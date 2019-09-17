“Sean Spicer wore a ruffled neon blouse on DWTS, is still completely awful” links

Sean Spicer made his debut on Dancing with the Stars. Twitter reacted. [Pajiba]
I am now regretting the fact that I did not even know that Making The Gift was on last night. So much Blue Ivy Carter content! [LaineyGossip]
This woman swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep. Meanwhile, I had a dream about a French tennis player last night & I’m still thinking about it. [Dlisted]
Billy Porter looks amazing here. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Cokie Roberts has passed away at the age of 75. [JustJared]
Trend: rich a–holes are getting bobs. [Jezebel]
Michelle Dockery’s dress is so plain. At least accessorize the hell out of it! [RCFA]
Unexpected star says “don’t trust these hoes.” [Starcasm]
Alex Trebek is undergoing chemo again. [Seriously OMG]
Now wait, okay, maybe this clip of Sean Spicer on #DWTS is worth watching pic.twitter.com/mjfJJHnma4
Just as a reminder, Sean Spicer thought it was emasculating to be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on SNL…#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Enmhm4CeL1
if sean spicer gotta be on #dwts at least the costume designers are fighting back pic.twitter.com/fRYI4pWpRs
Eff Sean Spicer.