‘A Devil Wears Prada’ musical is coming with a score by Elton John

According to the internet, there has been a musical version of The Devil Wears Prada in the making for a long time now, but this is the first I am hearing about it. And apparently the reason I am hearing about it is because it’s almost here. Not almost, as it’s set to open July 2020, but it already has a website and they’ve held an industry workshop presentation in New York. And the music is by none other than Sir Elton John.
The new Broadway musical based on the 2006 movie “The Devil Wears Prada” is to premiere next summer at Broadway in Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, its lead producer Kevin McCollum told the Tribune. Since the score is by Elton John, that means the legendary rocketman, in the midst of an epic, three-year farewell tour, likely will be hanging around town making any necessary fixes.
The long-in-gestation musical, set to play in Chicago from July 14 through at least Aug. 16, 2020, also will feature lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick. As previously reported, the director will be Anna D. Shapiro, artistic director of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company.
“It was important to Anna that we premiere in Chicago,” McCollum said, declining to specify a specific date for the show to move to Broadway, where “Devil Wears Prada” is expected during the 2020-21 season.
I love The Devil Wears Prada. It holds the distinction of being only one of two movies I ever thought were better than the book. If I was pleasantly surprised by the movie (I really disliked the book), maybe I will be pleasantly surprised by the musical. I mean, I’m having a very hard time picturing this as a musical, but it could work. I guess the only thing I don’t want to see is some drawn-out song about poor, lonely Miranda. As long as they stay away from that, I’m willing to give it a shot. From the sound of it, most people have waited for this to be put to music with bated breath. I don’t think I’m there, but I will be happy if it succeeds. As the Tribune said, the most anticipated thing in the whole show will be the costumes. As long as they get the look right, the show has a chance.
Casting has not been confirmed but in the industry workshop, Krystina Alabado played as Andy and Emily Skinner (this one, not this one) performed the role of Miranda. The irony, of course, being that the movie’s leads, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, are all famously musical themselves and would have blown the doors off a musical version.
Photo credit: Getty, Avalon.red, WENN and screenshot from Devil Wears Prada
I felt so awkward during the entire book. That book and Nanny Diaries. I didn’t dislike the book, it just made me feel uncomfortable. The movie version was a lot better because it didn’t make me feel that way.
I find the idea of a musical version interesting. My first instinct is to say that I cant imagine it as a musical, but I imagine people have said that about lots of various musicals made over the years and now they are classics, so you never know.
The movie version is on TV ALL THE TIME here – and even so remains one of the only movies my husband and I will stop on and watch from wherever, over and again. There’s something about it that’s so… comforting!
More importantly – what is the other movie that you found better than the book, Hecate? Inquiring minds need to know!
I always felt that Gone with the Wind movie was better than Gone with the Wind book.
The Devil Wears Prada runs on a constant loop in the lobby of my dentist’s office, which is staffed by women from at least 6 different countries. I choose that screen to sit in front of whenever I’m there and I watch it whenever I find it on TV when I’m channel surfing. It just brings happiness. It also has a great soundtrack with the songs well paired for the action on screen.
The question is: will Prada be in charge of the clothes?
This is one of my favorites, I can’t wait. Of course, I’m a long way from NYC, so I would have to wait until it goes on tour, but I’m in!
I hope this works too! Just watched the movie again for about the 6th or 7th time. I’ve lost count. That movie is magical and I dont think that’s hyperbole. Theres something about it. And yes, the original cast would have blown the doors off the musical version.
Ohhh I hope it’s good! I would love to see it. Also, where’s my Rocketman musical? The movie was amazing, id love to see it on stage!