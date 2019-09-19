Just FYI: Lizard-man Stephen Miller is dating an actual human woman

The turnover is so high in the Trump administration, it’s not even worth discussing when some underling is fired and replaced in a few weeks’ time. It’s barely even news when Trump fires a member of his Cabinet or senior staff at this point – something like half of the Cabinet and half of the national security senior staff are all temps or “acting deputy secretary” of whatever. It’s also worth noting that Mike Pence’s veep staff has a high turnover, although not as high as Trump’s. So it wasn’t news that Pence has just hired a young woman named Katie Waldman to be his new press secretary. That alone is only newsworthy because duh, Mother Pence will have to be in the room every time this young woman tries to have a meeting with Mother’s Husband. But then this happened:

Pence has hired Katie Waldman, 27, to be his new press secretary, per NBC. She was a spokesperson for DHS under Nielsen, then comms director for Sen McSally. Also worth noting: Waldman is dating Stephen Miller https://t.co/ESjkw3fbyC — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) September 19, 2019

Stephen Miller? THAT Stephen Miller? The lizard man who murders hobos and hookers in his downtime and tries to create a fourth reich in his profession? THAT Stephen Miller is dating a flesh-and-blood human woman? And Miller clearly got his girlfriend a job as press secretary to Mother’s Husband.

Also: Waldman was previously the “public defender of the Trump administration’s policy of family separations as deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.” Meaning, she’s the a–hole who became the face of putting babies in cages. Now it all makes sense. She and Miller are cut from the same lizard cloth.

Ladies, imagine trying to kiss this. Imagine this man touching you. *hork*

