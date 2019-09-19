Just FYI: Lizard-man Stephen Miller is dating an actual human woman

The turnover is so high in the Trump administration, it’s not even worth discussing when some underling is fired and replaced in a few weeks’ time. It’s barely even news when Trump fires a member of his Cabinet or senior staff at this point – something like half of the Cabinet and half of the national security senior staff are all temps or “acting deputy secretary” of whatever. It’s also worth noting that Mike Pence’s veep staff has a high turnover, although not as high as Trump’s. So it wasn’t news that Pence has just hired a young woman named Katie Waldman to be his new press secretary. That alone is only newsworthy because duh, Mother Pence will have to be in the room every time this young woman tries to have a meeting with Mother’s Husband. But then this happened:
Pence has hired Katie Waldman, 27, to be his new press secretary, per NBC. She was a spokesperson for DHS under Nielsen, then comms director for Sen McSally. Also worth noting: Waldman is dating Stephen Miller https://t.co/ESjkw3fbyC
— Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) September 19, 2019
Stephen Miller? THAT Stephen Miller? The lizard man who murders hobos and hookers in his downtime and tries to create a fourth reich in his profession? THAT Stephen Miller is dating a flesh-and-blood human woman? And Miller clearly got his girlfriend a job as press secretary to Mother’s Husband.
Also: Waldman was previously the “public defender of the Trump administration’s policy of family separations as deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.” Meaning, she’s the a–hole who became the face of putting babies in cages. Now it all makes sense. She and Miller are cut from the same lizard cloth.
Ladies, imagine trying to kiss this. Imagine this man touching you. *hork*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Getty.
Annndddd….I will now not be having sex today.
hahahaha
There’s not enough money in the world….
not even with a rented one
Nonsense. Fake news. Miller bought her fair and square.
Eeeeewwwwwww!🤢🤮
But, seriously, some people are made for each other. A match made in Hell, in fact.
We really need a love triangle story. Maybe one where Katie is just the beard?
Seriously, what will a 20-something do to advance their career? Apparently things no one else would want to do.
They sound perfect for each other. Just pray they don’t breed.
There will ALWAYS be lovely….fresh young women willing to sacrifice themselves to ensure the altar of Whyte Supremacy burns long and bright….
Scary, isn’t it?
Part of me is kind of like “well, lets keep all that evil in one place instead of spreading it out more”.
Like on the IT Crowd where Moss is like “I’ll put this over here, with the rest of the fire”.
I LOVE…the “IT Crowd”!!!!
“Did you turn your computer off and on?”
ahahahah I work in tech – I’m a developer/designer now, but for a time I was taking support calls for website changes. You don’t even know how many times I asked customers that – with glee.
Once all the collaborators are brought to justice I hope they shave their heads, the way the French did, so they’ll be easily recognized.
*hork* is the TLDR vsn
Wow. This is so mean. How could you call him a Lizard man? Lizards don’t deserve that insult.
If anybody was doubtful before, I think we can now all agree that we ARE living in a simulation and something has gone seriously awry.
Birds of a feather flock together. Of course, he would date someone as equally repulsive as him.
I look forward to seeing the passel of Goebbels children running about…