLY someone acknowledged all of Kate’s keen work with the Duchess of Sussex’s successful Smart Set launch. I’m sure those Kate fans are still waiting for Kate to get credit for the Hubb Community cookbook too, as well as the successful guest-editorship of British Vogue. But in the meantime, there’s been a movement to recognize all of Kate’s achievements over the years – you can follow the hashtag #KateMiddletonSuccessStory to see more:

Besides Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, other Black women who owe their Success to Kate Middleton (please add as you make new discoveries)… pic.twitter.com/cc1jadQS8N — Frogmore Royal (@FrogmoreR) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, as we also discussed briefly yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex is keeping the rights to “The Tig” trademark. Meghan’s lawyer filed all of those papers recently, and there was some conversation that Meghan could possibly re-launch her lifestyle blog. I theorized that it was far more likely that Meghan simply wanted to retain all of the rights to The Tig so no one else would buy it and start doing stuff in her name. And that’s what it was:

Meghan Markle won’t be returning to her lifestyle guru days anytime soon. The Duchess of Sussex’s business manager Andrew Meyer recently filed documents in the United States for Meghan to keep the rights for her now-defunct lifestyle site The Tig until 2021, prompting speculation that the royal may be relaunching it. (A website named Tigtots was also trademarked, with some speculating that the new mom may be creating a spin-off based on motherhood.) However, a palace spokesperson tells PEOPLE that there are “absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig.” “The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her,” the spokesperson says.

I’m not sure if people remember this, but soon after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married, they also trademarked a sh-tload of stuff associated with their names and titles. There was conversation then that Kate might do a commercial line or something gauche like that. But no – this is pretty common in celebrity and royal circles at this point. People just trademark everything around their name just so other people can’t do sh-t using their name. Thank you, Kate, for all of your legal help on this issue.