Keira Knightley welcomed her second child this month, a daughter named Delilah

Keira Knightley’s second pregnancy was very undercover. Nothing was announced, but she wasn’t hiding either – she attended several fashion events in May and June where she had a noticeable bump and that was that. Her first pregnancy and birth was quiet-ish too – going from memory, we didn’t find out that she had given birth to her daughter Edie until weeks later, and it was months before we got confirmation on Edie’s name. The British papers figured out that Keira had given birth to her second child when she and James Righton went for a walk on September 13th in London with a baby stroller. And now we know the name. But of course the Daily Mail has to make it as weird as possible:

Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton have reportedly named their newborn baby Delilah. On September 13, the couple confirmed that they had welcomed their second child by taking the tot on a stroll in London. Although Delilah is traditionally a girl’s name, Keira, 34, and James, 36, were spotted taking their baby for a walk in a blue pram and they have yet to confirm the child’s gender. According to the Mail On Sunday, rocker James was overheard telling friends all about the baby at a Hugo Boss yacht party on Thursday.

[From The Daily Mail]

On one side, I guess we could applaud the DM for perhaps trying to modernize and acknowledge that they shouldn’t gender-stereotype just because a baby is named Delilah. On the other side, they are seriously confused by the fact that the baby stroller was BLUE and BLUE IS FOR BOYS.

As for the name Delilah, I love it and I think it “fits” with Edie. Edie and Delilah sound like sisters. Delilah Righton sounds very British too! Florence and the Machine have a GREAT song called “Delilah,” and I kind of wonder if that was an influence too? I’m going to be free and I’m going to be fine…