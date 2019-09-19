Liv Tyler got some bangs for the LA premiere of ‘Ad Astra’: love ‘em or hate ‘em?

Brad Pitt attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

Last night was the LA premiere of Ad Astra. Brad Pitt looked good, which is to say… he’s looked good all year, really. A few years ago, his face was looking thin and “fresh/tight,” almost as if he had gotten some breakup Botox or some smaller cosmetic surgery. Whatever happened, it’s settled and he just looks “good for his age” nowadays.

Brad Pitt attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

Ruth Negga is in Ad Astra, although she only appears briefly in the ads, so I don’t know how big her role is. She wore Gucci to the LA premiere… I feel like this could have been really good and interesting, but Gucci just tried to do too much and it’s a mess.

Ruth Negga attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

And mostly, I wanted to talk about Liv Tyler… for years, she’s done various bangsy looks, but I feel like these chunky straight bangs are new? She didn’t have them in Venice several weeks back, so they’re sort of new. And they’re awful. They’re not full-on bangs-trauma in my book, but they’re definitely bangs-trauma-adjacent. You know what does NOT help the look? The makeup – please allow the pink/red eye makeup trend to die, ladies. You look like you’re suffering from a major illness.

Liv Tyler attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

Liv Tyler attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

Liv Tyler attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

Liv’s dad Steven Tyler came out to support his little girl, and Steven brought his young girlfriend Aimee Preston. Hm.

Steven Tyler, Aimee Preston attends The premiere of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles

9 Responses to “Liv Tyler got some bangs for the LA premiere of ‘Ad Astra’: love ‘em or hate ‘em?”

  1. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 9:48 am

    The bangs might not’ve looked so bad if they weren’t paired with her hair poofing out at cheek level, where the bangs end. Makes her face look very puffy and wide. When her hair is straight, they’ll look really good on her (IMO, of course).

    Ruth’s dress would look great sleeveless, or even haltered. Those black cuffs and with the high neck just looks so “binding” to me… I’m choking here! lol

    Steven Tyler needs to lose that stupid top knot. I think man buns need to be outlawed 😄 .

  2. Erinn says:
    September 19, 2019 at 9:48 am

    This is pretty much the most physically attractive I’ve found Pitt. He looks pretty good. I still think he’s at best a dickish bore, though like I said in another recent Pitt post.

    Ruth is really stunning. I think with some editing down the dress could have really looked great.

    Liv… I don’t know. I’m not an automatic bangs hater … I had them for the vast majority of my life. But I think it makes her look a bit too Zooey. She’s one of those people who have kind of an almost other wordly kind of presence (I always thought of her as Elven in looks – thanks LOTR) and I find this makes her look kind of basic.

  3. Gal says:
    September 19, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Brad looks great

  4. Josephine says:
    September 19, 2019 at 10:04 am

    I kinds like Ruth’s dress, but probably because I like her and think she’s fantastically cool in everything. (And she and Pitt have been in a movie together before this one, World War Z).

    I am normally more pro-bang than the average person, but I don’t like these bangs on Liv – they are not flattering, and she’s a beautiful woman.

  5. Jillian says:
    September 19, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Bangs are such an experience. I love them but they take a while to grow out. It’s a roller coaster. I didn’t know clip on bangs were a thing!

    Liv Tyler is one of the most beautiful woman in the world to me. She could shave her hair and still be stunning.

    Bard looks great. I’ll see the movie

  6. Sierra says:
    September 19, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Don’t like bangs but Liv & Ruth look amazing.

  7. Cindy says:
    September 19, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Wow I didn’t recognise Liv at first. Idk who it is she looks like, but she looks a lot like someone.

