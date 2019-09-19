Liv Tyler got some bangs for the LA premiere of ‘Ad Astra’: love ‘em or hate ‘em?

Last night was the LA premiere of Ad Astra. Brad Pitt looked good, which is to say… he’s looked good all year, really. A few years ago, his face was looking thin and “fresh/tight,” almost as if he had gotten some breakup Botox or some smaller cosmetic surgery. Whatever happened, it’s settled and he just looks “good for his age” nowadays.

Ruth Negga is in Ad Astra, although she only appears briefly in the ads, so I don’t know how big her role is. She wore Gucci to the LA premiere… I feel like this could have been really good and interesting, but Gucci just tried to do too much and it’s a mess.

And mostly, I wanted to talk about Liv Tyler… for years, she’s done various bangsy looks, but I feel like these chunky straight bangs are new? She didn’t have them in Venice several weeks back, so they’re sort of new. And they’re awful. They’re not full-on bangs-trauma in my book, but they’re definitely bangs-trauma-adjacent. You know what does NOT help the look? The makeup – please allow the pink/red eye makeup trend to die, ladies. You look like you’re suffering from a major illness.

Liv’s dad Steven Tyler came out to support his little girl, and Steven brought his young girlfriend Aimee Preston. Hm.